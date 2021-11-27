Nov 20, 2021; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers quarterback Tanner Morgan (2) and Minnesota Golden Gophers running back Mar'Keise Irving (4) celebrate a touchdown during the second half at Memorial Stadium. Gophers won 35-14. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 18 Wisconsin Badgers (8-3, 0-0 Big Ten) will play a familiar foe as they visit the Minnesota Golden Gophers (7-4, 0-0 Big Ten) on Saturday, November 27, 2021 at Huntington Bank Stadium, in a Big Ten battle. We have more info below, and that includes how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

How to Watch Minnesota vs. Wisconsin

Game Day: Saturday, November 27, 2021

Saturday, November 27, 2021 Game Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Stadium: Huntington Bank Stadium

Huntington Bank Stadium Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Betting Information for Wisconsin vs. Minnesota

Favorite Spread Total Wisconsin -7 39

Wisconsin and Minnesota Stats

The Badgers put up 8.3 more points per game (27.0) than the Golden Gophers allow (18.7).

This year, the Badgers have turned the ball over 21 times, seven more than the Golden Gophers' takeaways (14).

The Golden Gophers have averaged 10.6 more points scored this year (26.4) than the Badgers have allowed (15.8).

The Golden Gophers have 10 giveaways this season, while the Badgers have 21 takeaways .

Wisconsin Players to Watch

Graham Mertz has 1,650 passing yards (150.0 ypg) to lead Wisconsin, completing 59.3% of his passes and collecting nine touchdown passes and nine interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Braelon Allen, has carried the ball 140 times for 1,062 yards (96.5 per game), with 12 touchdowns this year.

This season Chez Mellusi has rushed for 815 yards (74.1 per game) on 173 carries with five touchdowns.

Danny Davis III's team-leading 418 receiving yards (38.0 yards per game) have come on 27 receptions with two touchdowns.

Jake Ferguson has caught 39 passes for 390 yards (35.5 yards per game) and two touchdowns this year.

Kendric Pryor's 26 catches have netted him 373 yards (33.9 ypg) and three touchdowns.

Minnesota Players to Watch

Tanner Morgan has thrown for 1,736 yards (157.8 ypg) to lead Minnesota, completing 58.8% of his passes and tossing nine touchdown passes and seven interceptions this season.

Ky Thomas' team-high 625 rushing yards (56.8 per game) have come on 127 carries, with four touchdowns this year.

This season Treyson Potts has collected 552 yards (50.2 per game) on 112 carries with six touchdowns.

Chris Autman-Bell's team-leading 453 receiving yards (41.2 yards per game) have come on 33 receptions with five touchdowns.

Mike Brown-Stephens has put together a 379-yard season so far (34.5 receiving yards per game) with one touchdown, reeling in 21 passes.

Dylan Wright's 15 catches this season have resulted in 280 yards (25.5 ypg) and two touchdowns.

Regional restrictions apply.