Nov 13, 2021; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers quarterback Tanner Morgan (2) warms up before the game against the Iowa Hawkeyes at Kinnick Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

The Minnesota Golden Gophers (6-4, 0-0 Big Ten) will face a familiar foe as they visit the Indiana Hoosiers (2-8, 0-0 Big Ten) on Saturday, November 20, 2021 at Memorial Stadium, in a Big Ten showdown. Keep reading below for all the details you need, which includes how to watch this game on FuboTV.

How to Watch Indiana vs. Minnesota

Game Day: Saturday, November 20, 2021

Saturday, November 20, 2021 Game Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Stadium: Memorial Stadium

Memorial Stadium Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Minnesota and Indiana Stats

This year, the Golden Gophers put up 6.5 fewer points per game (25.5) than the Hoosiers give up (32.0).

This year, the Golden Gophers have turned the ball over 10 times, one more than the Hoosiers' takeaways (9).

The Hoosiers have put roughly the same amount of points on the board per game this season (18.6) as the Golden Gophers have allowed (19.2).

This season the Hoosiers have turned the ball over 19 times, seven more than the Golden Gophers' takeaways (12).

Minnesota Players to Watch

Tanner Morgan leads Minnesota with 1,540 passing yards (154.0 ypg) on 116-of-201 passing with seven touchdowns compared to seven interceptions this season.

Treyson Potts' team-high 552 rushing yards (55.2 per game) have come on 112 carries, with six touchdowns this year.

This season Ky Thomas has piled up 101 carries for 520 yards (52.0 per game) and two touchdowns.

Chris Autman-Bell's team-leading 409 receiving yards (40.9 yards per game) have come on 29 receptions with three touchdowns.

Mike Brown-Stephens has put up a 369-yard season so far (36.9 receiving yards per game) with one touchdown, hauling in 19 passes.

Dylan Wright's 14 receptions have netted him 246 yards (24.6 ypg) and two touchdowns.

Indiana Players to Watch

Michael Penix Jr. has thrown for 939 yards (93.9 ypg) to lead Indiana, completing 53.7% of his passes and recording four touchdown passes and seven interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Stephen Carr, has carried the ball 155 times for 600 yards (60.0 per game), with six touchdowns this year.

This season Davion Ervin-Poindexter has rushed for 162 yards (16.2 per game) on 30 carries with one touchdown.

Ty Fryfogle's 496 receiving yards (49.6 yards per game) lead all receivers on the team. He's collected 43 receptions and one touchdown.

Peyton Hendershot has racked up 486 receiving yards (48.6 yards per game) and four touchdowns, hauling in 39 passes this year.

Miles Marshall's 19 catches this season have resulted in 269 yards (26.9 ypg).

Minnesota Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 10/30/2021 Northwestern W 41-14 Away 11/6/2021 Illinois L 14-6 Home 11/13/2021 Iowa L 27-22 Away 11/20/2021 Indiana - Away 11/27/2021 Wisconsin - Home

Indiana Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 10/30/2021 Maryland L 38-35 Away 11/6/2021 Michigan L 29-7 Away 11/13/2021 Rutgers L 38-3 Home 11/20/2021 Minnesota - Home 11/27/2021 Purdue - Away

Regional restrictions apply.