Missouri vs. South Carolina: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 11/13/2021

    • November 13, 2021
    How to Watch Missouri Tigers vs. South Carolina Gamecocks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Nov 6, 2021; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks running back Kevin Harris (20) pulls away from Florida Gators safety Rashad Torrence II (22) in the third quarter at Williams-Brice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports

    SEC foes match up when the South Carolina Gamecocks (5-4, 0-0 SEC) and the Missouri Tigers (4-5, 0-0 SEC) square off on Saturday, November 13, 2021 at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. We have more details below, and that includes how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Missouri vs. South Carolina

    • Game Day: Saturday, November 13, 2021
    • Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
    • TV: SECN
    • Stadium: Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Betting Information for South Carolina vs. Missouri

    South Carolina vs Missouri Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    South Carolina

    -1

    55

    South Carolina and Missouri Stats

    • This year, the Gamecocks score 13.8 fewer points per game (23) than the Tigers allow (36.8).
    • This year, the Gamecocks have turned the ball over 17 times, five more than the Tigers' takeaways (12).
    • The Tigers have averaged 7.9 more points this season (31.6) than the Gamecocks have allowed (23.7).
    • The Tigers have turned the ball over eight times, 11 fewer times than the Gamecocks have forced turnovers (19).

    South Carolina Players to Watch

    • Luke Doty has thrown for 975 yards (108.3 ypg) to lead South Carolina, completing 60.1% of his passes and collecting five touchdown passes and three interceptions this season.
    • The team's top rusher, Zaquandre White, has carried the ball 55 times for 402 yards (44.7 per game), with one touchdown this year.
    • This season Kevin Harris has racked up 373 yards (41.4 per game) on 86 attempts with two touchdowns.
    • Josh Vann's 531 receiving yards (59 yards per game) pace all receivers on the team. He's collected 31 receptions and three touchdowns.
    • Jaheim Bell has racked up 286 receiving yards (31.8 yards per game) and three touchdowns, hauling in 19 passes this year.
    • Jalen Brooks' 14 catches have yielded 181 yards (20.1 ypg) and one touchdown.

    Missouri Players to Watch

    • Connor Bazelak has 2,130 passing yards (236.7 ypg) to lead Missouri, completing 68.1% of his passes and throwing 13 touchdown passes and eight interceptions this season.
    • Tyler Badie's team-high 1,038 rushing yards (115.3 per game) have come on 166 carries, with 11 touchdowns this year. He's also added 315 yards (35 per game) on 45 catches with four touchdowns.
    • This season Michael Cox has rushed for 122 yards (13.6 per game) on 12 carries with two touchdowns.
    • Tauskie Dove's 454 receiving yards (50.4 yards per game) pace all receivers on the team. He's totaled 30 receptions.
    • Keke Chism has collected 399 receiving yards (44.3 yards per game) and two touchdowns, hauling in 31 passes this year.

    How To Watch

    November
    13
    2021

    South Carolina at Missouri

    TV CHANNEL: SECN
    Time
    4:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
