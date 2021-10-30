Montana vs. Southern Utah: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 10/30/2021

Oct 2, 2021; Cheney, WA, USA; Montana Grizzlies running back Xavier Harris (13) is pursued by Eastern Washington Eagles defensive back Marlon Jones Jr. (20) in the first half at Roos Field. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-USA TODAY Sports

The Montana Grizzlies (5-2, 0-0 Big Sky) square off against a familiar opponent when they host the Southern Utah Thunderbirds (1-7, 0-0 Big Sky) on Saturday, October 30, 2021 at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in a Big Sky clash. Keep reading below for all the details you need, which includes how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

How to Watch Montana vs. Southern Utah

Game Day: Saturday, October 30, 2021

Saturday, October 30, 2021 Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain

ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain Stadium: Washington-Grizzly Stadium

Montana and Southern Utah Stats

The Grizzlies score 7.9 fewer points per game (30.6) than the Thunderbirds allow (38.5).

The Grizzlies have zero giveaways this season, while the Thunderbirds have four takeaways .

The Thunderbirds have put an average of 20.8 points per game on the board this year, 4.9 more than the 15.9 the Grizzlies have surrendered.

The Thunderbirds have turned the ball over one more time (4 total) than the Grizzlies have forced a turnover (3) this season.

Montana Players to Watch

Kris Brown leads Montana with 771 passing yards (110.1 ypg) on 77-of-118 passing with two touchdowns compared to three interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Xavier Harris, has carried the ball 77 times for 396 yards (56.6 per game), with one touchdown this year.

This season Junior Bergen has racked up 63 carries for 259 yards (37.0 per game) and three touchdowns.

Mitch Roberts' team-high 390 receiving yards (55.7 yards per game) have come on 30 receptions with one touchdown.

Samuel Akem has reeled in 26 passes for 347 yards (49.6 yards per game) and three touchdowns this year.

Malik Flowers' 12 catches have netted him 199 yards (28.4 ypg) and two touchdowns.

Southern Utah Players to Watch

Justin Miller has 1,810 passing yards (226.3 ypg) to lead Southern Utah, completing 62.1% of his passes and recording seven touchdown passes and nine interceptions this season.

Karris Davis has carried the ball 54 times for a team-high 264 yards (33.0 per game), with one touchdown this year.

This season Isaiah Williams has taken 29 carries for 191 yards (23.9 per game) and three touchdowns.

Ethan Bollingbroke's team-leading 454 receiving yards (56.8 yards per game) have come on 46 receptions with two touchdowns.

Brandon Schenks has collected 339 receiving yards (42.4 yards per game) and four touchdowns, hauling in 30 passes this year.

Frank Harris III's 21 grabs have netted him 294 yards (36.8 ypg).

