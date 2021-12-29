Minnesota vs. West Virginia: Guaranteed Rate Bowl Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 12/28/2021

Nov 27, 2021; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers running back Leddie Brown (4) runs the ball against the Kansas Jayhawks during the first half at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

The Guaranteed Rate Bowl will feature the Minnesota Golden Gophers hitting the field against the West Virginia Mountaineers on December 28, 2021, starting at 10:15 PM ET. We have more details below, and that includes how to watch this game on FuboTV.

How to Watch Minnesota vs. West Virginia

Game Day: Tuesday, December 28, 2021

Tuesday, December 28, 2021 Game Time: 10:15 PM ET

10:15 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Stadium: Chase Field

Chase Field Live Stream on fuboTV:

Betting Information for Minnesota vs. West Virginia

Favorite Spread Total Minnesota -5.5 44.5

Minnesota and West Virginia Stats

The Golden Gophers put up just 1.8 more points per game (26.1) than the Mountaineers give up (24.3).

The Golden Gophers have turned the ball over 11 times this season, one fewer than the Mountaineers have forced (12).

The Mountaineers have put an average of 26.8 points per game on the board this season, 8.5 more than the 18.3 the Golden Gophers have surrendered.

The Mountaineers have turned the ball over four more times (19 total) than the Golden Gophers have forced a turnover (15) this season.

Minnesota Players to Watch

Tanner Morgan has 1,935 passing yards (161.3 ypg) to lead Minnesota, completing 59.5% of his passes and recording 10 touchdown passes and eight interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Ky Thomas, has carried the ball 145 times for 680 yards (56.7 per game), with five touchdowns this year.

This season Mar'Keise Irving has taken 114 carries for 570 yards (47.5 per game) and four touchdowns.

Chris Autman-Bell's team-high 490 receiving yards (40.8 yards per game) have come on 35 receptions with six touchdowns.

Mike Brown-Stephens has put up a 387-yard season so far (32.3 receiving yards per game) with one touchdown, reeling in 22 passes.

Dylan Wright's 16 grabs have netted him 307 yards (25.6 ypg) and two touchdowns.

West Virginia Players to Watch

Jarret Doege has thrown for 2,908 yards (242.3 ypg) to lead West Virginia, completing 66% of his passes and tossing 19 touchdown passes and 11 interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Leddie Brown, has carried the ball 223 times for 1,065 yards (88.8 per game), with 13 touchdowns this year. He's also caught 36 passes for 217 yards (18.1 per game) and one touchdown.

This season Garrett Greene has piled up 48 carries for 297 yards (24.8 per game) and four touchdowns.

Winston Wright's 672 receiving yards (56.0 yards per game) lead the team. He has 60 receptions with five touchdowns.

Bryce Ford-Wheaton has reeled in 40 passes for 560 yards (46.7 yards per game) and three touchdowns this year.

Sam James' 39 receptions have netted him 465 yards (38.8 ypg) and five touchdowns.

