Skip to main content
    •
    December 23, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Missouri Tigers vs. Army Black Knights: Armed Forces Bowl Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Nov 26, 2021; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Missouri Tigers quarterback Connor Bazelak (8) throws a pass during the second half against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Donald W. Reynolds Razorbacks Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

    Nov 26, 2021; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Missouri Tigers quarterback Connor Bazelak (8) throws a pass during the second half against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Donald W. Reynolds Razorbacks Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

    The Army Black Knights and the Missouri Tigers meet for the Armed Forces Bowl on Wednesday, December 22, 2021. Check out the story below for all the info you need to know, including how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Army vs. Missouri

    • Game Day: Wednesday, December 22, 2021
    • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
    • TV: ESPN
    • Stadium: Amon G. Carter Stadium
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Army and Missouri Stats

    • This year, the Black Knights rack up just 1.1 fewer points per game (33.6) than the Tigers surrender (34.7).
    • The Black Knights have turned the ball over eight times this season, eight fewer than the Tigers have forced (16).
    • The Tigers have averaged 7.4 more points scored this season (29.7) than the Black Knights have allowed (22.3).
    • The Tigers have 12 giveaways this season, while the Black Knights have 15 takeaways .

    Army Players to Watch

    Missouri Players to Watch

    • Connor Bazelak has thrown for 2,540 yards (211.7 ypg) to lead Missouri, completing 65.2% of his passes and collecting 16 touchdown passes and 11 interceptions this season.
    • Tyler Badie has carried the ball 268 times for a team-high 1,612 yards (134.3 per game), with 14 touchdowns this year. He has also caught 54 passes for 330 yards (27.5 per game) and four touchdowns.
    • This season Michael Cox has collected 150 yards (12.5 per game) on 18 carries with two touchdowns.
    • Tauskie Dove's 552 receiving yards (46.0 yards per game) lead all receivers on the team. He's collected 35 receptions.
    • Keke Chism has put up a 447-yard season so far (37.3 receiving yards per game) with two touchdowns, reeling in 36 passes.

    Army Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/20/2021

    UMass

    W 33-17

    Home

    11/27/2021

    Liberty

    W 31-16

    Away

    12/11/2021

    Navy

    L 17-13

    Away

    12/22/2021

    Missouri

    -

    Home

    Missouri Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/13/2021

    South Carolina

    W 31-28

    Home

    11/20/2021

    Florida

    W 24-23

    Home

    11/26/2021

    Arkansas

    L 34-17

    Away

    12/22/2021

    Army

    -

    Away

    Regional restrictions apply.

    How To Watch

    December
    22
    2021

    Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl: Missouri vs. Army

    TV CHANNEL: ESPN
    Time
    8:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Dec 20, 2021; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Josh Giddey (3) and Memphis Grizzlies forward Dillon Brooks (24) battle for the ball during the first half at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Justin Ford-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Denver Nuggets vs. Oklahoma City Thunder: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/22/2021

    1 minute ago
    Dec 8, 2021; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers forward Cedi Osman (16) defends Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine (8) in the third quarter at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Chicago Bulls vs. Toronto Raptors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/22/2021

    1 minute ago
    Dec 14, 2021; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes (4) and Brooklyn Nets guard Patty Mills (8) react after Barnes misses the potential game-winning shot during overtime at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Toronto Raptors vs. Chicago Bulls: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/22/2021

    1 minute ago
    Dec 20, 2021; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzlies forward Jaren Jackson Jr. (13) and Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) battle for the ball during the first half at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Justin Ford-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Denver Nuggets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/22/2021

    1 minute ago
    Dec 13, 2021; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) drives to the basket defended by Boston Celtics forward Grant Williams (12) during the second half at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Houston Rockets vs. Milwaukee Bucks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/22/2021

    1 minute ago
    Dec 18, 2021; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (2) gets defended by Houston Rockets forward Jae'Sean Tate (8) during the fourth quarter at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Milwaukee Bucks vs. Houston Rockets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/22/2021

    1 minute ago
    missouri
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Illinois vs. Missouri

    1 minute ago
    lebron jr
    High School Basketball

    How to Watch Sierra Canyon vs. St. Paul VI

    1 minute ago
    Duke Blue Devils forward Theo John (12) reacts to fouling out with forward Wendell Moore Jr. (0) during the second half of the NCAA men's basketball game against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Value City Arena in Columbus on Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021. Ohio State won 71-66. Duke At Ohio State Big Ten Acc Challenge
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Virginia Tech at Duke

    1 minute ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy