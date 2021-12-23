Nov 26, 2021; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Missouri Tigers quarterback Connor Bazelak (8) throws a pass during the second half against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Donald W. Reynolds Razorbacks Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

The Army Black Knights and the Missouri Tigers meet for the Armed Forces Bowl on Wednesday, December 22, 2021. Check out the story below for all the info you need to know, including how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

How to Watch Army vs. Missouri

Game Day: Wednesday, December 22, 2021

Wednesday, December 22, 2021 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Stadium: Amon G. Carter Stadium

Amon G. Carter Stadium Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Army and Missouri Stats

This year, the Black Knights rack up just 1.1 fewer points per game (33.6) than the Tigers surrender (34.7).

The Black Knights have turned the ball over eight times this season, eight fewer than the Tigers have forced (16).

The Tigers have averaged 7.4 more points scored this season (29.7) than the Black Knights have allowed (22.3).

The Tigers have 12 giveaways this season, while the Black Knights have 15 takeaways .

Army Players to Watch

Missouri Players to Watch

Connor Bazelak has thrown for 2,540 yards (211.7 ypg) to lead Missouri, completing 65.2% of his passes and collecting 16 touchdown passes and 11 interceptions this season.

Tyler Badie has carried the ball 268 times for a team-high 1,612 yards (134.3 per game), with 14 touchdowns this year. He has also caught 54 passes for 330 yards (27.5 per game) and four touchdowns.

This season Michael Cox has collected 150 yards (12.5 per game) on 18 carries with two touchdowns.

Tauskie Dove's 552 receiving yards (46.0 yards per game) lead all receivers on the team. He's collected 35 receptions.

Keke Chism has put up a 447-yard season so far (37.3 receiving yards per game) with two touchdowns, reeling in 36 passes.

Army Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/20/2021 UMass W 33-17 Home 11/27/2021 Liberty W 31-16 Away 12/11/2021 Navy L 17-13 Away 12/22/2021 Missouri - Home

Missouri Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/13/2021 South Carolina W 31-28 Home 11/20/2021 Florida W 24-23 Home 11/26/2021 Arkansas L 34-17 Away 12/22/2021 Army - Away

Regional restrictions apply.