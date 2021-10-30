Skip to main content
    How to Watch Minnesota at Northwestern: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Minnesota looks for its fourth straight win Saturday when it visits Northwestern to take on the Wildcats.
    Author:

    Minnesota has quietly gone 5-2 this season and is sitting in a first place tie in the Big Ten West division. The Gophers have been mostly forgotten about after they were upset by Bowling Green, but suddenly they find themselves in position to make a run at the Big Ten Championship game.

    How to Watch Minnesota at Northwestern Today:

    Game Date: Oct. 30, 2021

    Game Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

    TV: Big Ten Network

    Live stream the Minnesota at Northwestern game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Minnesota hasn't been flashy, but it has won three straight Big Ten games, taking care of Purdue, Nebraska and Maryland.

    The Gophers are doing what they need to do, but they need to make sure they don't overlook Northwestern on Saturday and get upset again.

    The Wildcats are coming back home after getting dominated by Michigan in their 33-7 road loss. Northwestern was coming off the best performance of the year in its 21-7 win over Rutgers but couldn't handle the Wolverines.

    Northwestern has alternated wins and losses all year long, and if that trend continues the team will upset the Gophers.

    Pat Fitzgerald always has his team ready for a battle, but the loss of talent off of last year's squad has been tough to overcome. 

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    October
    30
    2021

    Minnesota at Northwestern

    TV CHANNEL: Big Ten Network
    Time
    3:30
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
