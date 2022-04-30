Skip to main content

How to Watch Minnesota Spring Game: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Minnesota Golden Gophers are gearing up for the season with their Spring Game today.

Head coach P.J. Fleck put together a strong season for Minnesota last year as the team finished the year as one of the best overall defenses in the country. They are looking to build off of that with a new recruiting class, spring practices and now the Spring Game here today.

How to Watch Minnesota Spring Game today:

Game Date: April 30, 2022

Game Time: 2:00 p.m. ET

TV: Big Ten Network

Watch Minnesota Spring Game online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Golden Gophers are getting hyped and are excited to build off of their momentum from last season and their great team defense:

Last season the Golden Gophers finished No. 6 in the country on defense at 17.3 points allowed per game. They really showcased that with an 18-6 win over West Virginia in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl to close out the season.

The team is bringing in two four-star recruits to add to this team in Trey Bixby (DE) and Ike White (WR) giving them more depth on both sides of the ball.

The defense is going to take a hit losing Boye Mate (EDGE) who was drafted by the Seahawks in the second round of the NFL Draft with Esezi Otomewo (DE) on the board to be drafted as of this writing.

Coach Fleck has led the team to three bowl wins in their last five seasons, only missing out in 2020 in the shortened pandemic season where the team finished 3-4 in the seven games they played after starting the season ranked No. 19 with a lot of hope and promise, much like this season.

This game will feature the Maroon vs. the Gold with the game moving indoors recently due to weather for the fans and the different events planned for the day.

How To Watch

April
30
2022

Minnesota Spring Game

TV CHANNEL: Big Ten Network
Time
2:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
