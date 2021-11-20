Florida Gators running back Malik Davis (20) runs in for a touchdown as Samford Bulldogs cornerback Sylvaughn Turner (13) trees to tackle him. The score made it 42-41 Samford. The Florida Gators hosted the Samford Bulldogs at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium Saturday afternoon, November 13, 2021 in Gainesville, FL. during the second half of action. [Doug Engle/Ocala Star-Banner]2021 Flgai Ufvs Samford Football

The Florida Gators (5-5, 0-0 SEC) and Missouri Tigers (5-5, 0-0 SEC), SEC rivals, will do battle at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium on Saturday, November 20, 2021. We have more details below, and that includes how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

How to Watch Missouri vs. Florida

Game Day: Saturday, November 20, 2021

Game Time: 4:00 PM ET

TV: SECN

Stadium: Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium

Betting Information for Florida vs. Missouri

Favorite Spread Total Florida -9 69.5

Florida and Missouri Stats

This year, the Gators rack up just 2.4 fewer points per game (33.5) than the Tigers allow (35.9).

The Gators have turned the ball over 18 times this season, three more turnovers than the Tigers have forced (15).

The Tigers have averaged 4.1 more points scored this season (31.5) than the Gators have allowed (27.4).

The Tigers have turned the ball over one more time (11 total) than the Gators have forced a turnover (10) this season.

Florida Players to Watch

Emory Jones has thrown for 2,125 yards (212.5 ypg) to lead Florida, completing 68.4% of his passes and collecting 18 touchdown passes and 10 interceptions this season. He's also run for 632 yards (63.2 ypg) on 111 carries with four rushing touchdowns.

This season Dameon Pierce has piled up 448 yards (44.8 per game) on 68 carries with 10 touchdowns, while also catching 18 passes for 217 yards (21.7 per game) and three touchdowns.

Jacob Copeland's 473 receiving yards (47.3 yards per game) pace all receivers on the team. He's registered 28 receptions and four touchdowns.

Justin Shorter has hauled in 34 passes for 464 yards (46.4 yards per game) and two touchdowns this year.

Kemore Gamble's 24 receptions have netted him 286 yards (28.6 ypg) and three touchdowns.

Missouri Players to Watch

Connor Bazelak has 2,310 passing yards (231 ypg) to lead Missouri, completing 67.9% of his passes and throwing 15 touchdown passes and 10 interceptions this season.

Tyler Badie has carried the ball 200 times for a team-high 1,247 yards (124.7 per game), with 12 touchdowns this year. He has also caught 50 passes for 337 yards (33.7 per game) and four touchdowns.

This season Michael Cox has rushed for 138 yards (13.8 per game) on 15 carries with two touchdowns.

Tauskie Dove's team-leading 470 receiving yards (47 yards per game) have come on 32 receptions.

Keke Chism has totaled 403 receiving yards (40.3 yards per game) and two touchdowns, hauling in 32 passes this year.

