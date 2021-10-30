Publish date:
How to Watch Minnesota Golden Gophers vs. Northwestern Wildcats: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Minnesota Golden Gophers (5-2, 0-0 Big Ten) and Northwestern Wildcats (3-4, 0-0 Big Ten), Big Ten rivals, will do battle at Ryan Field on Saturday, October 30, 2021. Below is an article containing all the details you need, including how to watch this game on FuboTV.
How to Watch Northwestern vs. Minnesota
- Game Day: Saturday, October 30, 2021
- Game Time: 3:30 PM ET
- TV: Big Ten Network
- Stadium: Ryan Field
Minnesota and Northwestern Stats
- The Golden Gophers average 26.6 points per game, comparable to the 25.1 per outing the Wildcats allow.
- The Golden Gophers have turned the ball over seven times this season, four fewer than the Wildcats have forced (11).
- The Golden Gophers defense has allowed 19.6 points per game this year, close to the same as the 19.7 the Wildcats have scored.
- The Wildcats have turned the ball over one more time (11 total) than the Golden Gophers have forced a turnover (10) this season.
Minnesota Players to Watch
- Tanner Morgan has 1,043 passing yards (149.0 ypg) to lead Minnesota, completing 59.5% of his passes and throwing six touchdown passes and four interceptions this season.
- Treyson Potts has carried the ball 112 times for a team-high 552 yards (78.9 per game), with six touchdowns this year.
- This season Mar'Keise Irving has rushed for 245 yards (35.0 per game) on 47 carries with one touchdown.
- Chris Autman-Bell's 266 receiving yards (38.0 yards per game) pace all receivers on the team. He's collected 22 receptions and two touchdowns.
- Mike Brown-Stephens has grabbed eight passes for 232 yards (33.1 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.
- Dylan Wright's 11 receptions have yielded 186 yards (26.6 ypg) and two touchdowns.
Northwestern Players to Watch
- Ryan Hilinski leads Northwestern with 759 passing yards (108.4 ypg) on 71-of-128 passing with three touchdowns compared to one interception this season.
- Evan Hull has carried the ball 101 times for a team-high 643 yards (91.9 per game), with five touchdowns this year.
- This season Andrew Clair has rushed for 240 yards (34.3 per game) on 41 carries with one touchdown.
- Stephon Robinson Jr.'s 425 receiving yards (60.7 yards per game) lead the team. He has 30 receptions with two touchdowns.
- Malik Washington has reeled in 24 passes for 318 yards (45.4 yards per game) and two touchdowns this year.
- Bryce Kirtz's 19 grabs have turned into 203 yards (29.0 ypg).
Minnesota Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
10/2/2021
Purdue
W 20-13
Away
10/16/2021
Nebraska
W 30-23
Home
10/23/2021
Maryland
W 34-16
Home
10/30/2021
Northwestern
-
Away
11/6/2021
Illinois
-
Home
11/13/2021
Iowa
-
Away
11/20/2021
Indiana
-
Away
Northwestern Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
10/2/2021
Nebraska
L 56-7
Away
10/16/2021
Rutgers
W 21-7
Home
10/23/2021
Michigan
L 33-7
Away
10/30/2021
Minnesota
-
Home
11/6/2021
Iowa
-
Home
11/13/2021
Wisconsin
-
Away
11/20/2021
Purdue
-
Home
