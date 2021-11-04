Morgan State vs. Delaware State: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 11/4/2021

Publish date:
How to Watch Morgan State Bears vs. Delaware State Hornets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Morgan State Bears (0-8, 0-0 MEAC) have home advantage in a MEAC showdown versus the Delaware State Hornets (4-4, 0-0 MEAC) at Hughes Stadium on Thursday, November 4, 2021. Look below for more important details, which includes how to watch this game on FuboTV.
How to Watch Morgan State vs. Delaware State
- Game Day: Thursday, November 4, 2021
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Stadium: Hughes Stadium
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Morgan State and Delaware State Stats
- The Bears score 13.3 fewer points per game (11.5) than the Hornets surrender (24.8).
- This year, the Bears have turned the ball over two times, two more than the Hornets' takeaways (0).
- The Bears have allowed their opponents to score 33.9 points per game, 10.4 more than the 23.5 the Hornets are scoring per contest.
- The Hornets have turned the ball over zero times, two fewer times than the Bears have forced turnovers (2).
Morgan State Players to Watch
- Neil Boudreau has 1,011 passing yards (126.4 ypg) to lead Morgan State, completing 50.2% of his passes and throwing seven touchdown passes and 11 interceptions this season.
- Jabriel Johnson has carried the ball 97 times for a team-high 365 yards (45.6 per game), with one touchdown this year.
- This season Alfonzo Graham has rushed for 218 yards (27.3 per game) on 31 carries with two touchdowns.
- Wesley Wolfolk's 243 receiving yards (30.4 yards per game) lead all receivers on the team. He's collected 18 receptions and four touchdowns.
- Thomas Marcus has racked up 171 receiving yards (21.4 yards per game) and two touchdowns, hauling in 17 passes this year.
- Devon Mondy's nine receptions have netted him 138 yards (17.3 ypg) and one touchdown.
Delaware State Players to Watch
- Jared Lewis has 831 passing yards (103.9 ypg) to lead Delaware State, completing 53.7% of his passes and throwing 12 touchdown passes and two interceptions this season.
- Sy'Veon Wilkerson has carried the ball 174 times for a team-high 697 yards (87.1 per game), with seven touchdowns this year.
- This season Michael Chris-Ike has piled up 160 yards (20.0 per game) on 40 carries with two touchdowns.
- Trey Gross' 381 receiving yards (47.6 yards per game) lead the team. He has 31 receptions with seven touchdowns.
- Kwannah Kollie has grabbed 17 passes for 207 yards (25.9 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.
- Jerrish Halsey's 11 catches have netted him 160 yards (20.0 ypg) and two touchdowns.
Regional restrictions apply.
