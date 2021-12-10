Oct 2, 2021; Cheney, WA, USA; Montana Grizzlies running back Xavier Harris (13) is pursued by Eastern Washington Eagles defensive back Marlon Jones Jr. (20) in the first half at Roos Field. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-USA TODAY Sports

The Montana Grizzlies (10-2) visit the James Madison Dukes (11-1) at Bridgeforth Stadium and Zane Showker Field on Friday, December 10, 2021. Check out the article below for all the details you need to know, including how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

How to Watch James Madison vs. Montana

Game Day: Friday, December 10, 2021

Friday, December 10, 2021 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Stadium: Bridgeforth Stadium and Zane Showker Field

James Madison and Montana Stats

The Dukes rack up 25.9 more points per game (41.2) than the Grizzlies allow (15.3).

The Dukes have one giveaway this season, while the Grizzlies have five takeaways .

The Grizzlies have averaged 16.3 more points scored this season (32.1) than the Dukes have allowed (15.8).

The Grizzlies have zero giveaways this season, while the Dukes have five takeaways .

James Madison Players to Watch

Cole Johnson leads James Madison with 3,274 passing yards (272.8 ypg) on 245-of-364 passing with 37 touchdowns and two interceptions this season. He also has 228 rushing yards (19.0 ypg) on 68 carries while scoring six touchdowns on the ground.

Latrele Palmer has carried the ball 150 times for a team-high 685 yards (57.1 per game), with two touchdowns this year.

Antwane Wells Jr.'s 1,117 receiving yards (93.1 yards per game) lead the team. He has 73 receptions with 14 touchdowns.

Kris Thornton has collected 968 receiving yards (80.7 yards per game) and 12 touchdowns, reeling in 71 passes this year.

Solomon Vanhorse has hauled in 24 catches for 273 yards (22.8 ypg) and five touchdowns this season.

Montana Players to Watch

Camron Humphrey leads Montana with 1,701 passing yards (141.8 ypg) on 135-of-221 passing with 16 touchdowns compared to seven interceptions this season.

Xavier Harris has carried the ball 133 times for a team-high 601 yards (50.1 per game), with two touchdowns this year.

This season Junior Bergen has rushed for 461 yards (38.4 per game) on 106 carries with four touchdowns, while also catching 17 passes for 185 yards (15.4 per game) and one touchdown.

Mitch Roberts' 659 receiving yards (54.9 yards per game) pace all receivers on the team. He's collected 53 receptions and one touchdown.

Samuel Akem has collected 654 receiving yards (54.5 yards per game) and seven touchdowns, reeling in 48 passes this year.

Cole Grossman's 34 catches this season have resulted in 447 yards (37.3 ypg) and five touchdowns.

James Madison Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/13/2021 William & Mary W 32-22 Away 11/20/2021 Towson W 56-10 Home 12/4/2021 SE Louisiana W 59-20 Home 12/10/2021 Montana - Home

Montana Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/13/2021 Northern Arizona W 30-3 Away 11/20/2021 Montana State W 29-10 Home 12/3/2021 Eastern Washington W 57-41 Home 12/10/2021 James Madison - Away

