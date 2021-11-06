Skip to main content
    • November 6, 2021
    How to Watch Mississippi State Bulldogs vs. Arkansas Razorbacks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Oct 30, 2021; Starkville, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi State Bulldogs quarterback Will Rogers (2) reacts with fans after defeating the Kentucky Wildcats at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports

    The Arkansas Razorbacks (5-3, 0-0 SEC) meet a familiar opponent when they host the Mississippi State Bulldogs (5-3, 0-0 SEC) on Saturday, November 6, 2021 at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium in a SEC clash. Check out the story below for all the info you need to know, including how to watch this game on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Arkansas vs. Mississippi State

    • Game Day: Saturday, November 6, 2021
    • Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
    • TV: SECN
    • Stadium: Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Arkansas and Mississippi State Stats

    • This year, the Razorbacks score 8.2 more points per game (32.8) than the Bulldogs give up (24.6).
    • The Razorbacks have seven giveaways this season, while the Bulldogs have 12 takeaways .
    • The Bulldogs have scored 28.0 points per game this season, 4.5 more than the Razorbacks have given up.
    • The Bulldogs have turned the ball over 12 times this season, three more turnovers than the Razorbacks have forced (9).

    Arkansas Players to Watch

    • K.J. Jefferson has thrown for 1,657 yards (207.1 ypg) to lead Arkansas, completing 61.8% of his passes and tossing 15 touchdown passes and three interceptions this season. He's also contributed in the ground game with 419 rushing yards (52.4 ypg) on 81 carries with five rushing touchdowns.
    • Trelon Smith has carried the ball 90 times for a team-high 459 yards (57.4 per game), with four touchdowns this year.
    • This season Raheim Sanders has rushed for 434 yards (54.3 per game) on 79 carries with one touchdown.
    • Treylon Burks' 717 receiving yards (89.6 yards per game) lead the team. He has 42 receptions with seven touchdowns.
    • Tyson Morris has hauled in 15 passes for 250 yards (31.3 yards per game) and two touchdowns this year.
    • Warren Thompson's 12 receptions have yielded 192 yards (24.0 ypg) and two touchdowns.

    Mississippi State Players to Watch

    • Will Rogers has thrown for 2,890 yards (361.3 ypg) to lead Mississippi State, completing 75.2% of his passes and tossing 19 touchdown passes and seven interceptions this season.
    • The team's top rusher, Jo'Quavious Marks, has carried the ball 71 times for 252 yards (31.5 per game), with four touchdowns this year. He's proven to be a dual threat, hauling in 344 receiving yards (43.0 per game) on 58 catches with two receiving touchdowns.
    • This season Dillon Johnson has rushed for 248 yards (31.0 per game) on 54 carries with three touchdowns, while also catching 42 passes for 261 yards (32.6 per game).
    • Makai Polk's team-leading 603 receiving yards (75.4 yards per game) have come on 63 receptions with six touchdowns.
    • Jaden Walley has caught 36 passes for 433 yards (54.1 yards per game) and four touchdowns this year.

    Arkansas Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    10/9/2021

    Ole Miss

    L 52-51

    Away

    10/16/2021

    Auburn

    L 38-23

    Home

    10/23/2021

    UAPB

    W 45-3

    Home

    11/6/2021

    Mississippi State

    -

    Home

    11/13/2021

    LSU

    -

    Away

    11/20/2021

    Alabama

    -

    Away

    11/26/2021

    Missouri

    -

    Home

    Mississippi State Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    10/16/2021

    Alabama

    L 49-9

    Home

    10/23/2021

    Vanderbilt

    W 45-6

    Away

    10/30/2021

    Kentucky

    W 31-17

    Home

    11/6/2021

    Arkansas

    -

    Away

    11/13/2021

    Auburn

    -

    Away

    11/20/2021

    Tennessee State

    -

    Home

    11/25/2021

    Ole Miss

    -

    Home

    How To Watch

    November
    6
    2021

    Mississippi State at Arkansas

    TV CHANNEL: SECN
    Time
    4:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
