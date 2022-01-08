Sep 4, 2021; Laramie, Wyoming, USA; Montana State Bobcats quarterback Matthew McKay (1) hands off to running back Isaiah Ifanse (22) against the Wyoming Cowboys during the fourth quarter at Jonah Field at War Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Babbitt-USA TODAY Sports

The North Dakota State Bison (13-1) meet the Montana State Bobcats (12-2) at Toyota Stadium on Saturday, January 8, 2022. Keep reading below for all the details you need, which includes how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

How to Watch North Dakota State vs. Montana State

Game Day: Saturday, January 8, 2022

Saturday, January 8, 2022 Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Stadium: Toyota Stadium

Toyota Stadium Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

North Dakota State and Montana State Stats

This year, the Bison score 20.4 more points per game (33.8) than the Bobcats give up (13.4).

This year, the Bison have two turnovers, five fewer than the Bobcats have takeaways (7).

The Bobcats have averaged 18.8 more points scored this year (30.0) than the Bison have allowed (11.2).

The Bobcats have two giveaways this season, while the Bison have three takeaways .

North Dakota State Players to Watch

Cam Miller has thrown for 1,318 yards (94.1 ypg) to lead North Dakota State, completing 67.6% of his passes and tossing 13 touchdown passes and three interceptions this season. He's also contributed in the ground game with 239 rushing yards (17.1 ypg) on 60 carries with four rushing touchdowns.

The team's top rusher, TaMerik Williams, has carried the ball 115 times for 718 yards (51.3 per game), with 12 touchdowns this year.

This season Kobe Johnson has rushed for 565 yards (40.4 per game) on 101 carries with two touchdowns.

Christian Watson's team-high 739 receiving yards (52.8 yards per game) have come on 39 receptions with seven touchdowns.

Phoenix Sproles has put together a 284-yard season so far (20.3 receiving yards per game) with two touchdowns, reeling in 20 passes.

Josh Babicz's 10 receptions have netted him 206 yards (14.7 ypg) and three touchdowns.

Montana State Players to Watch

Matthew McKay has thrown for 2,021 yards (183.7 ypg) to lead Montana State, completing 62.2% of his passes and tossing 16 touchdown passes and three interceptions this season. He's also figured in the ground game with 316 rushing yards (28.7 ypg) on 78 carries with two rushing touchdowns.

Isaiah Ifanse's team-high 1,539 rushing yards (109.9 per game) have come on 262 carries, with 10 touchdowns this year.

This season Tommy Mellott has racked up 705 yards (50.4 per game) on 110 carries with 10 touchdowns.

Lance McCutcheon's 1,113 receiving yards (79.5 yards per game) lead all receivers on the team. He's collected 58 receptions and eight touchdowns.

Willie Patterson has collected 402 receiving yards (28.7 yards per game) and four touchdowns, hauling in 30 passes this year.

Nate Stewart's 10 grabs have turned into 189 yards (13.5 ypg) and two touchdowns.

North Dakota State Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 12/4/2021 Southern Illinois W 38-7 Home 12/11/2021 East Tennessee State W 27-3 Home 12/17/2021 James Madison W 20-14 Home 1/8/2022 Montana State - Home

Montana State Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 12/4/2021 UT Martin W 26-7 Home 12/11/2021 Sam Houston W 42-19 Away 12/18/2021 South Dakota State W 31-17 Home 1/8/2022 North Dakota State - Away

Regional restrictions apply.