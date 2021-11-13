Skip to main content
    • November 13, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Mississippi State Bulldogs vs. Auburn Tigers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Nov 6, 2021; College Station, Texas, USA; Auburn Tigers running back Tank Bigsby (4) is tackled by Texas A&M Aggies linebacker Aaron Hansford (1) in the first quarter at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports

    Nov 6, 2021; College Station, Texas, USA; Auburn Tigers running back Tank Bigsby (4) is tackled by Texas A&M Aggies linebacker Aaron Hansford (1) in the first quarter at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports

    The No. 16 Auburn Tigers (6-3, 0-0 SEC) square off against a familiar opponent when they host the Mississippi State Bulldogs (5-4, 0-0 SEC) on Saturday, November 13, 2021 at Jordan-Hare Stadium in a SEC battle. We have more info below, and that includes how to watch this game on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Auburn vs. Mississippi State

    Auburn and Mississippi State Stats

    • The Tigers rack up 31.3 points per game, 6.0 more than the Bulldogs surrender per matchup (25.3).
    • This year, the Tigers have nine turnovers, three fewer than the Bulldogs have takeaways (12).
    • The Bulldogs have scored 28.0 points per game this season, 8.2 more than the Tigers have given up.
    • This year the Bulldogs have turned the ball over 13 times, five more than the Tigers' takeaways (8).

    Auburn Players to Watch

    • Bo Nix has thrown for 1,917 yards (213.0 ypg) to lead Auburn, completing 60.3% of his passes and recording nine touchdown passes and three interceptions this season. He's also contributed in the ground game with 171 rushing yards (19.0 ypg) on 55 carries with four rushing touchdowns.
    • Tank Bigsby's team-high 735 rushing yards (81.7 per game) have come on 140 carries, with seven touchdowns this year.
    • This season Jarquez Hunter has taken 73 carries for 544 yards (60.4 per game) and three touchdowns.
    • Kobe Hudson's 383 receiving yards (42.6 yards per game) pace all receivers on the team. He's collected 29 receptions and one touchdown.
    • Demetris Robertson has grabbed 27 passes for 377 yards (41.9 yards per game) and three touchdowns this year.
    • John Samuel Shenker's 25 catches are good enough for 323 yards (35.9 ypg).

    Mississippi State Players to Watch

    • Will Rogers has 3,307 passing yards (367.4 ypg) to lead Mississippi State, completing 75.2% of his passes and tossing 23 touchdown passes and eight interceptions this season.
    • Jo'Quavious Marks has carried the ball 82 times for a team-high 292 yards (32.4 per game), with four touchdowns this year. He's also tacked on 64 catches for 390 yards (43.3 per game) and three touchdowns.
    • This season Dillon Johnson has piled up 279 yards (31.0 per game) on 62 attempts with three touchdowns, while also catching 47 passes for 273 yards (30.3 per game).
    • Makai Polk's 720 receiving yards (80.0 yards per game) lead the team. He has 71 receptions with six touchdowns.
    • Jaden Walley has grabbed 37 passes for 436 yards (48.4 yards per game) and five touchdowns this year.
    • Austin Williams' 37 receptions have netted him 400 yards (44.4 ypg) and one touchdown.

    Auburn Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    10/16/2021

    Arkansas

    W 38-23

    Away

    10/30/2021

    Ole Miss

    W 31-20

    Home

    11/6/2021

    Texas A&M

    L 20-3

    Away

    11/13/2021

    Mississippi State

    -

    Home

    11/20/2021

    South Carolina

    -

    Away

    11/27/2021

    Alabama

    -

    Home

    Mississippi State Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    10/23/2021

    Vanderbilt

    W 45-6

    Away

    10/30/2021

    Kentucky

    W 31-17

    Home

    11/6/2021

    Arkansas

    L 31-28

    Away

    11/13/2021

    Auburn

    -

    Away

    11/20/2021

    Tennessee State

    -

    Home

    11/25/2021

    Ole Miss

    -

    Home

    Regional restrictions apply.

    How To Watch

    November
    13
    2021

    Mississippi State at Auburn

    TV CHANNEL: ESPN
    Time
    12:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Oct 5, 2019; Dallas, TX, USA; SMU Mustangs running back Xavier Jones (5) runs the ball to the outside during the first quarter against Tulsa Golden Hurricanes at Gerald J. Ford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Timothy Flores-USA TODAY Sports
    College Football

    How to Watch UCF at SMU

    4 minutes ago
    USATSI_14672166
    IMSA Weathertech Championship Race

    How to Watch Motul Petit Le Mans

    4 minutes ago
    Oct 9, 2021; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions running back Noah Cain (21) runs for a 2 yard touchdown during the first quarter against the Iowa Hawkeyes at Kinnick Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports
    College Football

    How to Watch Michigan at Penn State

    4 minutes ago
    Dec 12, 2020; Pasadena, California, USA; A general view of the Rose Bowl goal posts during an NCAA football game between the Southern California Trojans and the UCLA Bruins. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
    College Football

    How to Watch Wagner at Sacred Heart

    4 minutes ago
    USATSI_17137514
    College Football

    How to Watch UConn Huskies at Clemson Tigers

    4 minutes ago
    USATSI_17011560
    College Football

    How to Watch Maine at Massachusetts

    4 minutes ago
    USATSI_17111854
    College Football

    How to Watch New Mexico State vs. Alabama

    4 minutes ago
    Oct 30, 2021; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers wide receiver Bryce Ford-Wheaton (0) celebrates with West Virginia Mountaineers running back Leddie Brown (4) after catching a pass for a touchdown during the third quarter against the Iowa State Cyclones at Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports
    College Football

    West Virginia vs. Kansas State: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 11/13/2021

    4 minutes ago
    Nov 6, 2021; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Bryce Young (9) drops back to pass against the LSU Tigers during the second half at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Butch Dill-USA TODAY Sports
    College Football

    New Mexico State vs. Alabama: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 11/13/2021

    4 minutes ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy