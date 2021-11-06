Mississippi State is riding high after October upset wins against No. 13 Texas A&M and No. 18 Kentucky. This week, the team travels to Arkansas to face the Razorbacks.

It was quite the October for Mississippi State. Mike Leach's squad began the month with a 26-22 win over a Texas A&M team that would go on to beat Alabama a week later.

The Bulldogs got a win over then-No. 12 Kentucky last week. With those wins, the Bulldogs have put themselves in the middle of the SEC West conversation with a 3-2 conference record.

How to Watch Mississippi State vs. Arkansas Today:

Game Date: Nov. 6, 2021

Game Time: 4:00 p.m. ET

TV: SEC Network

In that win over Kentucky, the Bulldogs' defense forced four turnovers, with three interceptions and a fumble recovery. With no turnovers of its own, Mississippi State dominated time of position, controlling the ball for 41:10.

On offense, sophomore quarterback Will Rogers was very efficient, completing 36-of-39 passes for 344 yards. He only threw one touchdown, with the Bulldogs adding three on the ground, including two from Dillon Johnson.

Arkansas quarterback KJ Jefferson threw for just 194 yards but four touchdowns. The Razorbacks beat Arkansas-Pine Bluff 45-3 heading into their bye week.

Last year, Arkansas snapped a three-game losing streak against the Bulldogs with a 21-14 win in Starkville. Still, Mississippi State has won six of the last nine meetings. The Razorbacks will be going for their first consecutive wins in the series since 2010-11.

