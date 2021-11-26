Skip to main content
    • November 26, 2021
    How to Watch Missouri at Arkansas: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Arkansas tries to get back to .500 in conference play when it faces Missouri on Friday afternoon.
    No. 25 Arkansas (7-4, 3-4) will host Missouri (6-5, 3-4) on Friday. While both teams have the same conference record, the Razorbacks have looked like the better team all season, even as the Tigers have gained momentum lately.

    Game Date: Nov. 26, 2021

    Game Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

    TV: CBS

    Live stream Missouri at Arkansas on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Arkansas is coming off a 42-35 loss to No. 3 Alabama that saw the Razorbacks come close to knocking off the Crimson Tide.

    The Razorbacks rank second in the SEC in rushing yards per game at 222.3, a mark that also ranks 14th in the FBS. Four Arkansas players have at least 400 yards, led by Trelon Smith with 555, but Dominique Johnson has risen up the depth chart as the season has gone along.

    KJ Jefferson has 20 passing touchdowns and five rushing scores.

    As for Missouri, the Tigers have won three of four games, though those wins came against Vanderbilt, South Carolina and Florida, with a 43-6 loss to Georgia sandwiched in there. The team has struggled against ranked teams, as it also lost 35-14 to Texas A&M.

    Tyler Badie is fourth in the country in rushing yards and yards per game, as well as sixth in total touchdowns. He had 146 rushing yards against Florida, including a touchdown run in overtime.

    The 2020 meeting of these teams resulted in a 50-48 win for Missouri, with Badie rushing in a pair of touchdowns.

