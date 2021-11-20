How to Watch Montana State at Montana

Skip to main content
    • November 20, 2021
    How to Watch Montana State Bobcats at Montana Grizzlies: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Montana State and Montana reignite their college football rivalry on Saturday, as they face off for the first time since 2019.
    Montana State and Montana are thriving as they enter their meeting in Missoula. Montana State has the better record at 9–1, with its only loss in its opener against Wyoming by a field goal. However, the Bobcats won their game against Idaho last week by just a touchdown, so today's matchup against Montana should be close.

    Game Date: Nov. 20, 2021

    Game Time: 2 p.m. ET

    TV Channel: ATT ROOT Sports Northwest Main

    You can stream the Montana State vs. Montana game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Montana leads this all-time rivalry 72-41-5 but Montana State has won four of the last five matchups, including their most recent in 2019, 48–14. These two didn't play last year due to cancellations because of COVID-19.

    The Bobcats are led by their dynamic quarterback and running back duo. The former is junior Matthew McKay, who is likely to pass 2,000 yards passing in this game and has an impeccable 16-to-3 touchdown-to-interception ratio. Running back Isaiah Ifanse gains 6.3 yards a rush and has 1,208 yards on the season.

    The Grizzlies will try to counter with a stingy defense. They are riding a four-game win streak in which they have given up 36 points total. They only gave up three in their convincing win against Northern Arizona last week and earned a shutout the week before against Northern Colorado. This game has all the fixings for a close rivalry game.

    How To Watch

    November
    20
    2021

    Montana State vs. Montana

    TV CHANNEL: ATT ROOT Sports Northwest Main
    Time
    2:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
