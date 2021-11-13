Skip to main content
    • November 13, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Minnesota Golden Gophers vs. Iowa Hawkeyes: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Oct 30, 2021; Evanston, Illinois, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers running back Mar'Keise Irving (4) runs for a touchdown in the second half against the Northwestern Wildcats at Ryan Field. Mandatory Credit: Quinn Harris-USA TODAY Sports

    Oct 30, 2021; Evanston, Illinois, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers running back Mar'Keise Irving (4) runs for a touchdown in the second half against the Northwestern Wildcats at Ryan Field. Mandatory Credit: Quinn Harris-USA TODAY Sports

    The No. 19 Iowa Hawkeyes (7-2, 0-0 Big Ten) and the Minnesota Golden Gophers (6-3, 0-0 Big Ten) play on Saturday, November 13, 2021 at Kinnick Stadium in a clash of Big Ten foes. Look below for more important details, which includes how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Iowa vs. Minnesota

    • Game Day: Saturday, November 13, 2021
    • Game Time: 3:30 PM ET
    • TV: Big Ten Network
    • Stadium: Kinnick Stadium
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Iowa and Minnesota Stats

    • This year, the Hawkeyes put up 6.1 more points per game (24.4) than the Golden Gophers give up (18.3).
    • The Hawkeyes have turned the ball over 12 times this season, one more turnover than the Golden Gophers have forced (11).
    • The Golden Gophers have scored 25.9 points per game this season, 10.2 more than the Hawkeyes have given up.
    • This year the Golden Gophers have 10 turnovers, 13 fewer than the Hawkeyes have takeaways (23).

    Iowa Players to Watch

    • Spencer Petras has 1,430 passing yards (158.9 ypg) to lead Iowa, completing 58.3% of his passes and throwing nine touchdown passes and six interceptions this season.
    • The team's top rusher, Tyler Goodson, has carried the ball 170 times for 754 yards (83.8 per game), with six touchdowns this year. He's also caught 22 passes for 207 yards (23.0 per game) and one touchdown.
    • This season Ivory Kelly-Martin has piled up 44 carries for 190 yards (21.1 per game) and one touchdown.
    • Sam LaPorta's team-high 391 receiving yards (43.4 yards per game) have come on 34 receptions with two touchdowns.
    • Keagan Johnson has grabbed 13 passes for 282 yards (31.3 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.
    • Nico Ragaini's 22 grabs are good enough for 274 yards (30.4 ypg) and one touchdown.

    Minnesota Players to Watch

    • Tanner Morgan has thrown for 1,357 yards (150.8 ypg) to lead Minnesota, completing 59.6% of his passes and tossing six touchdown passes and seven interceptions this season.
    • The team's top rusher, Treyson Potts, has carried the ball 112 times for 552 yards (61.3 per game), with six touchdowns this year.
    • This season Ky Thomas has piled up 72 carries for 394 yards (43.8 per game) and two touchdowns.
    • Mike Brown-Stephens' 317 receiving yards (35.2 yards per game) lead the team. He has 15 receptions with one touchdown.
    • Chris Autman-Bell has put together a 300-yard season so far (33.3 receiving yards per game) with two touchdowns, hauling in 24 passes.
    • Dylan Wright's 14 receptions have netted him 246 yards (27.3 ypg) and two touchdowns.

    Iowa Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    10/16/2021

    Purdue

    L 24-7

    Home

    10/30/2021

    Wisconsin

    L 27-7

    Away

    11/6/2021

    Northwestern

    W 17-12

    Away

    11/13/2021

    Minnesota

    -

    Home

    11/20/2021

    Illinois

    -

    Home

    11/26/2021

    Nebraska

    -

    Away

    Minnesota Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    10/23/2021

    Maryland

    W 34-16

    Home

    10/30/2021

    Northwestern

    W 41-14

    Away

    11/6/2021

    Illinois

    L 14-6

    Home

    11/13/2021

    Iowa

    -

    Away

    11/20/2021

    Indiana

    -

    Away

    11/27/2021

    Wisconsin

    -

    Home

    Regional restrictions apply.

    How To Watch

    November
    13
    2021

    Minnesota at Iowa

    TV CHANNEL: Big Ten Network
    Time
    3:30
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    USATSI_17101092
    College Football

    How to Watch Boston College at Georgia Tech

    49 seconds ago
    USATSI_17110235
    College Football

    How to Watch Georgia vs. Tennessee

    49 seconds ago
    USATSI_17112781
    College Football

    How to Watch USC vs. California

    49 seconds ago
    USATSI_16991586
    College Football

    How to Watch Charlotte vs. Louisiana Tech

    49 seconds ago
    Oct 2, 2021; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini head coach Bret Bielema, talks with Charlotte 49ers quarterback Chris Reynolds (3) after Saturday s 24-14 Illini win at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-USA TODAY Sports
    College Football

    Louisiana Tech vs. Charlotte: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 11/13/2021

    49 seconds ago
    Nov 6, 2021; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Purdue Boilermakers quarterback Aidan O'Connell (16) drops back to pass the ball in the second half against the Michigan State Spartans at Ross-Ade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
    College Football

    Ohio State vs. Purdue: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 11/13/2021

    49 seconds ago
    Nov 5, 2021; Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts, USA; Boston College Eagles defensive back Josh DeBerry (21) reacts with defensive end Marcus Valdez (97) after sacking Virginia Tech Hokies quarterback Knox Kadum (not seen) during the second half at Alumni Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports
    College Football

    Duke vs. Virginia Tech: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 11/13/2021

    49 seconds ago
    Nov 6, 2021; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Tennessee Volunteers quarterback Hendon Hooker (5) and offensive lineman Javontez Spraggins (76) celebrate after the game against the Kentucky Wildcats at Kroger Field. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports
    College Football

    Georgia vs. Tennessee: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 11/13/2021

    49 seconds ago
    Nov 6, 2021; Evanston, Illinois, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes running back Tyler Goodson (15) and Iowa Hawkeyes quarterback Alex Padilla (8) celebrate after the touchdown in the first half against the Northwestern Wildcats at Ryan Field. Mandatory Credit: Quinn Harris-USA TODAY Sports
    College Football

    Iowa vs. Minnesota: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 11/13/2021

    49 seconds ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy