    • November 27, 2021
    How to Watch Middle Tennessee State at Florida Atlantic: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Middle Tennessee State and Florida Atlantic battle on Saturday afternoon as both looking to pick up a sixth win in college football.
    Middle Tennessee State heads to Florida Atlantic on Saturday afternoon looking to bounce back after a loss to Old Dominion that dropped its record to 5–6. 

    How to Watch Middle Tennessee State at Florida Atlantic Today:

    Game Date: Nov. 27, 2021

    Game Time: 7 p.m. ET

    TV: fuboTV HLS 1

    Live stream the Middle Tennessee State at Florida Atlantic game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    The loss kept the Blue Raiders from earning bowl eligibility last week and was their second loss in three games. It's been a part of an up-and-down season for the Blue Raiders, one they hope they can finish off with a win and a bowl berth Saturday.

    In order to do that, they must beat an FAU team also trying to become bowl eligible.

    FAU will look to snap a three-game losing streak with a win Saturday. The Owls have lost to Marshall, Old Dominion and Western Kentucky, which has dropped their record to 5–6 after starting the year 5–3.

    Both of these teams have a lot to play for as they try to become bowl eligible and finish the year off on a high note. With so much on the line, this should be a great game.

    How To Watch

    November
    27
    2021

    Middle Tennessee State Blue Raiders at FAU Owls

    TV CHANNEL: fuboTV HLS 1
    Time
    7:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
