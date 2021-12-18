Montana State vs. South Dakota State: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 12/18/2021

May 16, 2021; Frisco, Texas, USA; South Dakota State Jackrabbits running back Isaiah Davis (22) runs for a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Sam Houston State Bearkats during the Division I FCS Championship football game at Toyota Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

The Montana State Bobcats (11-2) play the South Dakota State Jackrabbits (11-3) at Bobcat Stadium on Saturday, December 18, 2021. Look below for more important details, which includes how to watch this game on FuboTV.

How to Watch Montana State vs. South Dakota State

Game Day: Saturday, December 18, 2021

Saturday, December 18, 2021 Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Stadium: Bobcat Stadium

Bobcat Stadium Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Montana State and South Dakota State Stats

This year, the Bobcats score 11.0 more points per game (29.9) than the Jackrabbits give up (18.9).

The Bobcats have turned the ball over two times this season, 10 fewer than the Jackrabbits have forced (12).

The Jackrabbits have scored 37.5 points per game this year, 24.3 more than the Bobcats have given up.

This season the Jackrabbits have two turnovers, three fewer than the Bobcats have takeaways (5).

Montana State Players to Watch

Matthew McKay has 2,021 passing yards (183.7 ypg) to lead Montana State, completing 62.2% of his passes and recording 16 touchdown passes and three interceptions this season. He's also helped out on the ground with 316 rushing yards (28.7 ypg) on 78 carries with two rushing touchdowns.

Isaiah Ifanse has carried the ball 262 times for a team-high 1,539 yards (118.4 per game), with 10 touchdowns this year.

This season Tommy Mellott has racked up 76 carries for 550 yards (42.3 per game) and eight touchdowns.

Lance McCutcheon's 1,015 receiving yards (78.1 yards per game) lead the team. He has 53 receptions with seven touchdowns.

Willie Patterson has put together a 392-yard season so far (30.2 receiving yards per game) with four touchdowns, hauling in 29 passes.

Elijah Elliott's 14 grabs are good enough for 157 yards (12.1 ypg) and one touchdown.

South Dakota State Players to Watch

Chris Oladokun has thrown for 2,849 yards (203.5 ypg) to lead South Dakota State, completing 61.6% of his passes and recording 24 touchdown passes and six interceptions this season. He's also contributed in the ground game with 156 rushing yards (11.1 ypg) on 65 carries with two rushing touchdowns.

The team's top rusher, Pierre Strong, Jr., has carried the ball 226 times for 1,579 yards (112.8 per game), with 17 touchdowns this year.

This season Isaiah Davis has rushed for 688 yards (49.1 per game) on 86 carries with seven touchdowns.

Jaxon Janke's 1,079 receiving yards (77.1 yards per game) pace all receivers on the team. He's collected 66 receptions and five touchdowns.

Tucker Kraft has put up a 677-yard season so far (48.4 receiving yards per game) with six touchdowns, hauling in 59 passes.

Jadon Janke's 36 receptions are good enough for 575 yards (41.1 ypg) and eight touchdowns.

Regional restrictions apply.