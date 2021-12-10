Skip to main content
    •
    December 11, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Montana Grizzlies vs. James Madison Dukes: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Oct 2, 2021; Cheney, WA, USA; Montana Grizzlies running back Xavier Harris (13) is pursued by Eastern Washington Eagles defensive back Marlon Jones Jr. (20) in the first half at Roos Field. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-USA TODAY Sports

    Oct 2, 2021; Cheney, WA, USA; Montana Grizzlies running back Xavier Harris (13) is pursued by Eastern Washington Eagles defensive back Marlon Jones Jr. (20) in the first half at Roos Field. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-USA TODAY Sports

    The Montana Grizzlies (10-2) visit the James Madison Dukes (11-1) at Bridgeforth Stadium and Zane Showker Field on Friday, December 10, 2021. Check out the article below for all the details you need to know, including how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

    How to Watch James Madison vs. Montana

    • Game Day: Friday, December 10, 2021
    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
    • TV: ESPN
    • Stadium: Bridgeforth Stadium and Zane Showker Field
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    James Madison and Montana Stats

    • The Dukes rack up 25.9 more points per game (41.2) than the Grizzlies allow (15.3).
    • The Dukes have one giveaway this season, while the Grizzlies have five takeaways .
    • The Grizzlies have averaged 16.3 more points scored this season (32.1) than the Dukes have allowed (15.8).
    • The Grizzlies have zero giveaways this season, while the Dukes have five takeaways .

    James Madison Players to Watch

    • Cole Johnson leads James Madison with 3,274 passing yards (272.8 ypg) on 245-of-364 passing with 37 touchdowns and two interceptions this season. He also has 228 rushing yards (19.0 ypg) on 68 carries while scoring six touchdowns on the ground.
    • Latrele Palmer has carried the ball 150 times for a team-high 685 yards (57.1 per game), with two touchdowns this year.
    • Antwane Wells Jr.'s 1,117 receiving yards (93.1 yards per game) lead the team. He has 73 receptions with 14 touchdowns.
    • Kris Thornton has collected 968 receiving yards (80.7 yards per game) and 12 touchdowns, reeling in 71 passes this year.
    • Solomon Vanhorse has hauled in 24 catches for 273 yards (22.8 ypg) and five touchdowns this season.

    Montana Players to Watch

    • Camron Humphrey leads Montana with 1,701 passing yards (141.8 ypg) on 135-of-221 passing with 16 touchdowns compared to seven interceptions this season.
    • Xavier Harris has carried the ball 133 times for a team-high 601 yards (50.1 per game), with two touchdowns this year.
    • This season Junior Bergen has rushed for 461 yards (38.4 per game) on 106 carries with four touchdowns, while also catching 17 passes for 185 yards (15.4 per game) and one touchdown.
    • Mitch Roberts' 659 receiving yards (54.9 yards per game) pace all receivers on the team. He's collected 53 receptions and one touchdown.
    • Samuel Akem has collected 654 receiving yards (54.5 yards per game) and seven touchdowns, reeling in 48 passes this year.
    • Cole Grossman's 34 catches this season have resulted in 447 yards (37.3 ypg) and five touchdowns.

    James Madison Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/13/2021

    William & Mary

    W 32-22

    Away

    11/20/2021

    Towson

    W 56-10

    Home

    12/4/2021

    SE Louisiana

    W 59-20

    Home

    12/10/2021

    Montana

    -

    Home

    Montana Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/13/2021

    Northern Arizona

    W 30-3

    Away

    11/20/2021

    Montana State

    W 29-10

    Home

    12/3/2021

    Eastern Washington

    W 57-41

    Home

    12/10/2021

    James Madison

    -

    Away

    Regional restrictions apply.

    How To Watch

    December
    10
    2021

    Montana at James Madison

    TV CHANNEL: ESPN
    Time
    7:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Dec 8, 2021; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat forward Caleb Martin (16) and Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) wait for free throws to be taken in the second half at FTX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Milwaukee Bucks vs. Houston Rockets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/10/2021

    1 minute ago
    Dec 8, 2021; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Josh Giddey (3) battles for the ball with Toronto Raptors guard Svi Mykhailiuk (14) during the fourth quarter at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nick Turchiaro-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Los Angeles Lakers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/10/2021

    1 minute ago
    Dec 8, 2021; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert (27) is fouled by Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) during the fourth quarter at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Nick Wosika-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Cleveland Cavaliers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/10/2021

    1 minute ago
    Dec 8, 2021; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Pistons forward Saddiq Bey (41) dribbles defended by Washington Wizards forward Kyle Kuzma (33) in the first half at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Detroit Pistons vs. New Orleans Pelicans: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/10/2021

    1 minute ago
    Dec 8, 2021; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) shoots a jump shot over New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram (14) during the second half at Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    New Orleans Pelicans vs. Detroit Pistons: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/10/2021

    1 minute ago
    Dec 6, 2021; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Atlanta Hawks forward Danilo Gallinari (8) blocks the shot of Minnesota Timberwolves forward Anthony Edwards (1) in the fourth quarter at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Minnesota Timberwolves: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/10/2021

    1 minute ago
    Dec 9, 2021; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzles guard Desmond Bane (22) passes the ball as Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis (3) defends during the second half at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Los Angeles Lakers vs. Oklahoma City Thunder: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/10/2021

    1 minute ago
    Dec 8, 2021; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat forward Caleb Martin (16) and Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) wait for free throws to be taken in the second half at FTX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Houston Rockets vs. Milwaukee Bucks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/10/2021

    1 minute ago
    Dec 1, 2021; East Lansing, Michigan, USA; Michigan State Spartans forward Gabe Brown (44) shoots past Louisville Cardinals forward Malik Williams (5) in the second half at Jack Breslin Student Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Dale Young-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Louisville vs. DePaul: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/10/2021

    1 minute ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy