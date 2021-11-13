Publish date:
How to Watch Minnesota Golden Gophers vs. Iowa Hawkeyes: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The No. 19 Iowa Hawkeyes (7-2, 0-0 Big Ten) and the Minnesota Golden Gophers (6-3, 0-0 Big Ten) play on Saturday, November 13, 2021 at Kinnick Stadium in a clash of Big Ten foes. Look below for more important details, which includes how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.
How to Watch Iowa vs. Minnesota
- Game Day: Saturday, November 13, 2021
- Game Time: 3:30 PM ET
- TV: Big Ten Network
- Stadium: Kinnick Stadium
- Stadium: Kinnick Stadium
Iowa and Minnesota Stats
- This year, the Hawkeyes put up 6.1 more points per game (24.4) than the Golden Gophers give up (18.3).
- The Hawkeyes have turned the ball over 12 times this season, one more turnover than the Golden Gophers have forced (11).
- The Golden Gophers have scored 25.9 points per game this season, 10.2 more than the Hawkeyes have given up.
- This year the Golden Gophers have 10 turnovers, 13 fewer than the Hawkeyes have takeaways (23).
Iowa Players to Watch
- Spencer Petras has 1,430 passing yards (158.9 ypg) to lead Iowa, completing 58.3% of his passes and throwing nine touchdown passes and six interceptions this season.
- The team's top rusher, Tyler Goodson, has carried the ball 170 times for 754 yards (83.8 per game), with six touchdowns this year. He's also caught 22 passes for 207 yards (23.0 per game) and one touchdown.
- This season Ivory Kelly-Martin has piled up 44 carries for 190 yards (21.1 per game) and one touchdown.
- Sam LaPorta's team-high 391 receiving yards (43.4 yards per game) have come on 34 receptions with two touchdowns.
- Keagan Johnson has grabbed 13 passes for 282 yards (31.3 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.
- Nico Ragaini's 22 grabs are good enough for 274 yards (30.4 ypg) and one touchdown.
Minnesota Players to Watch
- Tanner Morgan has thrown for 1,357 yards (150.8 ypg) to lead Minnesota, completing 59.6% of his passes and tossing six touchdown passes and seven interceptions this season.
- The team's top rusher, Treyson Potts, has carried the ball 112 times for 552 yards (61.3 per game), with six touchdowns this year.
- This season Ky Thomas has piled up 72 carries for 394 yards (43.8 per game) and two touchdowns.
- Mike Brown-Stephens' 317 receiving yards (35.2 yards per game) lead the team. He has 15 receptions with one touchdown.
- Chris Autman-Bell has put together a 300-yard season so far (33.3 receiving yards per game) with two touchdowns, hauling in 24 passes.
- Dylan Wright's 14 receptions have netted him 246 yards (27.3 ypg) and two touchdowns.
Iowa Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
10/16/2021
Purdue
L 24-7
Home
10/30/2021
Wisconsin
L 27-7
Away
11/6/2021
Northwestern
W 17-12
Away
11/13/2021
Minnesota
-
Home
11/20/2021
Illinois
-
Home
11/26/2021
Nebraska
-
Away
Minnesota Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
10/23/2021
Maryland
W 34-16
Home
10/30/2021
Northwestern
W 41-14
Away
11/6/2021
Illinois
L 14-6
Home
11/13/2021
Iowa
-
Away
11/20/2021
Indiana
-
Away
11/27/2021
Wisconsin
-
Home
How To Watch
November
13
2021
Minnesota at Iowa
TV CHANNEL: Big Ten Network
Time
3:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)