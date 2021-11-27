How to Watch Middle Tennessee State at Florida Atlantic: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Middle Tennessee State heads to Florida Atlantic on Saturday afternoon looking to bounce back after a loss to Old Dominion that dropped its record to 5–6.
How to Watch Middle Tennessee State at Florida Atlantic Today:
Game Date: Nov. 27, 2021
Game Time: 7 p.m. ET
TV: fuboTV HLS 1
The loss kept the Blue Raiders from earning bowl eligibility last week and was their second loss in three games. It's been a part of an up-and-down season for the Blue Raiders, one they hope they can finish off with a win and a bowl berth Saturday.
In order to do that, they must beat an FAU team also trying to become bowl eligible.
FAU will look to snap a three-game losing streak with a win Saturday. The Owls have lost to Marshall, Old Dominion and Western Kentucky, which has dropped their record to 5–6 after starting the year 5–3.
Both of these teams have a lot to play for as they try to become bowl eligible and finish the year off on a high note. With so much on the line, this should be a great game.
