Skip to main content
    • November 20, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Minnesota Golden Gophers vs. Indiana Hoosiers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Nov 13, 2021; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers quarterback Tanner Morgan (2) warms up before the game against the Iowa Hawkeyes at Kinnick Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

    Nov 13, 2021; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers quarterback Tanner Morgan (2) warms up before the game against the Iowa Hawkeyes at Kinnick Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

    The Minnesota Golden Gophers (6-4, 0-0 Big Ten) will face a familiar foe as they visit the Indiana Hoosiers (2-8, 0-0 Big Ten) on Saturday, November 20, 2021 at Memorial Stadium, in a Big Ten showdown. Keep reading below for all the details you need, which includes how to watch this game on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Indiana vs. Minnesota

    • Game Day: Saturday, November 20, 2021
    • Game Time: 3:30 PM ET
    • TV: Big Ten Network
    • Stadium: Memorial Stadium
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Minnesota and Indiana Stats

    • This year, the Golden Gophers put up 6.5 fewer points per game (25.5) than the Hoosiers give up (32.0).
    • This year, the Golden Gophers have turned the ball over 10 times, one more than the Hoosiers' takeaways (9).
    • The Hoosiers have put roughly the same amount of points on the board per game this season (18.6) as the Golden Gophers have allowed (19.2).
    • This season the Hoosiers have turned the ball over 19 times, seven more than the Golden Gophers' takeaways (12).

    Minnesota Players to Watch

    • Tanner Morgan leads Minnesota with 1,540 passing yards (154.0 ypg) on 116-of-201 passing with seven touchdowns compared to seven interceptions this season.
    • Treyson Potts' team-high 552 rushing yards (55.2 per game) have come on 112 carries, with six touchdowns this year.
    • This season Ky Thomas has piled up 101 carries for 520 yards (52.0 per game) and two touchdowns.
    • Chris Autman-Bell's team-leading 409 receiving yards (40.9 yards per game) have come on 29 receptions with three touchdowns.
    • Mike Brown-Stephens has put up a 369-yard season so far (36.9 receiving yards per game) with one touchdown, hauling in 19 passes.
    • Dylan Wright's 14 receptions have netted him 246 yards (24.6 ypg) and two touchdowns.

    Indiana Players to Watch

    • Michael Penix Jr. has thrown for 939 yards (93.9 ypg) to lead Indiana, completing 53.7% of his passes and recording four touchdown passes and seven interceptions this season.
    • The team's top rusher, Stephen Carr, has carried the ball 155 times for 600 yards (60.0 per game), with six touchdowns this year.
    • This season Davion Ervin-Poindexter has rushed for 162 yards (16.2 per game) on 30 carries with one touchdown.
    • Ty Fryfogle's 496 receiving yards (49.6 yards per game) lead all receivers on the team. He's collected 43 receptions and one touchdown.
    • Peyton Hendershot has racked up 486 receiving yards (48.6 yards per game) and four touchdowns, hauling in 39 passes this year.
    • Miles Marshall's 19 catches this season have resulted in 269 yards (26.9 ypg).

    Minnesota Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    10/30/2021

    Northwestern

    W 41-14

    Away

    11/6/2021

    Illinois

    L 14-6

    Home

    11/13/2021

    Iowa

    L 27-22

    Away

    11/20/2021

    Indiana

    -

    Away

    11/27/2021

    Wisconsin

    -

    Home

    Indiana Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    10/30/2021

    Maryland

    L 38-35

    Away

    11/6/2021

    Michigan

    L 29-7

    Away

    11/13/2021

    Rutgers

    L 38-3

    Home

    11/20/2021

    Minnesota

    -

    Home

    11/27/2021

    Purdue

    -

    Away

    Regional restrictions apply.

    How To Watch

    November
    20
    2021

    Minnesota at Indiana

    TV CHANNEL: Big Ten Network
    Time
    3:30
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Sep 23, 2021; Boone, North Carolina, USA; Marshall Thundering Herd running back Rasheen Ali (22) dives into the endzone for the score as tight end Xavier Gaines (11) celebrates during the second half against the Appalachian State Mountaineers at Kidd Brewer Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports
    College Football

    How to Watch Marshall at Charlotte

    1 minute ago
    alabama football
    College Football

    How to Watch Arkansas at Alabama

    1 minute ago
    Jan 11, 2020; Frisco, Texas, USA; North Dakota State Bison quarterback Trey Lance (5) runs the ball in the game against the James Madison Dukes at Toyota Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports
    College Football

    How to Watch South Dakota at North Dakota State

    1 minute ago
    football fans
    College Football

    How to Watch Michigan at Maryland

    1 minute ago
    navy football
    College Football

    How to Watch East Carolina at Navy

    1 minute ago
    Nov 13, 2021; Huntington, West Virginia, USA; Marshall Thundering Herd quarterback Grant Wells (8) throws a pass during the first quarter against the UAB Blazers at Joan C. Edwards Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports
    College Football

    Marshall vs. Charlotte: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 11/20/2021

    1 minute ago
    Nov 6, 2021; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Navy Midshipmen running back Chance Warren (0) carries the ball as Notre Dame Fighting Irish cornerback TaRiq Bracy (28) defends in the third quarter at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports
    College Football

    East Carolina vs. Navy: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 11/20/2021

    1 minute ago
    Nov 13, 2021; Charlottesville, Virginia, USA; Virginia Cavaliers quarterback Jay Woolfolk (16) scrambles against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish during the third quarter at Scott Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
    College Football

    Virginia vs. Pittsburgh: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 11/20/2021

    1 minute ago
    Nov 12, 2021; Tampa, Florida, USA; Cincinnati Bearcats running back Ethan Wright (4) leaps with the ball in the 4th quarter against the South Florida Bulls at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeremy Reper-USA TODAY Sports
    College Football

    Cincinnati vs. SMU: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 11/20/2021

    1 minute ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy