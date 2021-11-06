Skip to main content
    • November 6, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Minnesota Golden Gophers vs. Illinois Fighting Illini: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Oct 30, 2021; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini running back Chase Brown (2) runs the ball against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights in the second half at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

    The Minnesota Golden Gophers (6-2, 0-0 Big Ten) will face a familiar opponent as they host the Illinois Fighting Illini (3-6, 0-0 Big Ten) on Saturday, November 6, 2021 at Huntington Bank Stadium, in a Big Ten showdown. Keep reading below for all the details you need, which includes how to watch this game on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Minnesota vs. Illinois

    • Game Day: Saturday, November 6, 2021
    • Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
    • TV: ESPN
    • Stadium: Huntington Bank Stadium
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Betting Information for Minnesota vs. Illinois

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    Minnesota

    -14.5

    44

    Minnesota and Illinois Stats

    • The Golden Gophers average 5.1 more points per game (28.4) than the Fighting Illini give up (23.3).
    • The Golden Gophers have eight giveaways this season, while the Fighting Illini have 12 takeaways .
    • The Golden Gophers defense has allowed 18.9 points per game this season, about the same as the 17.6 the Fighting Illini have scored.
    • The Fighting Illini have turned the ball over nine times, two fewer times than the Golden Gophers have forced turnovers (11).

    Minnesota Players to Watch

    • Tanner Morgan has 1,177 passing yards (147.1 ypg) to lead Minnesota, completing 60.8% of his passes and recording six touchdown passes and five interceptions this season.
    • Treyson Potts' team-high 552 rushing yards (69.0 per game) have come on 112 carries, with six touchdowns this year.
    • This season Mar'Keise Irving has piled up 355 yards (44.4 per game) on 66 carries with three touchdowns.
    • Mike Brown-Stephens' 295 receiving yards (36.9 yards per game) lead the team. He has 12 receptions with one touchdown.
    • Chris Autman-Bell has put together a 276-yard season so far (34.5 receiving yards per game) with two touchdowns, hauling in 23 passes.
    • Dylan Wright's 12 receptions are good enough for 200 yards (25.0 ypg) and two touchdowns.

    Illinois Players to Watch

    • Artur Sitkowski has 704 passing yards (78.2 ypg) to lead Illinois, completing 50% of his passes and collecting six touchdown passes and two interceptions this season.
    • The team's top rusher, Chase Brown, has carried the ball 111 times for 704 yards (78.2 per game), with four touchdowns this year.
    • This season Josh McCray has rushed for 482 yards (53.6 per game) on 91 carries with one touchdown.
    • Isaiah Williams' 372 receiving yards (41.3 yards per game) pace all receivers on the team. He's collected 37 receptions and two touchdowns.
    • Daniel Barker has totaled 158 receiving yards (17.6 yards per game) and four touchdowns, hauling in 13 passes this year.
    • Casey Washington's 15 catches have netted him 142 yards (15.8 ypg).

    How To Watch

    November
    6
    2021

    Illinois at Minnesota

    TV CHANNEL: ESPN
    Time
    12:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
