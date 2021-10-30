The Georgia defense stops Kentucky Wildcats running back Chris Rodriguez Jr. (24) during the first half of an NCAA college football game between Kentucky and Georgia in Athens, Ga., on Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021. News Joshua L Jones

The Mississippi State Bulldogs (4-3, 0-0 SEC) play a familiar opponent when they host the No. 12 Kentucky Wildcats (6-1, 0-0 SEC) on Saturday, October 30, 2021 at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field in a SEC clash. Keep reading below for all the info you need, which includes how to watch this game on FuboTV.

How to Watch Mississippi State vs. Kentucky

Game Day: Saturday, October 30, 2021

Saturday, October 30, 2021 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: SECN

SECN Stadium: Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field

Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Betting Information for Mississippi State vs. Kentucky

Favorite Spread Total Mississippi State -1.5 47

Mississippi State and Kentucky Stats

The Bulldogs average 27.6 points per game, 8.3 more than the Wildcats allow per outing (19.3).

The Bulldogs have turned the ball over eight more times (12 total) than the Wildcats have forced a turnover (4) this season.

The Wildcats' average points scored this season (28.4) and the Bulldogs' points allowed (25.7) are within 2.7 points of each other.

The Wildcats have turned the ball over three more times (12 total) than the Bulldogs have forced a turnover (9) this season.

Mississippi State Players to Watch

Will Rogers has 2,546 passing yards (363.7 ypg) to lead Mississippi State, completing 73.5% of his passes and recording 18 touchdown passes and seven interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Dillon Johnson, has carried the ball 43 times for 207 yards (29.6 per game), with one touchdown this year. He's also caught 38 passes for 231 yards (33.0 per game).

This season Jo'Quavious Marks has rushed for 194 yards (27.7 per game) on 51 carries with three touchdowns, while also catching 49 passes for 287 yards (41.0 per game) and two touchdowns.

Makai Polk's 552 receiving yards (78.9 yards per game) lead the team. He has 58 receptions with six touchdowns.

Jaden Walley has hauled in 30 passes for 338 yards (48.3 yards per game) and four touchdowns this year.

Austin Williams' 29 grabs have netted him 296 yards (42.3 ypg) and one touchdown.

Kentucky Players to Watch

Will Levis has thrown for 1,326 yards (189.4 ypg) to lead Kentucky, completing 67.2% of his passes and tossing 13 touchdown passes and six interceptions this season. He's also contributed in the ground game with 175 rushing yards (25.0 ypg) on 50 carries with three rushing touchdowns.

Christopher Rodriguez Jr. has carried the ball 127 times for a team-high 774 yards (110.6 per game), with six touchdowns this year.

This season Kavosiey Smoke has piled up 50 carries for 267 yards (38.1 per game) and one touchdown.

Wan'Dale Robinson's team-leading 566 receiving yards (80.9 yards per game) have come on 49 receptions with five touchdowns.

Josh Ali has caught 17 passes for 248 yards (35.4 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.

Isaiah Epps' 10 catches are good enough for 159 yards (22.7 ypg) and one touchdown.

Regional restrictions apply.