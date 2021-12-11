Skip to main content
    December 11, 2021
    How to Watch Navy Midshipmen vs. Army Black Knights: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Nov 6, 2021; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Navy Midshipmen running back Chance Warren (0) carries the ball as Notre Dame Fighting Irish cornerback TaRiq Bracy (28) defends in the third quarter at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

    The Navy Midshipmen (3-8) visit the Army Black Knights (8-3) at MetLife Stadium on Saturday, December 11, 2021. Keep reading below for all the details you need, which includes how to watch this game on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Army vs. Navy

    Army and Navy Stats

    • The Black Knights average 5.9 more points per game (35.5) than the Midshipmen surrender (29.6).
    • The Black Knights have eight giveaways this season, while the Midshipmen have 14 takeaways .
    • The Midshipmen have put roughly the same amount of points on the board per game this year (20.4) as the Black Knights have allowed (22.8).
    • The Midshipmen have turned the ball over eight times, seven fewer times than the Black Knights have forced turnovers (15).

    Army Players to Watch

    • Christian Anderson has been a dual threat to lead Army in both passing and rushing. He has 545 passing yards (49.5 ypg), completing 47.7% of his passes and tossing five touchdown passes this season. He's rushed for 519 yards (47.2 ypg) on 91 carries with six rushing touchdowns.
    • The team's top rusher, Tyrell Robinson, has carried the ball 59 times for 582 yards (52.9 per game), with three touchdowns this year. He's proven to be a dual threat, hauling in 268 receiving yards (24.4 per game) on nine catches with three receiving touchdowns.
    • Isaiah Alston's team-high 384 receiving yards (34.9 yards per game) have come on 18 receptions with three touchdowns.
    • Braheam Murphy's five receptions are good enough for 114 yards (10.4 ypg) and three touchdowns.
    • Tai Lavatai has 367 passing yards (33.4 ypg) to lead Navy, completing 54.5% of his passes and recording five touchdown passes and two interceptions this season. He's also contributed on the ground with 309 rushing yards (28.1 ypg) on 150 carries with five rushing touchdowns.
    • The team's top rusher, Isaac Ruoss, has carried the ball 157 times for 608 yards (55.3 per game), with five touchdowns this year.
    • This season Carlinos Acie has taken 57 carries for 546 yards (49.6 per game) and two touchdowns.
    • Mychal Cooper's 191 receiving yards (17.4 yards per game) pace all receivers on the team. He's collected 10 receptions and two touchdowns.
    • Chance Warren has totaled 157 receiving yards (14.3 yards per game) and three touchdowns, reeling in 10 passes this year.
    • Kai Puailoa Rojas' three grabs have netted him 84 yards (7.6 ypg) and one touchdown.

    Army Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/13/2021

    Bucknell

    W 63-10

    Home

    11/20/2021

    UMass

    W 33-17

    Home

    11/27/2021

    Liberty

    W 31-16

    Away

    12/11/2021

    Navy

    -

    Home

    12/22/2021

    Missouri

    -

    Home

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/6/2021

    Notre Dame

    L 34-6

    Away

    11/20/2021

    East Carolina

    L 38-35

    Home

    11/27/2021

    Temple

    W 38-14

    Away

    12/11/2021

    Army

    -

    Away

    Regional restrictions apply.

    How To Watch

    December
    11
    2021

    Army at Navy

    TV CHANNEL: CBS
    Time
    3:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
