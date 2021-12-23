Publish date:
How to Watch Missouri Tigers vs. Army Black Knights: Armed Forces Bowl Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Army Black Knights and the Missouri Tigers meet for the Armed Forces Bowl on Wednesday, December 22, 2021. Check out the story below for all the info you need to know, including how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.
How to Watch Army vs. Missouri
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 22, 2021
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Stadium: Amon G. Carter Stadium
Army and Missouri Stats
- This year, the Black Knights rack up just 1.1 fewer points per game (33.6) than the Tigers surrender (34.7).
- The Black Knights have turned the ball over eight times this season, eight fewer than the Tigers have forced (16).
- The Tigers have averaged 7.4 more points scored this season (29.7) than the Black Knights have allowed (22.3).
- The Tigers have 12 giveaways this season, while the Black Knights have 15 takeaways .
Army Players to Watch
Missouri Players to Watch
- Connor Bazelak has thrown for 2,540 yards (211.7 ypg) to lead Missouri, completing 65.2% of his passes and collecting 16 touchdown passes and 11 interceptions this season.
- Tyler Badie has carried the ball 268 times for a team-high 1,612 yards (134.3 per game), with 14 touchdowns this year. He has also caught 54 passes for 330 yards (27.5 per game) and four touchdowns.
- This season Michael Cox has collected 150 yards (12.5 per game) on 18 carries with two touchdowns.
- Tauskie Dove's 552 receiving yards (46.0 yards per game) lead all receivers on the team. He's collected 35 receptions.
- Keke Chism has put up a 447-yard season so far (37.3 receiving yards per game) with two touchdowns, reeling in 36 passes.
Army Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/20/2021
UMass
W 33-17
Home
11/27/2021
Liberty
W 31-16
Away
12/11/2021
Navy
L 17-13
Away
12/22/2021
Missouri
-
Home
Missouri Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/13/2021
South Carolina
W 31-28
Home
11/20/2021
Florida
W 24-23
Home
11/26/2021
Arkansas
L 34-17
Away
12/22/2021
Army
-
Away
