Montana vs. Southern Utah: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 10/30/2021

How to Watch Montana Grizzlies vs. Southern Utah Thunderbirds: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Montana Grizzlies (5-2, 0-0 Big Sky) square off against a familiar opponent when they host the Southern Utah Thunderbirds (1-7, 0-0 Big Sky) on Saturday, October 30, 2021 at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in a Big Sky clash. Keep reading below for all the details you need, which includes how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.
How to Watch Montana vs. Southern Utah
- Game Day: Saturday, October 30, 2021
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain
- Stadium: Washington-Grizzly Stadium
Montana and Southern Utah Stats
- The Grizzlies score 7.9 fewer points per game (30.6) than the Thunderbirds allow (38.5).
- The Grizzlies have zero giveaways this season, while the Thunderbirds have four takeaways .
- The Thunderbirds have put an average of 20.8 points per game on the board this year, 4.9 more than the 15.9 the Grizzlies have surrendered.
- The Thunderbirds have turned the ball over one more time (4 total) than the Grizzlies have forced a turnover (3) this season.
Montana Players to Watch
- Kris Brown leads Montana with 771 passing yards (110.1 ypg) on 77-of-118 passing with two touchdowns compared to three interceptions this season.
- The team's top rusher, Xavier Harris, has carried the ball 77 times for 396 yards (56.6 per game), with one touchdown this year.
- This season Junior Bergen has racked up 63 carries for 259 yards (37.0 per game) and three touchdowns.
- Mitch Roberts' team-high 390 receiving yards (55.7 yards per game) have come on 30 receptions with one touchdown.
- Samuel Akem has reeled in 26 passes for 347 yards (49.6 yards per game) and three touchdowns this year.
- Malik Flowers' 12 catches have netted him 199 yards (28.4 ypg) and two touchdowns.
Southern Utah Players to Watch
- Justin Miller has 1,810 passing yards (226.3 ypg) to lead Southern Utah, completing 62.1% of his passes and recording seven touchdown passes and nine interceptions this season.
- Karris Davis has carried the ball 54 times for a team-high 264 yards (33.0 per game), with one touchdown this year.
- This season Isaiah Williams has taken 29 carries for 191 yards (23.9 per game) and three touchdowns.
- Ethan Bollingbroke's team-leading 454 receiving yards (56.8 yards per game) have come on 46 receptions with two touchdowns.
- Brandon Schenks has collected 339 receiving yards (42.4 yards per game) and four touchdowns, hauling in 30 passes this year.
- Frank Harris III's 21 grabs have netted him 294 yards (36.8 ypg).
