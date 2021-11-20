Skip to main content
    • November 20, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Navy Midshipmen vs. East Carolina Pirates: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Nov 6, 2021; Greenville, North Carolina, USA; East Carolina Pirates running back Keaton Mitchell (25) runs up the sidelines past Temple Owls safety Jalen Ware (38) during the first half at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: James Guillory-USA TODAY Sports

    The East Carolina Pirates (6-4, 0-0 AAC) will clash with a fellow AAC team when they go to the Navy Midshipmen (2-7, 0-0 AAC) on Saturday, November 20, 2021 at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium. Check out the article below for all the details you need to know, including how to watch this game on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Navy vs. East Carolina

    • Game Day: Saturday, November 20, 2021
    • Game Time: 3:30 PM ET
    • TV: CBS Sports Network
    • Stadium: Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium
    Live Stream on fuboTV

    Betting Information for East Carolina vs. Navy

    East Carolina vs Navy Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    East Carolina

    -4

    46.5

    East Carolina and Navy Stats

    • The Pirates score just 0.1 more points per game (30.5) than the Midshipmen allow (30.4).
    • The Pirates have turned the ball over 20 times this season, nine more turnovers than the Midshipmen have forced (11).
    • The Pirates have allowed an average of 24.5 points per game, 7.7 more than the 16.8 the Midshipmen have scored.
    • This season the Midshipmen have seven turnovers, 12 fewer than the Pirates have takeaways (19).

    East Carolina Players to Watch

    • Holton Ahlers has thrown for 2,502 yards (250.2 ypg) to lead East Carolina, completing 61% of his passes and tossing 14 touchdown passes and nine interceptions this season. He's also contributed in the ground game with 178 rushing yards (17.8 ypg) on 101 carries with six rushing touchdowns.
    • Keaton Mitchell has carried the ball 139 times for a team-high 983 yards (98.3 per game), with eight touchdowns this year. He's also tacked on 18 catches for 215 yards (21.5 per game) and one touchdown.
    • This season Rahjai Harris has racked up 537 yards (53.7 per game) on 141 attempts with four touchdowns, while also catching 21 passes for 155 yards (15.5 per game) and one touchdown.
    • Tyler Snead's 632 receiving yards (63.2 yards per game) lead all receivers on the team. He's collected 56 receptions and two touchdowns.
    • C.J. Johnson has racked up 421 receiving yards (42.1 yards per game) and one touchdown, hauling in 31 passes this year.
    • Audie Omotosho has hauled in 30 catches for 391 yards (39.1 ypg) and three touchdowns this season.
    • Tai Lavatai has thrown for 273 yards (30.3 ypg) to lead Navy, completing 52.5% of his passes and tossing two touchdown passes and two interceptions this season. He's also figured in the ground game with 235 rushing yards (26.1 ypg) on 126 carries with five rushing touchdowns.
    • Isaac Ruoss' team-high 510 rushing yards (56.7 per game) have come on 133 carries, with two touchdowns this year.
    • This season Carlinos Acie has rushed for 305 yards (33.9 per game) on 41 carries.
    • Mychal Cooper's 160 receiving yards (17.8 yards per game) lead the team. He has eight receptions with one touchdown.
    • Chance Warren has grabbed six passes for 110 yards (12.2 yards per game) this year.
    • Kai Puailoa Rojas' three grabs are good enough for 84 yards (9.3 ypg) and one touchdown.

    How To Watch

    November
    20
    2021

    East Carolina at Navy

    TV CHANNEL: CBS Sports Network
    Time
    3:30
    PM/EST
