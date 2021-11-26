Nov 20, 2021; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Missouri Tigers quarterback Connor Bazelak (8) is sacked by Florida Gators linebacker Khris Bogle (8) during the second half at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 25 Arkansas Razorbacks (7-4, 0-0 SEC) and Missouri Tigers (6-5, 0-0 SEC), SEC rivals, will clash at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium on Friday, November 26, 2021. Check out the story below for all the details you need to know, including how to watch this game on FuboTV.

How to Watch Arkansas vs. Missouri

Game Day: Friday, November 26, 2021

Friday, November 26, 2021 Game Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET TV: CBS

CBS Stadium: Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium

Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium

Arkansas and Missouri Stats

The Razorbacks rack up 31.3 points per game, 3.4 fewer than the Tigers surrender per matchup (34.7).

The Razorbacks have turned the ball over eight times this season, seven fewer than the Tigers have forced (15).

The Tigers have put an average of 30.8 points per game on the board this year, 6.2 more than the 24.6 the Razorbacks have surrendered.

The Tigers have 11 giveaways this season, while the Razorbacks have 13 takeaways .

Arkansas Players to Watch

K.J. Jefferson has thrown for 2,316 yards (210.5 ypg) to lead Arkansas, completing 66% of his passes and tossing 20 touchdown passes and three interceptions this season. He's also run for 496 yards (45.1 ypg) on 120 carries with five rushing touchdowns.

Trelon Smith's team-high 555 rushing yards (50.5 per game) have come on 110 carries, with four touchdowns this year.

Treylon Burks' 994 receiving yards (90.4 yards per game) lead all receivers on the team. He's totaled 60 receptions and 10 touchdowns.

Tyson Morris has put together a 300-yard season so far (27.3 receiving yards per game) with two touchdowns, hauling in 21 passes.

Warren Thompson has hauled in 17 receptions for 278 yards (25.3 ypg) and two touchdowns this season.

Missouri Players to Watch

Connor Bazelak leads Missouri with 2,475 passing yards (225.0 ypg) on 235-of-350 passing with 16 touchdowns compared to 10 interceptions this season.

Tyler Badie has carried the ball 227 times for a team-high 1,393 yards (126.6 per game), with 13 touchdowns this year. He has also caught 53 passes for 335 yards (30.5 per game) and four touchdowns.

This season Michael Cox has rushed for 138 yards (12.5 per game) on 15 carries with two touchdowns.

Tauskie Dove's 542 receiving yards (49.3 yards per game) lead all receivers on the team. He's collected 34 receptions.

Keke Chism has put up a 410-yard season so far (37.3 receiving yards per game) with two touchdowns, reeling in 33 passes.

Arkansas Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/6/2021 Mississippi State W 31-28 Home 11/13/2021 LSU W 16-13 Away 11/20/2021 Alabama L 42-35 Away 11/26/2021 Missouri - Home

Missouri Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/6/2021 Georgia L 43-6 Away 11/13/2021 South Carolina W 31-28 Home 11/20/2021 Florida W 24-23 Home 11/26/2021 Arkansas - Away

