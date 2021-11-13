Montana puts its three-game winning streak on the line when it travels to Northern Arizona on Saturday afternoon in college football.

Montana has won three straight games after it lost two of three in the middle of the season. The Grizzlies have rolled through Idaho and Northern Colorado while also slipping by Southern Utah by one point during this stretch.

How to Watch Montana at Northern Arizona Today:

Game Date: Nov. 13, 2021

Game Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV: ABC (KTMFDT - Missoula)

The winning streak has pushed the Grizzlies' record to 7–2 overall and 4–2 in the Big Sky entering Saturday's game against Northern Arizona. Montana is currently tied with Eastern Washington and Portland State for fourth in the conference.

The Lumberjacks want to put a damper on Montana's streak with an upset win of the Grizzlies on Saturday.

Northern Arizona comes into the game after a 40–24 loss to UC Davis last week. The Lumberjacks were outscored 20–7 in the second half of the loss.

The loss was their second in three games and dropped their Big Sky record to 3–3, one game back of Montana.

Despite the close conference records, Montana comes in as a huge favorite, but the Grizzles need to make sure they take care of the Lumberjacks before their big matchup against rival Montana State next week.

