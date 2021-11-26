Skip to main content
    • November 26, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Missouri Tigers vs. Arkansas Razorbacks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Nov 20, 2021; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Missouri Tigers quarterback Connor Bazelak (8) is sacked by Florida Gators linebacker Khris Bogle (8) during the second half at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

    The No. 25 Arkansas Razorbacks (7-4, 0-0 SEC) and Missouri Tigers (6-5, 0-0 SEC), SEC rivals, will clash at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium on Friday, November 26, 2021. Check out the story below for all the details you need to know, including how to watch this game on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Arkansas vs. Missouri

    • Game Day: Friday, November 26, 2021
    • Game Time: 3:30 PM ET
    • TV: CBS
    • Stadium: Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Arkansas and Missouri Stats

    • The Razorbacks rack up 31.3 points per game, 3.4 fewer than the Tigers surrender per matchup (34.7).
    • The Razorbacks have turned the ball over eight times this season, seven fewer than the Tigers have forced (15).
    • The Tigers have put an average of 30.8 points per game on the board this year, 6.2 more than the 24.6 the Razorbacks have surrendered.
    • The Tigers have 11 giveaways this season, while the Razorbacks have 13 takeaways .

    Arkansas Players to Watch

    • K.J. Jefferson has thrown for 2,316 yards (210.5 ypg) to lead Arkansas, completing 66% of his passes and tossing 20 touchdown passes and three interceptions this season. He's also run for 496 yards (45.1 ypg) on 120 carries with five rushing touchdowns.
    • Trelon Smith's team-high 555 rushing yards (50.5 per game) have come on 110 carries, with four touchdowns this year.
    • Treylon Burks' 994 receiving yards (90.4 yards per game) lead all receivers on the team. He's totaled 60 receptions and 10 touchdowns.
    • Tyson Morris has put together a 300-yard season so far (27.3 receiving yards per game) with two touchdowns, hauling in 21 passes.
    • Warren Thompson has hauled in 17 receptions for 278 yards (25.3 ypg) and two touchdowns this season.

    Missouri Players to Watch

    • Connor Bazelak leads Missouri with 2,475 passing yards (225.0 ypg) on 235-of-350 passing with 16 touchdowns compared to 10 interceptions this season.
    • Tyler Badie has carried the ball 227 times for a team-high 1,393 yards (126.6 per game), with 13 touchdowns this year. He has also caught 53 passes for 335 yards (30.5 per game) and four touchdowns.
    • This season Michael Cox has rushed for 138 yards (12.5 per game) on 15 carries with two touchdowns.
    • Tauskie Dove's 542 receiving yards (49.3 yards per game) lead all receivers on the team. He's collected 34 receptions.
    • Keke Chism has put up a 410-yard season so far (37.3 receiving yards per game) with two touchdowns, reeling in 33 passes.

    Arkansas Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/6/2021

    Mississippi State

    W 31-28

    Home

    11/13/2021

    LSU

    W 16-13

    Away

    11/20/2021

    Alabama

    L 42-35

    Away

    11/26/2021

    Missouri

    -

    Home

    Missouri Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/6/2021

    Georgia

    L 43-6

    Away

    11/13/2021

    South Carolina

    W 31-28

    Home

    11/20/2021

    Florida

    W 24-23

    Home

    11/26/2021

    Arkansas

    -

    Away

    Regional restrictions apply.

    How To Watch

    November
    26
    2021

    Missouri at Arkansas

    TV CHANNEL: CBS
    Time
    3:30
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
