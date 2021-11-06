Skip to main content
    • November 6, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders vs. Western Kentucky Hilltoppers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Oct 2, 2021; East Lansing, Michigan, USA; Western Kentucky Hilltoppers running back Adam Cofield (7) gets tackled by Michigan State Spartans linebacker Cal Haladay (27) and defensive tackle Jacob Slade (64) during the first quarter at Spartan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

    Oct 2, 2021; East Lansing, Michigan, USA; Western Kentucky Hilltoppers running back Adam Cofield (7) gets tackled by Michigan State Spartans linebacker Cal Haladay (27) and defensive tackle Jacob Slade (64) during the first quarter at Spartan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

    The Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (4-4, 0-0 C-USA) take on a fellow C-USA foe when they host the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (4-4, 0-0 C-USA) on Saturday, November 6, 2021 at Houchens Industries-L.T. Smith Stadium. Below is an article containing all the info you need, including how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Western Kentucky vs. Middle Tennessee

    • Game Day: Saturday, November 6, 2021
    • Game Time: 3:30 PM ET
    • TV: Stadium
    • Stadium: Houchens Industries-L.T. Smith Stadium
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Western Kentucky and Middle Tennessee Stats

    • This year, the Hilltoppers score 14.1 more points per game (40.5) than the Blue Raiders surrender (26.4).
    • The Hilltoppers have nine giveaways this season, while the Blue Raiders have 25 takeaways .
    • The Blue Raiders have put roughly the same amount of points on the board per game this season (30.3) as the Hilltoppers have allowed (30.5).
    • This season the Blue Raiders have turned the ball over 11 times, one more than the Hilltoppers' takeaways (10).

    Western Kentucky Players to Watch

    • Bailey Zappe has 3,393 passing yards (424.1 ypg) to lead Western Kentucky, completing 71.4% of his passes and recording 33 touchdown passes and six interceptions this season.
    • Adam Cofield's team-high 317 rushing yards (39.6 per game) have come on 63 carries, with four touchdowns this year.
    • This season Noah Whittington has rushed for 250 yards (31.3 per game) on 43 carries with one touchdown.
    • Jerreth Sterns' 1,166 receiving yards (145.8 yards per game) pace all receivers on the team. He's registered 93 receptions and 11 touchdowns.
    • Mitchell Tinsley has recorded 576 receiving yards (72.0 yards per game) and five touchdowns, hauling in 35 passes this year.
    • Malachi Corley's 48 catches are good enough for 474 yards (59.3 ypg) and four touchdowns.

    Middle Tennessee Players to Watch

    • Chase Cunningham has 1,318 passing yards (164.8 ypg) to lead Middle Tennessee, completing 62.5% of his passes and tossing 16 touchdown passes and three interceptions this season. He's also contributed on the ground with 118 rushing yards (14.8 ypg) on 44 carries.
    • The team's top rusher, Chaton Mobley, has carried the ball 50 times for 231 yards (28.9 per game), with two touchdowns this year.
    • This season Martell Pettaway has piled up 36 carries for 128 yards (16.0 per game) and two touchdowns.
    • Jimmy Marshall's team-high 404 receiving yards (50.5 yards per game) have come on 31 receptions with five touchdowns.
    • Jarrin Pierce has recorded 367 receiving yards (45.9 yards per game) and five touchdowns, hauling in 31 passes this year.
    • Jaylin Lane's 19 catches this season have resulted in 255 yards (31.9 ypg) and three touchdowns.

    Western Kentucky Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    10/16/2021

    Old Dominion

    W 43-20

    Away

    10/23/2021

    Florida International

    W 34-19

    Away

    10/30/2021

    Charlotte

    W 45-13

    Home

    11/6/2021

    Middle Tennessee

    -

    Home

    11/13/2021

    Rice

    -

    Away

    11/20/2021

    Florida Atlantic

    -

    Home

    11/27/2021

    Marshall

    -

    Away

    Middle Tennessee Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    10/9/2021

    Liberty

    L 41-13

    Away

    10/22/2021

    UConn

    W 44-13

    Away

    10/30/2021

    Southern Miss

    W 35-10

    Home

    11/6/2021

    Western Kentucky

    -

    Away

    11/13/2021

    Florida International

    -

    Home

    11/20/2021

    Old Dominion

    -

    Home

    11/27/2021

    Florida Atlantic

    -

    Away

    Regional restrictions apply.

    How To Watch

    November
    6
    2021

    Middle Tennessee State at Western Kentucky

    TV CHANNEL: Stadium
    Time
    3:30
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Valour FC
    Canadian Premier League Soccer

    How to Watch Valour FC at FC Edmonton

    3 minutes ago
    USATSI_17064298
    College Football

    How to Watch Navy at Notre Dame

    3 minutes ago
    USATSI_13896386
    College Football

    How to Watch Campbell at James Madison

    3 minutes ago
    USATSI_17058965
    College Football

    How to Watch Wisconsin at Rutgers

    3 minutes ago
    USATSI_17075225
    College Football

    How to Watch Tulsa vs. Cincinnati

    3 minutes ago
    USATSI_17063850
    College Football

    How to Watch Auburn vs. Texas A&M

    3 minutes ago
    USATSI_16882102
    College Football

    How to Watch Middle Tennessee State at Western Kentucky

    3 minutes ago
    Florida State Seminoles running back Jashaun Corbin (0) sprints towards the end zone. The Florida State Seminoles defeated the Massachusetts Minutemen 59-3 at Doak Campbell Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021. Fsu V Umass Second Half044
    College Football

    How to Watch Rhode Island at Massachusetts

    3 minutes ago
    Oct 30, 2021; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini defensive back Kerby Joseph (25) tackles Rutgers Scarlet Knights running back Kyle Monangai (23) in the second half at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-USA TODAY Sports
    College Football

    Rutgers vs. Wisconsin: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 11/6/2021

    3 minutes ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy