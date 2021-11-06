Publish date:
How to Watch Minnesota Golden Gophers vs. Illinois Fighting Illini: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Minnesota Golden Gophers (6-2, 0-0 Big Ten) will face a familiar opponent as they host the Illinois Fighting Illini (3-6, 0-0 Big Ten) on Saturday, November 6, 2021 at Huntington Bank Stadium, in a Big Ten showdown. Keep reading below for all the details you need, which includes how to watch this game on FuboTV.
How to Watch Minnesota vs. Illinois
- Game Day: Saturday, November 6, 2021
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Stadium: Huntington Bank Stadium
- Stadium: Huntington Bank Stadium
Betting Information for Minnesota vs. Illinois
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Minnesota
-14.5
44
Minnesota and Illinois Stats
- The Golden Gophers average 5.1 more points per game (28.4) than the Fighting Illini give up (23.3).
- The Golden Gophers have eight giveaways this season, while the Fighting Illini have 12 takeaways .
- The Golden Gophers defense has allowed 18.9 points per game this season, about the same as the 17.6 the Fighting Illini have scored.
- The Fighting Illini have turned the ball over nine times, two fewer times than the Golden Gophers have forced turnovers (11).
Minnesota Players to Watch
- Tanner Morgan has 1,177 passing yards (147.1 ypg) to lead Minnesota, completing 60.8% of his passes and recording six touchdown passes and five interceptions this season.
- Treyson Potts' team-high 552 rushing yards (69.0 per game) have come on 112 carries, with six touchdowns this year.
- This season Mar'Keise Irving has piled up 355 yards (44.4 per game) on 66 carries with three touchdowns.
- Mike Brown-Stephens' 295 receiving yards (36.9 yards per game) lead the team. He has 12 receptions with one touchdown.
- Chris Autman-Bell has put together a 276-yard season so far (34.5 receiving yards per game) with two touchdowns, hauling in 23 passes.
- Dylan Wright's 12 receptions are good enough for 200 yards (25.0 ypg) and two touchdowns.
Illinois Players to Watch
- Artur Sitkowski has 704 passing yards (78.2 ypg) to lead Illinois, completing 50% of his passes and collecting six touchdown passes and two interceptions this season.
- The team's top rusher, Chase Brown, has carried the ball 111 times for 704 yards (78.2 per game), with four touchdowns this year.
- This season Josh McCray has rushed for 482 yards (53.6 per game) on 91 carries with one touchdown.
- Isaiah Williams' 372 receiving yards (41.3 yards per game) pace all receivers on the team. He's collected 37 receptions and two touchdowns.
- Daniel Barker has totaled 158 receiving yards (17.6 yards per game) and four touchdowns, hauling in 13 passes this year.
- Casey Washington's 15 catches have netted him 142 yards (15.8 ypg).
Regional restrictions apply.
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)