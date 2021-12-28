Mississippi State Bulldogs vs. Texas Tech Red Raiders: Liberty Bowl Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 12/28/2021

Nov 27, 2021; Waco, Texas, USA; Texas Tech Red Raiders quarterback Donovan Smith (7) is sacked by Baylor Bears defensive tackle Josh Landry (92) during the second half at McLane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

The Liberty Bowl will feature the Mississippi State Bulldogs heading into a showdown with the Texas Tech Red Raiders on December 28, 2021, starting at 6:45 PM ET. Below is an article containing all the details you need, including how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

How to Watch Texas Tech vs. Mississippi State

Game Day: Tuesday, December 28, 2021

Tuesday, December 28, 2021 Game Time: 6:45 PM ET

6:45 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Stadium: Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium

Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Mississippi State and Texas Tech Stats

This year, the Bulldogs rack up just 1.2 fewer points per game (30.9) than the Red Raiders give up (32.1).

The Bulldogs have turned the ball over 15 times this season, three more turnovers than the Red Raiders have forced (12).

The Red Raiders have put an average of 30.0 points per game on the board this year, 4.7 more than the 25.3 the Bulldogs have surrendered.

This season the Red Raiders have turned the ball over 20 times, five more than the Bulldogs' takeaways (15).

Mississippi State Players to Watch

Will Rogers has thrown for 4,449 yards (370.8 ypg) to lead Mississippi State, completing 75.1% of his passes and recording 35 touchdown passes and eight interceptions this season.

Dillon Johnson has carried the ball 80 times for a team-high 423 yards (35.3 per game), with four touchdowns this year. He's also tacked on 62 catches for 396 yards (33.0 per game) and one touchdown.

This season Jo'Quavious Marks has rushed for 397 yards (33.1 per game) on 101 carries with six touchdowns, while also catching 79 passes for 464 yards (38.7 per game) and three touchdowns.

Makai Polk's team-high 989 receiving yards (82.4 yards per game) have come on 98 receptions with nine touchdowns.

Jaden Walley has hauled in 52 passes for 610 yards (50.8 yards per game) and six touchdowns this year.

Austin Williams has hauled in 47 grabs for 543 yards (45.3 ypg) and four touchdowns this season.

Texas Tech Players to Watch

Henry Colombi leads Texas Tech with 1,291 passing yards (107.6 ypg) on 95-of-148 passing with five touchdowns compared to five interceptions this season.

Tahj Brooks has carried the ball 71 times for a team-high 473 yards (39.4 per game), with six touchdowns this year.

This season SaRodorick Thompson has rushed for 448 yards (37.3 per game) on 94 carries with nine touchdowns.

Erik Ezukanma's 706 receiving yards (58.8 yards per game) lead all receivers on the team. He's totaled 48 receptions and four touchdowns.

Kaylon Geiger has racked up 541 receiving yards (45.1 yards per game) and one touchdown, reeling in 41 passes this year.

Myles Price's 32 receptions have netted him 422 yards (35.2 ypg) and two touchdowns.

Mississippi State Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/13/2021 Auburn W 43-34 Away 11/20/2021 Tennessee State W 55-10 Home 11/25/2021 Ole Miss L 31-21 Home 12/28/2021 Texas Tech - Away

Texas Tech Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/13/2021 Iowa State W 41-38 Home 11/20/2021 Oklahoma State L 23-0 Home 11/27/2021 Baylor L 27-24 Away 12/28/2021 Mississippi State - Home

Regional restrictions apply.