How to Watch Minnesota Golden Gophers vs. Indiana Hoosiers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Minnesota Golden Gophers (6-4, 0-0 Big Ten) will face a familiar foe as they visit the Indiana Hoosiers (2-8, 0-0 Big Ten) on Saturday, November 20, 2021 at Memorial Stadium, in a Big Ten showdown. Keep reading below for all the details you need, which includes how to watch this game on FuboTV.
How to Watch Indiana vs. Minnesota
- Game Day: Saturday, November 20, 2021
- Game Time: 3:30 PM ET
- TV: Big Ten Network
- Stadium: Memorial Stadium
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Minnesota and Indiana Stats
- This year, the Golden Gophers put up 6.5 fewer points per game (25.5) than the Hoosiers give up (32.0).
- This year, the Golden Gophers have turned the ball over 10 times, one more than the Hoosiers' takeaways (9).
- The Hoosiers have put roughly the same amount of points on the board per game this season (18.6) as the Golden Gophers have allowed (19.2).
- This season the Hoosiers have turned the ball over 19 times, seven more than the Golden Gophers' takeaways (12).
Minnesota Players to Watch
- Tanner Morgan leads Minnesota with 1,540 passing yards (154.0 ypg) on 116-of-201 passing with seven touchdowns compared to seven interceptions this season.
- Treyson Potts' team-high 552 rushing yards (55.2 per game) have come on 112 carries, with six touchdowns this year.
- This season Ky Thomas has piled up 101 carries for 520 yards (52.0 per game) and two touchdowns.
- Chris Autman-Bell's team-leading 409 receiving yards (40.9 yards per game) have come on 29 receptions with three touchdowns.
- Mike Brown-Stephens has put up a 369-yard season so far (36.9 receiving yards per game) with one touchdown, hauling in 19 passes.
- Dylan Wright's 14 receptions have netted him 246 yards (24.6 ypg) and two touchdowns.
Indiana Players to Watch
- Michael Penix Jr. has thrown for 939 yards (93.9 ypg) to lead Indiana, completing 53.7% of his passes and recording four touchdown passes and seven interceptions this season.
- The team's top rusher, Stephen Carr, has carried the ball 155 times for 600 yards (60.0 per game), with six touchdowns this year.
- This season Davion Ervin-Poindexter has rushed for 162 yards (16.2 per game) on 30 carries with one touchdown.
- Ty Fryfogle's 496 receiving yards (49.6 yards per game) lead all receivers on the team. He's collected 43 receptions and one touchdown.
- Peyton Hendershot has racked up 486 receiving yards (48.6 yards per game) and four touchdowns, hauling in 39 passes this year.
- Miles Marshall's 19 catches this season have resulted in 269 yards (26.9 ypg).
Minnesota Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
10/30/2021
Northwestern
W 41-14
Away
11/6/2021
Illinois
L 14-6
Home
11/13/2021
Iowa
L 27-22
Away
11/20/2021
Indiana
-
Away
11/27/2021
Wisconsin
-
Home
Indiana Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
10/30/2021
Maryland
L 38-35
Away
11/6/2021
Michigan
L 29-7
Away
11/13/2021
Rutgers
L 38-3
Home
11/20/2021
Minnesota
-
Home
11/27/2021
Purdue
-
Away
