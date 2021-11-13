Skip to main content
    • November 13, 2021
    How to Watch Montana State Bobcats vs. Idaho Vandals: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Sep 11, 2021; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Idaho Vandals running back Elisha Cummings (20) is tackled by Indiana Hoosiers defensive back Marcelino McCrary-Ball (9) during the second half at Memorial Stadium. Indiana won 56-14. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

    The Montana State Bobcats (8-1, 0-0 Big Sky) will square off against a familiar foe as they host the Idaho Vandals (3-6, 0-0 Big Sky) on Saturday, November 13, 2021 at Bobcat Stadium, in a Big Sky battle. Check out the article below for all the info you need to know, including how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Montana State vs. Idaho

    Montana State and Idaho Stats

    • The Bobcats put up 32.3 points per game, 4.0 fewer than the Vandals give up per contest (36.3).
    • The Bobcats have one turnover this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Vandals.
    • The Vandals have scored 28.0 points per game this season, 16.6 more than the Bobcats have given up.
    • The Vandals have turned the ball over two more times (3 total) than the Bobcats have forced a turnover (1) this season.

    Montana State Players to Watch

    • Matthew McKay leads Montana State with 1,809 passing yards (201.0 ypg) on 132-of-207 passing with 15 touchdowns and two interceptions this season. He also has 291 rushing yards (32.3 ypg) on 66 carries while scoring two touchdowns on the ground.
    • Isaiah Ifanse has carried the ball 182 times for a team-high 1,124 yards (124.9 per game), with eight touchdowns this year.
    • Lance McCutcheon's 813 receiving yards (90.3 yards per game) lead the team. He has 44 receptions with six touchdowns.
    • Willie Patterson has put together a 309-yard season so far (34.3 receiving yards per game) with three touchdowns, reeling in 20 passes.
    • Elijah Elliott's 11 receptions are good enough for 143 yards (15.9 ypg) and one touchdown.

    Idaho Players to Watch

    • Mike Beaudry has 1,299 passing yards (144.3 ypg) to lead Idaho, completing 64.2% of his passes and throwing four touchdown passes and six interceptions this season.
    • Zach Borisch has carried the ball 72 times for a team-high 389 yards (43.2 per game), with five touchdowns this year.
    • This season Roshaun Johnson has piled up 375 yards (41.7 per game) on 69 attempts with 10 touchdowns.
    • Terez Traynor's 640 receiving yards (71.1 yards per game) lead the team. He has 46 receptions with two touchdowns.
    • Mekhi Stevenson has put together a 328-yard season so far (36.4 receiving yards per game) with one touchdown, hauling in 26 passes.
    • Hayden Hatten's 15 catches have yielded 215 yards (23.9 ypg) and three touchdowns.

    How To Watch

    November
    13
    2021

    Idaho at Montana State

    TV CHANNEL: FOX
    Time
    3:00
    PM/EST
