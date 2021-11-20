Oct 2, 2021; Cheney, WA, USA; Montana Grizzlies running back Xavier Harris (13) is pursued by Eastern Washington Eagles defensive back Marlon Jones Jr. (20) in the first half at Roos Field. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-USA TODAY Sports

The Montana Grizzlies (8-2, 0-0 Big Sky) square off against a familiar opponent when they host the Montana State Bobcats (9-1, 0-0 Big Sky) on Saturday, November 20, 2021 at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in a Big Sky clash. Check out the story below for all the info you need to know, including how to watch this game on FuboTV.

How to Watch Montana vs. Montana State

Game Day: Saturday, November 20, 2021

Saturday, November 20, 2021 Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain

ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain Stadium: Washington-Grizzly Stadium

Washington-Grizzly Stadium

Betting Information for Montana vs. Montana State

Favorite Spread Total Montana -2.5 32.5

Montana and Montana State Stats

The Grizzlies score 18.3 more points per game (29.9) than the Bobcats surrender (11.6).

The Grizzlies have zero giveaways this season, while the Bobcats have one takeaway .

The Bobcats have scored 31.1 points per game this year, 17.8 more than the Grizzlies have given up.

The Bobcats have turned the ball over one time, two fewer times than the Grizzlies have forced turnovers (3).

Montana Players to Watch

Camron Humphrey has thrown for 1,321 yards (132.1 ypg) to lead Montana, completing 63.1% of his passes and collecting 12 touchdown passes and five interceptions this season. He's also figured in the ground game with 136 rushing yards (13.6 ypg) on 50 carries with two rushing touchdowns.

Xavier Harris' team-high 481 rushing yards (48.1 per game) have come on 100 carries, with one touchdown this year.

This season Junior Bergen has racked up 410 yards (41.0 per game) on 96 attempts with three touchdowns.

Mitch Roberts' team-leading 581 receiving yards (58.1 yards per game) have come on 47 receptions with one touchdown.

Samuel Akem has hauled in 41 passes for 524 yards (52.4 yards per game) and five touchdowns this year.

Cole Grossman's 30 catches have yielded 406 yards (40.6 ypg) and four touchdowns.

Montana State Players to Watch

Matthew McKay has thrown for 1,913 yards (191.3 ypg) to lead Montana State, completing 63.8% of his passes and tossing 15 touchdown passes and three interceptions this season. He's also run for 293 yards (29.3 ypg) on 69 carries with two rushing touchdowns.

Isaiah Ifanse has carried the ball 191 times for a team-high 1,208 yards (120.8 per game), with eight touchdowns this year.

Lance McCutcheon's 874 receiving yards (87.4 yards per game) lead the team. He has 47 receptions with six touchdowns.

Willie Patterson has totaled 321 receiving yards (32.1 yards per game) and three touchdowns, hauling in 23 passes this year.

Elijah Elliott's 11 receptions have turned into 143 yards (14.3 ypg) and one touchdown.

