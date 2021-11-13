Missouri vs. South Carolina: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 11/13/2021

Nov 6, 2021; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks running back Kevin Harris (20) pulls away from Florida Gators safety Rashad Torrence II (22) in the third quarter at Williams-Brice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports

SEC foes match up when the South Carolina Gamecocks (5-4, 0-0 SEC) and the Missouri Tigers (4-5, 0-0 SEC) square off on Saturday, November 13, 2021 at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. We have more details below, and that includes how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

How to Watch Missouri vs. South Carolina

Game Day: Saturday, November 13, 2021

Game Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV: SECN

SECN Stadium: Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium

Betting Information for South Carolina vs. Missouri

Favorite Spread Total South Carolina -1 55

South Carolina and Missouri Stats

This year, the Gamecocks score 13.8 fewer points per game (23) than the Tigers allow (36.8).

This year, the Gamecocks have turned the ball over 17 times, five more than the Tigers' takeaways (12).

The Tigers have averaged 7.9 more points this season (31.6) than the Gamecocks have allowed (23.7).

The Tigers have turned the ball over eight times, 11 fewer times than the Gamecocks have forced turnovers (19).

South Carolina Players to Watch

Luke Doty has thrown for 975 yards (108.3 ypg) to lead South Carolina, completing 60.1% of his passes and collecting five touchdown passes and three interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Zaquandre White, has carried the ball 55 times for 402 yards (44.7 per game), with one touchdown this year.

This season Kevin Harris has racked up 373 yards (41.4 per game) on 86 attempts with two touchdowns.

Josh Vann's 531 receiving yards (59 yards per game) pace all receivers on the team. He's collected 31 receptions and three touchdowns.

Jaheim Bell has racked up 286 receiving yards (31.8 yards per game) and three touchdowns, hauling in 19 passes this year.

Jalen Brooks' 14 catches have yielded 181 yards (20.1 ypg) and one touchdown.

Missouri Players to Watch

Connor Bazelak has 2,130 passing yards (236.7 ypg) to lead Missouri, completing 68.1% of his passes and throwing 13 touchdown passes and eight interceptions this season.

Tyler Badie's team-high 1,038 rushing yards (115.3 per game) have come on 166 carries, with 11 touchdowns this year. He's also added 315 yards (35 per game) on 45 catches with four touchdowns.

This season Michael Cox has rushed for 122 yards (13.6 per game) on 12 carries with two touchdowns.

Tauskie Dove's 454 receiving yards (50.4 yards per game) pace all receivers on the team. He's totaled 30 receptions.

Keke Chism has collected 399 receiving yards (44.3 yards per game) and two touchdowns, hauling in 31 passes this year.

