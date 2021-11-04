Morgan State vs. Delaware State: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 11/4/2021

Skip to main content
    • November 4, 2021
    

    How to Watch Morgan State Bears vs. Delaware State Hornets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    
    Sep 15, 2018; Madison, WI, USA; Silhouette view of a portion of Camp Randall Stadium during the game between the BYU Cougars and Wisconsin Badgers. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

    The Morgan State Bears (0-8, 0-0 MEAC) have home advantage in a MEAC showdown versus the Delaware State Hornets (4-4, 0-0 MEAC) at Hughes Stadium on Thursday, November 4, 2021. Look below for more important details, which includes how to watch this game on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Morgan State vs. Delaware State

    Morgan State and Delaware State Stats

    • The Bears score 13.3 fewer points per game (11.5) than the Hornets surrender (24.8).
    • This year, the Bears have turned the ball over two times, two more than the Hornets' takeaways (0).
    • The Bears have allowed their opponents to score 33.9 points per game, 10.4 more than the 23.5 the Hornets are scoring per contest.
    • The Hornets have turned the ball over zero times, two fewer times than the Bears have forced turnovers (2).

    Morgan State Players to Watch

    • Neil Boudreau has 1,011 passing yards (126.4 ypg) to lead Morgan State, completing 50.2% of his passes and throwing seven touchdown passes and 11 interceptions this season.
    • Jabriel Johnson has carried the ball 97 times for a team-high 365 yards (45.6 per game), with one touchdown this year.
    • This season Alfonzo Graham has rushed for 218 yards (27.3 per game) on 31 carries with two touchdowns.
    • Wesley Wolfolk's 243 receiving yards (30.4 yards per game) lead all receivers on the team. He's collected 18 receptions and four touchdowns.
    • Thomas Marcus has racked up 171 receiving yards (21.4 yards per game) and two touchdowns, hauling in 17 passes this year.
    • Devon Mondy's nine receptions have netted him 138 yards (17.3 ypg) and one touchdown.

    Delaware State Players to Watch

    • Jared Lewis has 831 passing yards (103.9 ypg) to lead Delaware State, completing 53.7% of his passes and throwing 12 touchdown passes and two interceptions this season.
    • Sy'Veon Wilkerson has carried the ball 174 times for a team-high 697 yards (87.1 per game), with seven touchdowns this year.
    • This season Michael Chris-Ike has piled up 160 yards (20.0 per game) on 40 carries with two touchdowns.
    • Trey Gross' 381 receiving yards (47.6 yards per game) lead the team. He has 31 receptions with seven touchdowns.
    • Kwannah Kollie has grabbed 17 passes for 207 yards (25.9 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.
    • Jerrish Halsey's 11 catches have netted him 160 yards (20.0 ypg) and two touchdowns.

    How To Watch

    November
    4
    2021

    Delaware State at Morgan State

    TV CHANNEL: ESPN
    Time
    7:30
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
