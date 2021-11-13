Oct 30, 2021; Evanston, Illinois, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers running back Mar'Keise Irving (4) runs for a touchdown in the second half against the Northwestern Wildcats at Ryan Field. Mandatory Credit: Quinn Harris-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 19 Iowa Hawkeyes (7-2, 0-0 Big Ten) and the Minnesota Golden Gophers (6-3, 0-0 Big Ten) play on Saturday, November 13, 2021 at Kinnick Stadium in a clash of Big Ten foes. Look below for more important details, which includes how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

How to Watch Iowa vs. Minnesota

Game Day: Saturday, November 13, 2021

Saturday, November 13, 2021 Game Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Stadium: Kinnick Stadium

Kinnick Stadium Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Iowa and Minnesota Stats

This year, the Hawkeyes put up 6.1 more points per game (24.4) than the Golden Gophers give up (18.3).

The Hawkeyes have turned the ball over 12 times this season, one more turnover than the Golden Gophers have forced (11).

The Golden Gophers have scored 25.9 points per game this season, 10.2 more than the Hawkeyes have given up.

This year the Golden Gophers have 10 turnovers, 13 fewer than the Hawkeyes have takeaways (23).

Iowa Players to Watch

Spencer Petras has 1,430 passing yards (158.9 ypg) to lead Iowa, completing 58.3% of his passes and throwing nine touchdown passes and six interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Tyler Goodson, has carried the ball 170 times for 754 yards (83.8 per game), with six touchdowns this year. He's also caught 22 passes for 207 yards (23.0 per game) and one touchdown.

This season Ivory Kelly-Martin has piled up 44 carries for 190 yards (21.1 per game) and one touchdown.

Sam LaPorta's team-high 391 receiving yards (43.4 yards per game) have come on 34 receptions with two touchdowns.

Keagan Johnson has grabbed 13 passes for 282 yards (31.3 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.

Nico Ragaini's 22 grabs are good enough for 274 yards (30.4 ypg) and one touchdown.

Minnesota Players to Watch

Tanner Morgan has thrown for 1,357 yards (150.8 ypg) to lead Minnesota, completing 59.6% of his passes and tossing six touchdown passes and seven interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Treyson Potts, has carried the ball 112 times for 552 yards (61.3 per game), with six touchdowns this year.

This season Ky Thomas has piled up 72 carries for 394 yards (43.8 per game) and two touchdowns.

Mike Brown-Stephens' 317 receiving yards (35.2 yards per game) lead the team. He has 15 receptions with one touchdown.

Chris Autman-Bell has put together a 300-yard season so far (33.3 receiving yards per game) with two touchdowns, hauling in 24 passes.

Dylan Wright's 14 receptions have netted him 246 yards (27.3 ypg) and two touchdowns.

Iowa Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 10/16/2021 Purdue L 24-7 Home 10/30/2021 Wisconsin L 27-7 Away 11/6/2021 Northwestern W 17-12 Away 11/13/2021 Minnesota - Home 11/20/2021 Illinois - Home 11/26/2021 Nebraska - Away

Minnesota Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 10/23/2021 Maryland W 34-16 Home 10/30/2021 Northwestern W 41-14 Away 11/6/2021 Illinois L 14-6 Home 11/13/2021 Iowa - Away 11/20/2021 Indiana - Away 11/27/2021 Wisconsin - Home

Regional restrictions apply.