Missouri vs. Vanderbilt: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 10/30/2021

Skip to main content
    • October 30, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NFLNBANCAAFWhat's on TVMLBSoccerGolfHockeyWNBAFantasyBettingSwimsuitSubscribe
    Search
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Missouri Tigers vs. Vanderbilt Commodores: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Oct 16, 2021; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; Vanderbilt Commodores running back Patrick Smith (42) is tackled by South Carolina Gamecocks defensive back Marcellas Dial (24) and South Carolina Gamecocks defensive back Jaylan Foster (12) at Williams-Brice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Yeazell-USA TODAY Sports

    Oct 16, 2021; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; Vanderbilt Commodores running back Patrick Smith (42) is tackled by South Carolina Gamecocks defensive back Marcellas Dial (24) and South Carolina Gamecocks defensive back Jaylan Foster (12) at Williams-Brice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Yeazell-USA TODAY Sports

    The Missouri Tigers (3-4, 0-0 SEC) and Vanderbilt Commodores (2-6, 0-0 SEC), SEC rivals, will do battle at Vanderbilt Stadium on Saturday, October 30, 2021. We have more details below, and that includes how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Vanderbilt vs. Missouri

    Missouri and Vanderbilt Stats

    • The Tigers average 34.4 points per game, comparable to the 35.4 per outing the Commodores give up.
    • The Tigers have turned the ball over seven times this season, five fewer than the Commodores have forced (12).
    • The Commodores have averaged 23.8 fewer points per game (13.3) than the Tigers have allowed (37.1).
    • The Commodores have turned the ball over 15 times this season, five more turnovers than the Tigers have forced (10).

    Missouri Players to Watch

    • Connor Bazelak has thrown for 1,912 yards (273.1 ypg) to lead Missouri, completing 67% of his passes and collecting 12 touchdown passes and seven interceptions this season.
    • Tyler Badie's team-high 743 rushing yards (106.1 per game) have come on 126 carries, with nine touchdowns this year. He's also added 265 yards (37.9 per game) on 32 catches with four touchdowns.
    • This season Michael Cox has collected 102 yards (14.6 per game) on eight attempts with two touchdowns.
    • Tauskie Dove's team-leading 329 receiving yards (47.0 yards per game) have come on 22 receptions.
    • Keke Chism has put up a 288-yard season so far (41.1 receiving yards per game) with one touchdown, hauling in 25 passes.

    Vanderbilt Players to Watch

    • Ken Seals leads Vanderbilt with 1,086 passing yards (135.8 ypg) on 114-of-206 passing with five touchdowns compared to seven interceptions this season.
    • Rocko Griffin's team-high 296 rushing yards (37.0 per game) have come on 89 carries, with two touchdowns this year.
    • This season Re'Mahn Davis has racked up 44 carries for 211 yards (26.4 per game) and one touchdown.
    • Will Sheppard's team-high 457 receiving yards (57.1 yards per game) have come on 35 receptions with three touchdowns.
    • Chris Pierce has put up a 373-yard season so far (46.6 receiving yards per game) with one touchdown, hauling in 33 passes.
    • Devin Boddie Jr.'s 28 receptions this season have resulted in 259 yards (32.4 ypg) and one touchdown.

    Missouri Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    10/2/2021

    Tennessee

    L 62-24

    Home

    10/9/2021

    North Texas

    W 48-35

    Home

    10/16/2021

    Texas A&M

    L 35-14

    Home

    10/30/2021

    Vanderbilt

    -

    Away

    11/6/2021

    Georgia

    -

    Away

    11/13/2021

    South Carolina

    -

    Home

    11/20/2021

    Florida

    -

    Home

    Vanderbilt Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    10/9/2021

    Florida

    L 42-0

    Away

    10/16/2021

    South Carolina

    L 21-20

    Away

    10/23/2021

    Mississippi State

    L 45-6

    Home

    10/30/2021

    Missouri

    -

    Home

    11/13/2021

    Kentucky

    -

    Home

    11/20/2021

    Ole Miss

    -

    Away

    11/27/2021

    Tennessee

    -

    Away

    Regional restrictions apply.

    How To Watch

    October
    30
    2021

    Missouri at Vanderbilt

    TV CHANNEL: SECN
    Time
    3:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    USATSI_16736626
    College Football

    How to Watch Arkansas-Pine Bluff at Texas Southern

    1 minute ago
    Oct 16, 2021; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; Vanderbilt Commodores running back Patrick Smith (42) is tackled by South Carolina Gamecocks defensive back Marcellas Dial (24) and South Carolina Gamecocks defensive back Jaylan Foster (12) at Williams-Brice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Yeazell-USA TODAY Sports
    College Football

    How to Watch Missouri vs. Vanderbilt

    1 minute ago
    USATSI_16973952
    College Football

    How to Watch Washington State vs. Arizona State

    1 minute ago
    Oct 23, 2021; Pullman, Washington, USA; Washington State Cougars quarterback Jayden de Laura (4) throws a pass against the Brigham Young Cougars in the first half at Gesa Field at Martin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-USA TODAY Sports
    College Football

    Arizona State vs. Washington State: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 10/30/2021

    1 minute ago
    Oct 23, 2021; Little Rock, Arkansas, USA; Arkansas Pine Bluff Golden Lions quarterback Skyler Perry (11) passes during the first quarter against the Arkansas Razorbacks at War Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports
    College Football

    UAPB vs. Texas Southern: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 10/30/2021

    1 minute ago
    Oct 16, 2021; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) runs for a touchdown pursued by Utah Utes linebacker Karene Reid (32) in the second quarter against the Utah Utes at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports
    College Football

    Washington State vs. Arizona State: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 10/30/2021

    1 minute ago
    Oct 16, 2021; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Missouri Tigers running back Tyler Badie (1) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Missouri Tigerst\ during the first half at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports
    College Football

    Vanderbilt vs. Missouri: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 10/30/2021

    1 minute ago
    Oct 16, 2021; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; Vanderbilt Commodores running back Patrick Smith (42) is tackled by South Carolina Gamecocks defensive back Marcellas Dial (24) and South Carolina Gamecocks defensive back Jaylan Foster (12) at Williams-Brice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Yeazell-USA TODAY Sports
    College Football

    Missouri vs. Vanderbilt: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 10/30/2021

    1 minute ago
    Sep 11, 2021; Waco, Texas, USA; Texas Southern Tigers running back Jacorey Howard (23) gets tackled by Baylor Bears defenders in the fourth quarter at McLane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports
    College Football

    Texas Southern vs. UAPB: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 10/30/2021

    1 minute ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy