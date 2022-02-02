Skip to main content

How to Watch National Signing Day 2022: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

National Signing Day will take place on Wednesday, with plenty of big decisions from some of the nation's top high school football players.

National Signing Day will take place on Wednesday, with ESPN2 airing College Football Live: Signing Day Special, while other coverage of the event will happen on the SEC Network and ACC Network.

Numerous players will be making their announcements throughout the day, with some appearing on ESPN's special.

The top uncommitted prospect remaining is Harold Perkins, the No. 4 recruit in the ESPN300. Perkins was committed to Texas A&M, but reopened his recruitment and now includes LSU and Florida in the mix, along with the Aggies.

Defensive end Shemar Stewart is No. 6 in ESPN's rankings. Georgia, Miami and Texas A&M are his finalists, though there are rumors that Jackson State is trying to get involved and snatch away Stewart like the team did with fellow five-star recruit Travis Hunter, who decommitted from Florida State.

The other top 10 recruit from ESPN's rankings who remains uncommitted is offensive lineman Devon Campbell, the No. 9 recruit. His decision is reportedly down to Oklahoma and Texas.

Overall, 14 players from the ESPN300 are uncommitted heading into Wednesday.

Another storyline to follow is Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh interviewing with the Minnesota Vikings on Wednesday — will this impact Michigan's recruiting class?

