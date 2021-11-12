A top-25 and SEC conference showdown is upon us as the No. 17 team in the nation, Mississippi State, takes on the No. 13 team, Auburn.

Mississippi State is 5-4 on the year and coming off of one of their losses to Arkansas 31-28. In their last five weeks, their only other loss came against Alabama. They have two top-25 wins in that same timeframe, too, as they took down No. 15 Texas A&M and No. 12 Kentucky.

How to Watch Mississippi State Bulldogs at Auburn Tigers Today Online:

Game Date: Nov. 13, 2021

Game Time: 12:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Auburn is 6-3 on the season and No. 13 in the rankings currently. They, too, are coming off of a loss to No. 14 Texas A&M 20-3. This game will be Auburn's sixth straight top-25 matchup. They lost to No. 2 Georgia before beating No. 17 Arkansas and No. 10 Ole Miss.

Mississippi State is led by quarterback Will Rogers who has already surpassed 3,000 yards on the year at 3,307. He adds 23 touchdowns and eight interceptions to that resume. His most-targeted receiver is Makai Polk who has 71 receptions for 720 yards and six touchdowns.

Auburn relies heavily on their run game as they have run Tank Bigsby 140 times for 735 yards and seven touchdowns this season. Bo Nix also commands attention with 1,917 passing yards and nine touchdowns. The Tigers have a more balanced offense than the Bulldogs which could prove to be the reason they pull out a tight victory.

According to the consensus pick, Auburn is projected to win this game by just under a touchdown as their spread is -5.5. Their money line is -220 while Mississippi State's is +180. The Over/Under is 50 points which is normal for a college football game of this caliber.

