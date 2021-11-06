Oct 2, 2021; East Lansing, Michigan, USA; Western Kentucky Hilltoppers running back Adam Cofield (7) gets tackled by Michigan State Spartans linebacker Cal Haladay (27) and defensive tackle Jacob Slade (64) during the first quarter at Spartan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

The Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (4-4, 0-0 C-USA) take on a fellow C-USA foe when they host the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (4-4, 0-0 C-USA) on Saturday, November 6, 2021 at Houchens Industries-L.T. Smith Stadium. Below is an article containing all the info you need, including how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

How to Watch Western Kentucky vs. Middle Tennessee

Game Day: Saturday, November 6, 2021

Saturday, November 6, 2021 Game Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET TV: Stadium

Stadium Stadium: Houchens Industries-L.T. Smith Stadium

Western Kentucky and Middle Tennessee Stats

This year, the Hilltoppers score 14.1 more points per game (40.5) than the Blue Raiders surrender (26.4).

The Hilltoppers have nine giveaways this season, while the Blue Raiders have 25 takeaways .

The Blue Raiders have put roughly the same amount of points on the board per game this season (30.3) as the Hilltoppers have allowed (30.5).

This season the Blue Raiders have turned the ball over 11 times, one more than the Hilltoppers' takeaways (10).

Western Kentucky Players to Watch

Bailey Zappe has 3,393 passing yards (424.1 ypg) to lead Western Kentucky, completing 71.4% of his passes and recording 33 touchdown passes and six interceptions this season.

Adam Cofield's team-high 317 rushing yards (39.6 per game) have come on 63 carries, with four touchdowns this year.

This season Noah Whittington has rushed for 250 yards (31.3 per game) on 43 carries with one touchdown.

Jerreth Sterns' 1,166 receiving yards (145.8 yards per game) pace all receivers on the team. He's registered 93 receptions and 11 touchdowns.

Mitchell Tinsley has recorded 576 receiving yards (72.0 yards per game) and five touchdowns, hauling in 35 passes this year.

Malachi Corley's 48 catches are good enough for 474 yards (59.3 ypg) and four touchdowns.

Middle Tennessee Players to Watch

Chase Cunningham has 1,318 passing yards (164.8 ypg) to lead Middle Tennessee, completing 62.5% of his passes and tossing 16 touchdown passes and three interceptions this season. He's also contributed on the ground with 118 rushing yards (14.8 ypg) on 44 carries.

The team's top rusher, Chaton Mobley, has carried the ball 50 times for 231 yards (28.9 per game), with two touchdowns this year.

This season Martell Pettaway has piled up 36 carries for 128 yards (16.0 per game) and two touchdowns.

Jimmy Marshall's team-high 404 receiving yards (50.5 yards per game) have come on 31 receptions with five touchdowns.

Jarrin Pierce has recorded 367 receiving yards (45.9 yards per game) and five touchdowns, hauling in 31 passes this year.

Jaylin Lane's 19 catches this season have resulted in 255 yards (31.9 ypg) and three touchdowns.

Western Kentucky Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 10/16/2021 Old Dominion W 43-20 Away 10/23/2021 Florida International W 34-19 Away 10/30/2021 Charlotte W 45-13 Home 11/6/2021 Middle Tennessee - Home 11/13/2021 Rice - Away 11/20/2021 Florida Atlantic - Home 11/27/2021 Marshall - Away

Middle Tennessee Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 10/9/2021 Liberty L 41-13 Away 10/22/2021 UConn W 44-13 Away 10/30/2021 Southern Miss W 35-10 Home 11/6/2021 Western Kentucky - Away 11/13/2021 Florida International - Home 11/20/2021 Old Dominion - Home 11/27/2021 Florida Atlantic - Away

