    • November 6, 2021
    How to Watch Montana State Bobcats vs. Eastern Washington Eagles: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Sep 4, 2021; Laramie, Wyoming, USA; Montana State Bobcats quarterback Matthew McKay (1) hands off to running back Isaiah Ifanse (22) against the Wyoming Cowboys during the fourth quarter at Jonah Field at War Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Babbitt-USA TODAY Sports

    Big Sky opponents match up when the Eastern Washington Eagles (7-1, 0-0 Big Sky) and the Montana State Bobcats (7-1, 0-0 Big Sky) play on Saturday, November 6, 2021 at Roos Field. Keep reading below for all the info you need, which includes how to watch this game on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Eastern Washington vs. Montana State

    Eastern Washington and Montana State Stats

    • The Eagles average 41.1 more points per game (51.5) than the Bobcats surrender (10.4).
    • This year, the Eagles have turned the ball over three times, two more than the Bobcats' takeaways (1).
    • The Bobcats, on average, are scoring 5.4 more points per game this year (33.5) than the Eagles are allowing (28.1).
    • The Bobcats have one giveaway this season, while the Eagles have two takeaways .

    Eastern Washington Players to Watch

    • Eric Barriere leads Eastern Washington with 3,312 passing yards (414.0 ypg) on 213-of-319 passing with 30 touchdowns compared to six interceptions this season. He also adds 144 rushing yards (18.0 ypg) on 59 carries while scoring three touchdowns on the ground.
    • The team's top rusher, Dennis Merritt, has carried the ball 127 times for 663 yards (82.9 per game), with 13 touchdowns this year. He's also caught 21 passes for 300 yards (37.5 per game) and three touchdowns.
    • This season Justice Jackson has piled up 42 carries for 266 yards (33.3 per game) and three touchdowns.
    • Andrew Boston's 629 receiving yards (78.6 yards per game) pace all receivers on the team. He's collected 35 receptions and five touchdowns.
    • Talolo Limu-Jones has reeled in 37 passes for 623 yards (77.9 yards per game) and two touchdowns this year.
    • Efton Chism III's 34 catches have netted him 522 yards (65.3 ypg) and six touchdowns.

    Montana State Players to Watch

    • Matthew McKay leads Montana State with 1,556 passing yards (194.5 ypg) on 115-of-177 passing with 14 touchdowns compared to one interception this season. He also adds 226 rushing yards (28.3 ypg) on 57 carries while scoring one touchdown on the ground.
    • Isaiah Ifanse's team-high 907 rushing yards (113.4 per game) have come on 150 carries, with seven touchdowns this year.
    • This season Elijah Elliott has rushed for 236 yards (29.5 per game) on 45 carries, while also hauling in 143 yards (17.9 per game) on 11 catches and one touchdown.
    • Lance McCutcheon's team-leading 663 receiving yards (82.9 yards per game) have come on 39 receptions with five touchdowns.
    • Willie Patterson has caught 14 passes for 244 yards (30.5 yards per game) and three touchdowns this year.

    Eastern Washington Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    10/9/2021

    Northern Colorado

    W 63-17

    Away

    10/16/2021

    Idaho

    W 71-21

    Home

    10/23/2021

    Weber State

    L 35-34

    Home

    11/6/2021

    Montana State

    -

    Home

    11/13/2021

    UC Davis

    -

    Away

    11/20/2021

    Portland State

    -

    Away

    Montana State Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    10/9/2021

    Cal Poly

    W 45-7

    Home

    10/15/2021

    Weber State

    W 13-7

    Away

    10/23/2021

    Idaho State

    W 27-9

    Home

    11/6/2021

    Eastern Washington

    -

    Away

    11/13/2021

    Idaho

    -

    Home

    11/20/2021

    Montana

    -

    Away

    Regional restrictions apply.

    How To Watch

    November
    6
    2021

    Montana State at Eastern Washington

    TV CHANNEL: ABC
    Time
    4:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

