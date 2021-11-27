Middle Tennessee State and Florida Atlantic battle on Saturday afternoon as both looking to pick up a sixth win in college football.

Middle Tennessee State heads to Florida Atlantic on Saturday afternoon looking to bounce back after a loss to Old Dominion that dropped its record to 5–6.

How to Watch Middle Tennessee State at Florida Atlantic Today:

Game Date: Nov. 27, 2021

Game Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV: fuboTV HLS 1

The loss kept the Blue Raiders from earning bowl eligibility last week and was their second loss in three games. It's been a part of an up-and-down season for the Blue Raiders, one they hope they can finish off with a win and a bowl berth Saturday.

In order to do that, they must beat an FAU team also trying to become bowl eligible.

FAU will look to snap a three-game losing streak with a win Saturday. The Owls have lost to Marshall, Old Dominion and Western Kentucky, which has dropped their record to 5–6 after starting the year 5–3.

Both of these teams have a lot to play for as they try to become bowl eligible and finish the year off on a high note. With so much on the line, this should be a great game.

