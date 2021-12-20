Skip to main content
    How to Watch the Myrtle Beach Bowl: Old Dominion vs. Tulsa: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Old Dominion and Tulsa meet up in the Myrtle Beach Bowl on Monday in South Carolina.
    Author:

    Old Dominion started the year just 1–6 and the thought of a bowl appearance seemed like a pipe dream. Then the Monarchs reeled off five straight wins, and Monday they will head to the Myrtle Beach Bowl with a record of 6–6.

    How to Watch the Myrtle Beach Bowl Today:

    Game Date: Dec. 20, 2021

    Game Time: 2:30 p.m. ET

    TV: ESPN

    Live stream Old Dominion vs Tulsa on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    The Monarchs will be playing in just their second-ever bowl game. Old Dominion has only been in the FBS since 2014 and made the Bahamas Bowl in 2016, where it beat Eastern Michigan 24–20.

    The Monarchs will look to win their sixth straight game when they play Tulsa, a team that has won three straight.

    The Golden Hurricane needed to win their last three games to make a bowl and they did just that. They beat Tulane in overtime, then beat Temple and SMU by just three points each.

    It was a great end of the season for Tulsa and Monday the team will look to end it with a big bowl win.

    Both of these teams needed big wins to even make a bowl and should be highly motivated to end the year with another victory.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    Oct 9, 2021; Huntington, West Virginia, USA; Old Dominion Monarchs running back Blake Watson (2) runs the ball during the first quarter against the Marshall Thundering Herd at Joan C. Edwards Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports
