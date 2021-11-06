How to Watch Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders vs. Western Kentucky Hilltoppers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (4-4, 0-0 C-USA) take on a fellow C-USA foe when they host the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (4-4, 0-0 C-USA) on Saturday, November 6, 2021 at Houchens Industries-L.T. Smith Stadium. Below is an article containing all the info you need, including how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.
How to Watch Western Kentucky vs. Middle Tennessee
- Game Day: Saturday, November 6, 2021
- Game Time: 3:30 PM ET
- TV: Stadium
- Stadium: Houchens Industries-L.T. Smith Stadium
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Western Kentucky and Middle Tennessee Stats
- This year, the Hilltoppers score 14.1 more points per game (40.5) than the Blue Raiders surrender (26.4).
- The Hilltoppers have nine giveaways this season, while the Blue Raiders have 25 takeaways .
- The Blue Raiders have put roughly the same amount of points on the board per game this season (30.3) as the Hilltoppers have allowed (30.5).
- This season the Blue Raiders have turned the ball over 11 times, one more than the Hilltoppers' takeaways (10).
Western Kentucky Players to Watch
- Bailey Zappe has 3,393 passing yards (424.1 ypg) to lead Western Kentucky, completing 71.4% of his passes and recording 33 touchdown passes and six interceptions this season.
- Adam Cofield's team-high 317 rushing yards (39.6 per game) have come on 63 carries, with four touchdowns this year.
- This season Noah Whittington has rushed for 250 yards (31.3 per game) on 43 carries with one touchdown.
- Jerreth Sterns' 1,166 receiving yards (145.8 yards per game) pace all receivers on the team. He's registered 93 receptions and 11 touchdowns.
- Mitchell Tinsley has recorded 576 receiving yards (72.0 yards per game) and five touchdowns, hauling in 35 passes this year.
- Malachi Corley's 48 catches are good enough for 474 yards (59.3 ypg) and four touchdowns.
Middle Tennessee Players to Watch
- Chase Cunningham has 1,318 passing yards (164.8 ypg) to lead Middle Tennessee, completing 62.5% of his passes and tossing 16 touchdown passes and three interceptions this season. He's also contributed on the ground with 118 rushing yards (14.8 ypg) on 44 carries.
- The team's top rusher, Chaton Mobley, has carried the ball 50 times for 231 yards (28.9 per game), with two touchdowns this year.
- This season Martell Pettaway has piled up 36 carries for 128 yards (16.0 per game) and two touchdowns.
- Jimmy Marshall's team-high 404 receiving yards (50.5 yards per game) have come on 31 receptions with five touchdowns.
- Jarrin Pierce has recorded 367 receiving yards (45.9 yards per game) and five touchdowns, hauling in 31 passes this year.
- Jaylin Lane's 19 catches this season have resulted in 255 yards (31.9 ypg) and three touchdowns.
Western Kentucky Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
10/16/2021
Old Dominion
W 43-20
Away
10/23/2021
Florida International
W 34-19
Away
10/30/2021
Charlotte
W 45-13
Home
11/6/2021
Middle Tennessee
-
Home
11/13/2021
Rice
-
Away
11/20/2021
Florida Atlantic
-
Home
11/27/2021
Marshall
-
Away
Middle Tennessee Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
10/9/2021
Liberty
L 41-13
Away
10/22/2021
UConn
W 44-13
Away
10/30/2021
Southern Miss
W 35-10
Home
11/6/2021
Western Kentucky
-
Away
11/13/2021
Florida International
-
Home
11/20/2021
Old Dominion
-
Home
11/27/2021
Florida Atlantic
-
Away
Regional restrictions apply.