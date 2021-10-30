Missouri vs. Vanderbilt: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 10/30/2021

Oct 16, 2021; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; Vanderbilt Commodores running back Patrick Smith (42) is tackled by South Carolina Gamecocks defensive back Marcellas Dial (24) and South Carolina Gamecocks defensive back Jaylan Foster (12) at Williams-Brice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Yeazell-USA TODAY Sports

The Missouri Tigers (3-4, 0-0 SEC) and Vanderbilt Commodores (2-6, 0-0 SEC), SEC rivals, will do battle at Vanderbilt Stadium on Saturday, October 30, 2021. We have more details below, and that includes how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

How to Watch Vanderbilt vs. Missouri

Game Day: Saturday, October 30, 2021

Saturday, October 30, 2021 Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV: SECN

SECN Stadium: Vanderbilt Stadium

Vanderbilt Stadium Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Missouri and Vanderbilt Stats

The Tigers average 34.4 points per game, comparable to the 35.4 per outing the Commodores give up.

The Tigers have turned the ball over seven times this season, five fewer than the Commodores have forced (12).

The Commodores have averaged 23.8 fewer points per game (13.3) than the Tigers have allowed (37.1).

The Commodores have turned the ball over 15 times this season, five more turnovers than the Tigers have forced (10).

Missouri Players to Watch

Connor Bazelak has thrown for 1,912 yards (273.1 ypg) to lead Missouri, completing 67% of his passes and collecting 12 touchdown passes and seven interceptions this season.

Tyler Badie's team-high 743 rushing yards (106.1 per game) have come on 126 carries, with nine touchdowns this year. He's also added 265 yards (37.9 per game) on 32 catches with four touchdowns.

This season Michael Cox has collected 102 yards (14.6 per game) on eight attempts with two touchdowns.

Tauskie Dove's team-leading 329 receiving yards (47.0 yards per game) have come on 22 receptions.

Keke Chism has put up a 288-yard season so far (41.1 receiving yards per game) with one touchdown, hauling in 25 passes.

Vanderbilt Players to Watch

Ken Seals leads Vanderbilt with 1,086 passing yards (135.8 ypg) on 114-of-206 passing with five touchdowns compared to seven interceptions this season.

Rocko Griffin's team-high 296 rushing yards (37.0 per game) have come on 89 carries, with two touchdowns this year.

This season Re'Mahn Davis has racked up 44 carries for 211 yards (26.4 per game) and one touchdown.

Will Sheppard's team-high 457 receiving yards (57.1 yards per game) have come on 35 receptions with three touchdowns.

Chris Pierce has put up a 373-yard season so far (46.6 receiving yards per game) with one touchdown, hauling in 33 passes.

Devin Boddie Jr.'s 28 receptions this season have resulted in 259 yards (32.4 ypg) and one touchdown.

Missouri Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 10/2/2021 Tennessee L 62-24 Home 10/9/2021 North Texas W 48-35 Home 10/16/2021 Texas A&M L 35-14 Home 10/30/2021 Vanderbilt - Away 11/6/2021 Georgia - Away 11/13/2021 South Carolina - Home 11/20/2021 Florida - Home

Vanderbilt Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 10/9/2021 Florida L 42-0 Away 10/16/2021 South Carolina L 21-20 Away 10/23/2021 Mississippi State L 45-6 Home 10/30/2021 Missouri - Home 11/13/2021 Kentucky - Home 11/20/2021 Ole Miss - Away 11/27/2021 Tennessee - Away

Regional restrictions apply.