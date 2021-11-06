Oct 30, 2021; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini running back Chase Brown (2) runs the ball against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights in the second half at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

The Minnesota Golden Gophers (6-2, 0-0 Big Ten) will face a familiar opponent as they host the Illinois Fighting Illini (3-6, 0-0 Big Ten) on Saturday, November 6, 2021 at Huntington Bank Stadium, in a Big Ten showdown. Keep reading below for all the details you need, which includes how to watch this game on FuboTV.

How to Watch Minnesota vs. Illinois

Game Day: Saturday, November 6, 2021

Saturday, November 6, 2021 Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Stadium: Huntington Bank Stadium

Huntington Bank Stadium Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Betting Information for Minnesota vs. Illinois

Favorite Spread Total Minnesota -14.5 44

Minnesota and Illinois Stats

The Golden Gophers average 5.1 more points per game (28.4) than the Fighting Illini give up (23.3).

The Golden Gophers have eight giveaways this season, while the Fighting Illini have 12 takeaways .

The Golden Gophers defense has allowed 18.9 points per game this season, about the same as the 17.6 the Fighting Illini have scored.

The Fighting Illini have turned the ball over nine times, two fewer times than the Golden Gophers have forced turnovers (11).

Minnesota Players to Watch

Tanner Morgan has 1,177 passing yards (147.1 ypg) to lead Minnesota, completing 60.8% of his passes and recording six touchdown passes and five interceptions this season.

Treyson Potts' team-high 552 rushing yards (69.0 per game) have come on 112 carries, with six touchdowns this year.

This season Mar'Keise Irving has piled up 355 yards (44.4 per game) on 66 carries with three touchdowns.

Mike Brown-Stephens' 295 receiving yards (36.9 yards per game) lead the team. He has 12 receptions with one touchdown.

Chris Autman-Bell has put together a 276-yard season so far (34.5 receiving yards per game) with two touchdowns, hauling in 23 passes.

Dylan Wright's 12 receptions are good enough for 200 yards (25.0 ypg) and two touchdowns.

Illinois Players to Watch

Artur Sitkowski has 704 passing yards (78.2 ypg) to lead Illinois, completing 50% of his passes and collecting six touchdown passes and two interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Chase Brown, has carried the ball 111 times for 704 yards (78.2 per game), with four touchdowns this year.

This season Josh McCray has rushed for 482 yards (53.6 per game) on 91 carries with one touchdown.

Isaiah Williams' 372 receiving yards (41.3 yards per game) pace all receivers on the team. He's collected 37 receptions and two touchdowns.

Daniel Barker has totaled 158 receiving yards (17.6 yards per game) and four touchdowns, hauling in 13 passes this year.

Casey Washington's 15 catches have netted him 142 yards (15.8 ypg).

Regional restrictions apply.