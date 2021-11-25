Mississippi State vs. Ole Miss: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 11/25/2021

Jul 20, 2021; Hoover, Alabama, USA; Ole Miss Rebels quarterback Matt Corral talks with the media during SEC Media Days at Hyatt Regency Birmingham. Mandatory Credit: Vasha Hunt-USA TODAY Sports

The Mississippi State Bulldogs (7-4, 0-0 SEC) and the No. 8 Ole Miss Rebels (9-2, 0-0 SEC) square off on Thursday, November 25, 2021 at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field in a battle of SEC foes. Keep reading below for all the info you need, which includes how to watch this game on FuboTV.

How to Watch Mississippi State vs. Ole Miss

Game Day: Thursday, November 25, 2021

Thursday, November 25, 2021 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Stadium: Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field

Betting Information for Mississippi State vs. Ole Miss

Favorite Spread Total Mississippi State -2.5 64

Mississippi State and Ole Miss Stats

The Bulldogs rack up 6.4 more points per game (31.8) than the Rebels surrender (25.4).

The Bulldogs have turned the ball over 15 times this season, five fewer than the Rebels have forced (20).

The Rebels have scored 36.4 points per game this season, 11.7 more than the Bulldogs have given up.

The Rebels have eight giveaways this season, while the Bulldogs have 14 takeaways .

Mississippi State Players to Watch

Will Rogers has thrown for 4,113 yards (373.9 ypg) to lead Mississippi State, completing 76% of his passes and tossing 34 touchdown passes and eight interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Dillon Johnson, has carried the ball 75 times for 397 yards (36.1 per game), with four touchdowns this year. He's also caught 53 passes for 334 yards (30.4 per game) and one touchdown.

This season Jo'Quavious Marks has racked up 93 carries for 352 yards (32.0 per game) and five touchdowns, while also catching 73 passes for 435 yards (39.5 per game) and three touchdowns.

Makai Polk's 891 receiving yards (81.0 yards per game) pace all receivers on the team. He's registered 88 receptions and nine touchdowns.

Jaden Walley has put together a 569-yard season so far (51.7 receiving yards per game) with five touchdowns, hauling in 47 passes.

Austin Williams' 45 receptions have netted him 519 yards (47.2 ypg) and four touchdowns.

Ole Miss Players to Watch

Matt Corral leads Ole Miss with 3,099 passing yards (281.7 ypg) on 232-of-344 passing with 19 touchdowns compared to three interceptions this season. He also adds 552 rushing yards (50.2 ypg) on 133 carries while scoring 10 touchdowns on the ground.

Jerrion Ealy has carried the ball 105 times for a team-high 643 yards (58.5 per game), with five touchdowns this year. He's also tacked on 25 catches for 171 yards (15.5 per game) and one touchdown.

This season Snoop Conner has rushed for 561 yards (51.0 per game) on 107 carries with 11 touchdowns.

Dontario Drummond's 786 receiving yards (71.5 yards per game) lead the team. He has 53 receptions with eight touchdowns.

Braylon Sanders has recorded 486 receiving yards (44.2 yards per game) and three touchdowns, hauling in 22 passes this year.

Jahcour Pearson's 25 grabs this season have resulted in 389 yards (35.4 ypg).

