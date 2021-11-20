Montana State vs. Montana: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 11/20/2021

Oct 2, 2021; Cheney, WA, USA; Montana Grizzlies quarterback Camron Humphrey (2) runs the ball against Eastern Washington Eagles defensive back Calin Criner (4) in the first half at Roos Field. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-USA TODAY Sports

The Montana Grizzlies (8-2, 0-0 Big Sky) and the Montana State Bobcats (9-1, 0-0 Big Sky) square off on Saturday, November 20, 2021 at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in a clash of Big Sky opponents. Below is an article containing all the details you need, including how to watch this game on FuboTV.

How to Watch Montana vs. Montana State

Game Day: Saturday, November 20, 2021

Saturday, November 20, 2021 Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain

ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain Stadium: Washington-Grizzly Stadium

Montana and Montana State Stats

This year, the Grizzlies put up 18.3 more points per game (29.9) than the Bobcats surrender (11.6).

The Grizzlies have turned the ball over zero times this season, one fewer than the Bobcats have forced (1).

The Bobcats, on average, score 17.8 more points (31.1) than the Grizzlies allow (13.3).

This season the Bobcats have one turnover, two fewer than the Grizzlies have takeaways (3).

Montana Players to Watch

Camron Humphrey has thrown for 1,321 yards (132.1 ypg) to lead Montana, completing 63.1% of his passes and tossing 12 touchdown passes and five interceptions this season. He's also contributed in the ground game with 136 rushing yards (13.6 ypg) on 50 carries with two rushing touchdowns.

The team's top rusher, Xavier Harris, has carried the ball 100 times for 481 yards (48.1 per game), with one touchdown this year.

This season Junior Bergen has rushed for 410 yards (41.0 per game) on 96 carries with three touchdowns.

Mitch Roberts' 581 receiving yards (58.1 yards per game) pace all receivers on the team. He's registered 47 receptions and one touchdown.

Samuel Akem has hauled in 41 passes for 524 yards (52.4 yards per game) and five touchdowns this year.

Cole Grossman has hauled in 30 receptions for 406 yards (40.6 ypg) and four touchdowns this season.

Montana State Players to Watch

Matthew McKay leads Montana State with 1,913 passing yards (191.3 ypg) on 141-of-221 passing with 15 touchdowns and three interceptions this season. He also has 293 rushing yards (29.3 ypg) on 69 carries while scoring two touchdowns on the ground.

The team's top rusher, Isaiah Ifanse, has carried the ball 191 times for 1,208 yards (120.8 per game), with eight touchdowns this year.

Lance McCutcheon's 874 receiving yards (87.4 yards per game) lead all receivers on the team. He's registered 47 receptions and six touchdowns.

Willie Patterson has hauled in 23 passes for 321 yards (32.1 yards per game) and three touchdowns this year.

Elijah Elliott's 11 catches have netted him 143 yards (14.3 ypg) and one touchdown.

Montana Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 10/30/2021 Southern Utah W 20-19 Home 11/6/2021 Northern Colorado W 35-0 Away 11/13/2021 Northern Arizona W 30-3 Away 11/20/2021 Montana State - Home

Montana State Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 10/23/2021 Idaho State W 27-9 Home 11/6/2021 Eastern Washington W 23-20 Away 11/13/2021 Idaho W 20-13 Home 11/20/2021 Montana - Away

