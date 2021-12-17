Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders vs. Toledo Rockets: Bahamas Bowl Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 12/17/2021

Skip to main content
    How to Watch Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders vs. Toledo Rockets: Bahamas Bowl Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Sep 11, 2021; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Toledo Rockets running back Bryant Koback (22) is tackled by Notre Dame Fighting Irish linebacker JD Bertrand (27) in the fourth quarter at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

    The Toledo Rockets and the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders meet for the Bahamas Bowl on Friday, December 17, 2021. We have more details below, and that includes how to watch this game on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Toledo vs. Middle Tennessee

    Toledo and Middle Tennessee Stats

    • This year, the Rockets put up 8.4 more points per game (34.2) than the Blue Raiders surrender (25.8).
    • This year, the Rockets have five turnovers, 26 fewer than the Blue Raiders have takeaways (31).
    • The Blue Raiders have averaged 8.8 more points this season (29.8) than the Rockets have allowed (21.0).
    • This season the Blue Raiders have turned the ball over 20 times, three more than the Rockets' takeaways (17).

    Toledo Players to Watch

    • DeQuan Finn has been a dual threat to lead Toledo in both passing and rushing. He has 1,862 passing yards (155.2 ypg), completing 59.7% of his passes and throwing 16 touchdown passes and one interception this season. He's rushed for 419 yards (34.9 ypg) on 100 carries with eight rushing touchdowns.
    • The team's top rusher, Bryant Koback, has carried the ball 191 times for 1,289 yards (107.4 per game), with 16 touchdowns this year. He's also caught 28 passes for 329 yards (27.4 per game) and two touchdowns.
    • Devin Maddox's 562 receiving yards (46.8 yards per game) lead the team. He has 38 receptions with four touchdowns.
    • Isaiah Winstead has reeled in 34 passes for 489 yards (40.8 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.
    • Matt Landers' 16 grabs have yielded 377 yards (31.4 ypg) and four touchdowns.

    Middle Tennessee Players to Watch

    • Chase Cunningham leads Middle Tennessee with 1,318 passing yards (109.8 ypg) on 110-of-176 passing with 16 touchdowns compared to three interceptions this season.
    • The team's top rusher, Martell Pettaway, has carried the ball 74 times for 359 yards (29.9 per game), with three touchdowns this year.
    • This season Chaton Mobley has rushed for 241 yards (20.1 per game) on 53 carries with two touchdowns.
    • Jimmy Marshall's 510 receiving yards (42.5 yards per game) lead the team. He has 45 receptions with six touchdowns.
    • Yusuf Ali has put up a 433-yard season so far (36.1 receiving yards per game) with three touchdowns, reeling in 36 passes.
    • Jarrin Pierce's 39 catches have netted him 409 yards (34.1 ypg) and five touchdowns.

    Toledo Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/10/2021

    Bowling Green

    W 49-17

    Away

    11/16/2021

    Ohio

    W 35-23

    Away

    11/27/2021

    Akron

    W 49-14

    Home

    12/17/2021

    Middle Tennessee

    -

    Home

    Middle Tennessee Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/13/2021

    Florida International

    W 50-10

    Home

    11/20/2021

    Old Dominion

    L 24-17

    Home

    11/27/2021

    Florida Atlantic

    W 27-17

    Away

    12/17/2021

    Toledo

    -

    Away

    How To Watch

    December
    17
    2021

    Bahamas Bowl: Middle Tennessee State vs. Toledo

    TV CHANNEL: ESPN
    Time
    12:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
