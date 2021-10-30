How to Watch Missouri vs. Vanderbilt

Missouri looks for its second win in three games when it travels to Vanderbilt on Saturday.

Missouri is coming off a loss to Texas A&M as it enters the game with Vanderbilt on Saturday. The Tigers gave up 21 first-quarter points that essentially sealed the game for the Aggies.

How to Watch Missouri at Vanderbilt Today:

Game Date: Oct. 30, 2021

Game Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV: SEC Network (National)

The Tigers played A&M tough the rest of the way, as they held the Aggies to just 14 more points and scored 14 of their own, but ended up losing 35-14.

The loss ruined Missouri's chance of getting its second straight win after it beat North Texas the week before. The loss also dropped the Tigers under .500 at 3-4 on the year and kept them winless in the SEC.

Vanderbilt is also looking for its first SEC win. The Commodores have struggled this year but nearly came up with that SEC win two weeks ago when they were up on South Carolina in the last minute. Unfortunately they gave up a touchdown in that last minute to lose 21-20.

The loss to the Gamecocks was their closest conference game of the year. Now the Commodores hope to pick up their third win of the year.

