    • October 30, 2021
    How to Watch Minnesota Golden Gophers vs. Northwestern Wildcats: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Michigan defensive end Aidan Hutchinson (97) rushes Northwestern Wildcats quarterback Ryan Hilinski (12) during first half action Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021 at Michigan Stadium. michigan defense pass rush

    The Minnesota Golden Gophers (5-2, 0-0 Big Ten) and Northwestern Wildcats (3-4, 0-0 Big Ten), Big Ten rivals, will do battle at Ryan Field on Saturday, October 30, 2021. Below is an article containing all the details you need, including how to watch this game on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Northwestern vs. Minnesota

    Minnesota and Northwestern Stats

    • The Golden Gophers average 26.6 points per game, comparable to the 25.1 per outing the Wildcats allow.
    • The Golden Gophers have turned the ball over seven times this season, four fewer than the Wildcats have forced (11).
    • The Golden Gophers defense has allowed 19.6 points per game this year, close to the same as the 19.7 the Wildcats have scored.
    • The Wildcats have turned the ball over one more time (11 total) than the Golden Gophers have forced a turnover (10) this season.

    Minnesota Players to Watch

    • Tanner Morgan has 1,043 passing yards (149.0 ypg) to lead Minnesota, completing 59.5% of his passes and throwing six touchdown passes and four interceptions this season.
    • Treyson Potts has carried the ball 112 times for a team-high 552 yards (78.9 per game), with six touchdowns this year.
    • This season Mar'Keise Irving has rushed for 245 yards (35.0 per game) on 47 carries with one touchdown.
    • Chris Autman-Bell's 266 receiving yards (38.0 yards per game) pace all receivers on the team. He's collected 22 receptions and two touchdowns.
    • Mike Brown-Stephens has grabbed eight passes for 232 yards (33.1 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.
    • Dylan Wright's 11 receptions have yielded 186 yards (26.6 ypg) and two touchdowns.

    Northwestern Players to Watch

    • Ryan Hilinski leads Northwestern with 759 passing yards (108.4 ypg) on 71-of-128 passing with three touchdowns compared to one interception this season.
    • Evan Hull has carried the ball 101 times for a team-high 643 yards (91.9 per game), with five touchdowns this year.
    • This season Andrew Clair has rushed for 240 yards (34.3 per game) on 41 carries with one touchdown.
    • Stephon Robinson Jr.'s 425 receiving yards (60.7 yards per game) lead the team. He has 30 receptions with two touchdowns.
    • Malik Washington has reeled in 24 passes for 318 yards (45.4 yards per game) and two touchdowns this year.
    • Bryce Kirtz's 19 grabs have turned into 203 yards (29.0 ypg).

    Minnesota Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    10/2/2021

    Purdue

    W 20-13

    Away

    10/16/2021

    Nebraska

    W 30-23

    Home

    10/23/2021

    Maryland

    W 34-16

    Home

    10/30/2021

    Northwestern

    -

    Away

    11/6/2021

    Illinois

    -

    Home

    11/13/2021

    Iowa

    -

    Away

    11/20/2021

    Indiana

    -

    Away

    Northwestern Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    10/2/2021

    Nebraska

    L 56-7

    Away

    10/16/2021

    Rutgers

    W 21-7

    Home

    10/23/2021

    Michigan

    L 33-7

    Away

    10/30/2021

    Minnesota

    -

    Home

    11/6/2021

    Iowa

    -

    Home

    11/13/2021

    Wisconsin

    -

    Away

    11/20/2021

    Purdue

    -

    Home

    Regional restrictions apply.

    How To Watch

    October
    30
    2021

    Minnesota at Northwestern

    TV CHANNEL: Big Ten Network
    Time
    3:30
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

