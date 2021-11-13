Montana vs. Northern Arizona: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 11/13/2021

Oct 2, 2021; Cheney, WA, USA; Montana Grizzlies quarterback Camron Humphrey (2) is tackled by Eastern Washington Eagles defensive back Anthany Smith (0) in the second half at Roos Field. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-USA TODAY Sports

Big Sky opponents match up when the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (4-5, 0-0 Big Sky) and the Montana Grizzlies (7-2, 0-0 Big Sky) play on Saturday, November 13, 2021 at the J. Lawrence Walkup Skydome. We have more details below, and that includes how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

How to Watch Northern Arizona vs. Montana

Game Day: Saturday, November 13, 2021

Saturday, November 13, 2021 Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV: ABC

ABC Stadium: J. Lawrence Walkup Skydome

J. Lawrence Walkup Skydome

Northern Arizona and Montana Stats

This year, the Lumberjacks put up 10.4 more points per game (24.8) than the Grizzlies allow (14.4).

The Lumberjacks have three giveaways this season, while the Grizzlies have three takeaways .

The Lumberjacks defense has allowed 31.0 points per game this season, about the same as the 29.9 the Grizzlies have scored.

The Grizzlies have turned the ball over zero times, three fewer times than the Lumberjacks have forced turnovers (3).

Northern Arizona Players to Watch

RJ Martinez has been a dual threat to lead Northern Arizona in both passing and rushing. He has 1,546 passing yards (171.8 ypg), completing 63.1% of his passes and recording 13 touchdown passes and two interceptions this season. He's rushed for 215 yards (23.9 ypg) on 50 carries with five rushing touchdowns.

Kevin Daniels has carried the ball 141 times for a team-high 842 yards (93.6 per game), with two touchdowns this year.

Coleman Owen's team-high 533 receiving yards (59.2 yards per game) have come on 34 receptions with five touchdowns.

Hendrix Johnson has collected 461 receiving yards (51.2 yards per game) and five touchdowns, reeling in 25 passes this year.

Jamal Glaspie has hauled in 19 catches for 256 yards (28.4 ypg) and two touchdowns this season.

Montana Players to Watch

Camron Humphrey leads Montana with 1,041 passing yards (115.7 ypg) on 90-of-139 passing with 12 touchdowns compared to four interceptions this season. He also adds 124 rushing yards (13.8 ypg) on 45 carries while scoring two touchdowns on the ground.

Xavier Harris has carried the ball 82 times for a team-high 411 yards (45.7 per game), with one touchdown this year.

This season Junior Bergen has rushed for 410 yards (45.6 per game) on 96 carries with three touchdowns.

Mitch Roberts' 524 receiving yards (58.2 yards per game) pace all receivers on the team. He's collected 42 receptions and one touchdown.

Samuel Akem has hauled in 35 passes for 473 yards (52.6 yards per game) and five touchdowns this year.

Cole Grossman's 27 receptions this season have resulted in 313 yards (34.8 ypg) and four touchdowns.

Northern Arizona Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 10/23/2021 Sacramento State L 44-0 Away 10/30/2021 Idaho W 38-31 Away 11/6/2021 UC Davis L 40-24 Home 11/13/2021 Montana - Home 11/20/2021 Cal Poly - Away

Montana Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 10/23/2021 Idaho W 34-14 Away 10/30/2021 Southern Utah W 20-19 Home 11/6/2021 Northern Colorado W 35-0 Away 11/13/2021 Northern Arizona - Away 11/20/2021 Montana State - Home

