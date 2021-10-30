Montana vs. Southern Utah: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 10/30/2021

Skip to main content
    • October 30, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NFLNBANCAAFWhat's on TVMLBSoccerGolfHockeyWNBAFantasyBettingSwimsuitSubscribe
    Search
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Montana Grizzlies vs. Southern Utah Thunderbirds: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Oct 2, 2021; Cheney, WA, USA; Montana Grizzlies running back Xavier Harris (13) is pursued by Eastern Washington Eagles defensive back Marlon Jones Jr. (20) in the first half at Roos Field. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-USA TODAY Sports

    Oct 2, 2021; Cheney, WA, USA; Montana Grizzlies running back Xavier Harris (13) is pursued by Eastern Washington Eagles defensive back Marlon Jones Jr. (20) in the first half at Roos Field. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-USA TODAY Sports

    The Montana Grizzlies (5-2, 0-0 Big Sky) square off against a familiar opponent when they host the Southern Utah Thunderbirds (1-7, 0-0 Big Sky) on Saturday, October 30, 2021 at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in a Big Sky clash. Keep reading below for all the details you need, which includes how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Montana vs. Southern Utah

    • Game Day: Saturday, October 30, 2021
    • Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
    • TV: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain
    • Stadium: Washington-Grizzly Stadium
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Montana and Southern Utah Stats

    • The Grizzlies score 7.9 fewer points per game (30.6) than the Thunderbirds allow (38.5).
    • The Grizzlies have zero giveaways this season, while the Thunderbirds have four takeaways .
    • The Thunderbirds have put an average of 20.8 points per game on the board this year, 4.9 more than the 15.9 the Grizzlies have surrendered.
    • The Thunderbirds have turned the ball over one more time (4 total) than the Grizzlies have forced a turnover (3) this season.

    Montana Players to Watch

    • Kris Brown leads Montana with 771 passing yards (110.1 ypg) on 77-of-118 passing with two touchdowns compared to three interceptions this season.
    • The team's top rusher, Xavier Harris, has carried the ball 77 times for 396 yards (56.6 per game), with one touchdown this year.
    • This season Junior Bergen has racked up 63 carries for 259 yards (37.0 per game) and three touchdowns.
    • Mitch Roberts' team-high 390 receiving yards (55.7 yards per game) have come on 30 receptions with one touchdown.
    • Samuel Akem has reeled in 26 passes for 347 yards (49.6 yards per game) and three touchdowns this year.
    • Malik Flowers' 12 catches have netted him 199 yards (28.4 ypg) and two touchdowns.

    Southern Utah Players to Watch

    • Justin Miller has 1,810 passing yards (226.3 ypg) to lead Southern Utah, completing 62.1% of his passes and recording seven touchdown passes and nine interceptions this season.
    • Karris Davis has carried the ball 54 times for a team-high 264 yards (33.0 per game), with one touchdown this year.
    • This season Isaiah Williams has taken 29 carries for 191 yards (23.9 per game) and three touchdowns.
    • Ethan Bollingbroke's team-leading 454 receiving yards (56.8 yards per game) have come on 46 receptions with two touchdowns.
    • Brandon Schenks has collected 339 receiving yards (42.4 yards per game) and four touchdowns, hauling in 30 passes this year.
    • Frank Harris III's 21 grabs have netted him 294 yards (36.8 ypg).

    Regional restrictions apply.

    How To Watch

    October
    30
    2021

    Southern Utah at Montana

    TV CHANNEL: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain
    Time
    2:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    USATSI_17015223
    College Football

    How to Watch Elon at James Madison

    55 seconds ago
    USATSI_16882201
    College Football

    How to Watch Southern Utah at Montana

    55 seconds ago
    Soccer Ball
    Women's College Volleyball

    How to Watch Colorado State at New Mexico

    55 seconds ago
    Sep 2, 2021; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Southern Utah Thunderbirds quarterback Justin Miller (4) picks himself up off the ground against the Arizona State Sun Devils during the second half at Sun Devil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
    College Football

    Southern Utah vs. Montana: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 10/30/2021

    55 seconds ago
    Oct 2, 2021; Cheney, WA, USA; Montana Grizzlies running back Xavier Harris (13) is pursued by Eastern Washington Eagles defensive back Marlon Jones Jr. (20) in the first half at Roos Field. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-USA TODAY Sports
    College Football

    Montana vs. Southern Utah: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 10/30/2021

    55 seconds ago
    Sep 15, 2018; Madison, WI, USA; Silhouette view of a portion of Camp Randall Stadium during the game between the BYU Cougars and Wisconsin Badgers. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports
    College Football

    James Madison vs. Elon: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 10/30/2021

    55 seconds ago
    Sep 15, 2018; Madison, WI, USA; Silhouette view of a portion of Camp Randall Stadium during the game between the BYU Cougars and Wisconsin Badgers. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports
    College Football

    Elon vs. James Madison: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 10/30/2021

    55 seconds ago
    USATSI_17040557
    MLS

    How to Watch Inter Miami CF vs. New York City FC

    30 minutes ago
    USATSI_17042725
    MLS

    How to Watch Islanders at Predators

    30 minutes ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy