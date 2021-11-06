Sep 4, 2021; Laramie, Wyoming, USA; Montana State Bobcats quarterback Matthew McKay (1) hands off to running back Isaiah Ifanse (22) against the Wyoming Cowboys during the fourth quarter at Jonah Field at War Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Babbitt-USA TODAY Sports

Big Sky opponents match up when the Eastern Washington Eagles (7-1, 0-0 Big Sky) and the Montana State Bobcats (7-1, 0-0 Big Sky) play on Saturday, November 6, 2021 at Roos Field. Keep reading below for all the info you need, which includes how to watch this game on FuboTV.

How to Watch Eastern Washington vs. Montana State

Game Day: Saturday, November 6, 2021

Saturday, November 6, 2021 Game Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV: ABC

ABC Stadium: Roos Field

Eastern Washington and Montana State Stats

The Eagles average 41.1 more points per game (51.5) than the Bobcats surrender (10.4).

This year, the Eagles have turned the ball over three times, two more than the Bobcats' takeaways (1).

The Bobcats, on average, are scoring 5.4 more points per game this year (33.5) than the Eagles are allowing (28.1).

The Bobcats have one giveaway this season, while the Eagles have two takeaways .

Eastern Washington Players to Watch

Eric Barriere leads Eastern Washington with 3,312 passing yards (414.0 ypg) on 213-of-319 passing with 30 touchdowns compared to six interceptions this season. He also adds 144 rushing yards (18.0 ypg) on 59 carries while scoring three touchdowns on the ground.

The team's top rusher, Dennis Merritt, has carried the ball 127 times for 663 yards (82.9 per game), with 13 touchdowns this year. He's also caught 21 passes for 300 yards (37.5 per game) and three touchdowns.

This season Justice Jackson has piled up 42 carries for 266 yards (33.3 per game) and three touchdowns.

Andrew Boston's 629 receiving yards (78.6 yards per game) pace all receivers on the team. He's collected 35 receptions and five touchdowns.

Talolo Limu-Jones has reeled in 37 passes for 623 yards (77.9 yards per game) and two touchdowns this year.

Efton Chism III's 34 catches have netted him 522 yards (65.3 ypg) and six touchdowns.

Montana State Players to Watch

Matthew McKay leads Montana State with 1,556 passing yards (194.5 ypg) on 115-of-177 passing with 14 touchdowns compared to one interception this season. He also adds 226 rushing yards (28.3 ypg) on 57 carries while scoring one touchdown on the ground.

Isaiah Ifanse's team-high 907 rushing yards (113.4 per game) have come on 150 carries, with seven touchdowns this year.

This season Elijah Elliott has rushed for 236 yards (29.5 per game) on 45 carries, while also hauling in 143 yards (17.9 per game) on 11 catches and one touchdown.

Lance McCutcheon's team-leading 663 receiving yards (82.9 yards per game) have come on 39 receptions with five touchdowns.

Willie Patterson has caught 14 passes for 244 yards (30.5 yards per game) and three touchdowns this year.

Eastern Washington Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 10/9/2021 Northern Colorado W 63-17 Away 10/16/2021 Idaho W 71-21 Home 10/23/2021 Weber State L 35-34 Home 11/6/2021 Montana State - Home 11/13/2021 UC Davis - Away 11/20/2021 Portland State - Away

Montana State Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 10/9/2021 Cal Poly W 45-7 Home 10/15/2021 Weber State W 13-7 Away 10/23/2021 Idaho State W 27-9 Home 11/6/2021 Eastern Washington - Away 11/13/2021 Idaho - Home 11/20/2021 Montana - Away

