How to Watch Mississippi State Bulldogs vs. Auburn Tigers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The No. 16 Auburn Tigers (6-3, 0-0 SEC) square off against a familiar opponent when they host the Mississippi State Bulldogs (5-4, 0-0 SEC) on Saturday, November 13, 2021 at Jordan-Hare Stadium in a SEC battle. We have more info below, and that includes how to watch this game on FuboTV.
How to Watch Auburn vs. Mississippi State
- Game Day: Saturday, November 13, 2021
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Stadium: Jordan-Hare Stadium
Auburn and Mississippi State Stats
- The Tigers rack up 31.3 points per game, 6.0 more than the Bulldogs surrender per matchup (25.3).
- This year, the Tigers have nine turnovers, three fewer than the Bulldogs have takeaways (12).
- The Bulldogs have scored 28.0 points per game this season, 8.2 more than the Tigers have given up.
- This year the Bulldogs have turned the ball over 13 times, five more than the Tigers' takeaways (8).
Auburn Players to Watch
- Bo Nix has thrown for 1,917 yards (213.0 ypg) to lead Auburn, completing 60.3% of his passes and recording nine touchdown passes and three interceptions this season. He's also contributed in the ground game with 171 rushing yards (19.0 ypg) on 55 carries with four rushing touchdowns.
- Tank Bigsby's team-high 735 rushing yards (81.7 per game) have come on 140 carries, with seven touchdowns this year.
- This season Jarquez Hunter has taken 73 carries for 544 yards (60.4 per game) and three touchdowns.
- Kobe Hudson's 383 receiving yards (42.6 yards per game) pace all receivers on the team. He's collected 29 receptions and one touchdown.
- Demetris Robertson has grabbed 27 passes for 377 yards (41.9 yards per game) and three touchdowns this year.
- John Samuel Shenker's 25 catches are good enough for 323 yards (35.9 ypg).
Mississippi State Players to Watch
- Will Rogers has 3,307 passing yards (367.4 ypg) to lead Mississippi State, completing 75.2% of his passes and tossing 23 touchdown passes and eight interceptions this season.
- Jo'Quavious Marks has carried the ball 82 times for a team-high 292 yards (32.4 per game), with four touchdowns this year. He's also tacked on 64 catches for 390 yards (43.3 per game) and three touchdowns.
- This season Dillon Johnson has piled up 279 yards (31.0 per game) on 62 attempts with three touchdowns, while also catching 47 passes for 273 yards (30.3 per game).
- Makai Polk's 720 receiving yards (80.0 yards per game) lead the team. He has 71 receptions with six touchdowns.
- Jaden Walley has grabbed 37 passes for 436 yards (48.4 yards per game) and five touchdowns this year.
- Austin Williams' 37 receptions have netted him 400 yards (44.4 ypg) and one touchdown.
Auburn Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
10/16/2021
Arkansas
W 38-23
Away
10/30/2021
Ole Miss
W 31-20
Home
11/6/2021
Texas A&M
L 20-3
Away
11/13/2021
Mississippi State
-
Home
11/20/2021
South Carolina
-
Away
11/27/2021
Alabama
-
Home
Mississippi State Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
10/23/2021
Vanderbilt
W 45-6
Away
10/30/2021
Kentucky
W 31-17
Home
11/6/2021
Arkansas
L 31-28
Away
11/13/2021
Auburn
-
Away
11/20/2021
Tennessee State
-
Home
11/25/2021
Ole Miss
-
Home
