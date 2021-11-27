Publish date:
How to Watch Minnesota Golden Gophers vs. Wisconsin Badgers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The No. 18 Wisconsin Badgers (8-3, 0-0 Big Ten) will play a familiar foe as they visit the Minnesota Golden Gophers (7-4, 0-0 Big Ten) on Saturday, November 27, 2021 at Huntington Bank Stadium, in a Big Ten battle. We have more info below, and that includes how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.
How to Watch Minnesota vs. Wisconsin
- Game Day: Saturday, November 27, 2021
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
- TV: FOX
- Stadium: Huntington Bank Stadium
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Betting Information for Wisconsin vs. Minnesota
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Wisconsin
-7
39
Wisconsin and Minnesota Stats
- The Badgers put up 8.3 more points per game (27.0) than the Golden Gophers allow (18.7).
- This year, the Badgers have turned the ball over 21 times, seven more than the Golden Gophers' takeaways (14).
- The Golden Gophers have averaged 10.6 more points scored this year (26.4) than the Badgers have allowed (15.8).
- The Golden Gophers have 10 giveaways this season, while the Badgers have 21 takeaways .
Wisconsin Players to Watch
- Graham Mertz has 1,650 passing yards (150.0 ypg) to lead Wisconsin, completing 59.3% of his passes and collecting nine touchdown passes and nine interceptions this season.
- The team's top rusher, Braelon Allen, has carried the ball 140 times for 1,062 yards (96.5 per game), with 12 touchdowns this year.
- This season Chez Mellusi has rushed for 815 yards (74.1 per game) on 173 carries with five touchdowns.
- Danny Davis III's team-leading 418 receiving yards (38.0 yards per game) have come on 27 receptions with two touchdowns.
- Jake Ferguson has caught 39 passes for 390 yards (35.5 yards per game) and two touchdowns this year.
- Kendric Pryor's 26 catches have netted him 373 yards (33.9 ypg) and three touchdowns.
Minnesota Players to Watch
- Tanner Morgan has thrown for 1,736 yards (157.8 ypg) to lead Minnesota, completing 58.8% of his passes and tossing nine touchdown passes and seven interceptions this season.
- Ky Thomas' team-high 625 rushing yards (56.8 per game) have come on 127 carries, with four touchdowns this year.
- This season Treyson Potts has collected 552 yards (50.2 per game) on 112 carries with six touchdowns.
- Chris Autman-Bell's team-leading 453 receiving yards (41.2 yards per game) have come on 33 receptions with five touchdowns.
- Mike Brown-Stephens has put together a 379-yard season so far (34.5 receiving yards per game) with one touchdown, reeling in 21 passes.
- Dylan Wright's 15 catches this season have resulted in 280 yards (25.5 ypg) and two touchdowns.
Regional restrictions apply.
