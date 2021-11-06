How to Watch Middle Tennessee State at Western Kentucky

4-4 Middle Tennessee State travels to Western Kentucky to take on a team tied to be Conference USA leader.

Middle Tennessee State is 4-4 this season. Its best win came against UConn 44-13, and it bhas several quality losses to No. 19 Virginia Tech and Liberty. Last week, it came away with a win 35-10 against Southern Mississippi.

How to Watch Middle Tennessee State Blue Raiders at Western Kentucky Hilltoppers Online:

Game Date: Nov. 6, 2021

Game Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

TV: Stadium

You can live stream Middle Tennessee State Blue Raiders at Western Kentucky Hilltoppers on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Western Kentucky is also 4-4 this season like MTSU. The Hilltoppers' best win Charlotte or Old Dominion. They have two quality games as well against No. 17 Michigan State and Indiana. Their most recent game came against Charlotte where they won massively, 45-13.

The Blue Raiders' quarterback Chase Cunningham has 110 completions for 1,318 and 16 touchdowns this season with only three interceptions. Jimmy Marshall, Cunningham's top receiver, has 31 receptions for 404 with five touchdowns.

The Hilltoppers are led by Bailey Zappe who has 3,407 yards through the air with a 71.4 completion percentage. He adds 33 touchdowns and only six interceptions. His favorite target is Jerreth Sterns, who has already surpassed 1,000 yards at 1,166 yards and 11 touchdowns.

Western Kentucky is projected to win this game by a margin of -17.0. The Hilltoppers' money line is -800. The Blue Raiders' money line is +550. The Over/Under is 68 which is definitely above average.

Regional restrictions may apply.