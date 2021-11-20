Nov 6, 2021; Greenville, North Carolina, USA; East Carolina Pirates running back Keaton Mitchell (25) runs up the sidelines past Temple Owls safety Jalen Ware (38) during the first half at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: James Guillory-USA TODAY Sports

The East Carolina Pirates (6-4, 0-0 AAC) will clash with a fellow AAC team when they go to the Navy Midshipmen (2-7, 0-0 AAC) on Saturday, November 20, 2021 at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium. Check out the article below for all the details you need to know, including how to watch this game on FuboTV.

How to Watch Navy vs. East Carolina

Game Day: Saturday, November 20, 2021

Saturday, November 20, 2021 Game Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Stadium: Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium

Betting Information for East Carolina vs. Navy

Favorite Spread Total East Carolina -4 46.5

East Carolina and Navy Stats

The Pirates score just 0.1 more points per game (30.5) than the Midshipmen allow (30.4).

The Pirates have turned the ball over 20 times this season, nine more turnovers than the Midshipmen have forced (11).

The Pirates have allowed an average of 24.5 points per game, 7.7 more than the 16.8 the Midshipmen have scored.

This season the Midshipmen have seven turnovers, 12 fewer than the Pirates have takeaways (19).

East Carolina Players to Watch

Holton Ahlers has thrown for 2,502 yards (250.2 ypg) to lead East Carolina, completing 61% of his passes and tossing 14 touchdown passes and nine interceptions this season. He's also contributed in the ground game with 178 rushing yards (17.8 ypg) on 101 carries with six rushing touchdowns.

Keaton Mitchell has carried the ball 139 times for a team-high 983 yards (98.3 per game), with eight touchdowns this year. He's also tacked on 18 catches for 215 yards (21.5 per game) and one touchdown.

This season Rahjai Harris has racked up 537 yards (53.7 per game) on 141 attempts with four touchdowns, while also catching 21 passes for 155 yards (15.5 per game) and one touchdown.

Tyler Snead's 632 receiving yards (63.2 yards per game) lead all receivers on the team. He's collected 56 receptions and two touchdowns.

C.J. Johnson has racked up 421 receiving yards (42.1 yards per game) and one touchdown, hauling in 31 passes this year.

Audie Omotosho has hauled in 30 catches for 391 yards (39.1 ypg) and three touchdowns this season.

Navy Players to Watch

Tai Lavatai has thrown for 273 yards (30.3 ypg) to lead Navy, completing 52.5% of his passes and tossing two touchdown passes and two interceptions this season. He's also figured in the ground game with 235 rushing yards (26.1 ypg) on 126 carries with five rushing touchdowns.

Isaac Ruoss' team-high 510 rushing yards (56.7 per game) have come on 133 carries, with two touchdowns this year.

This season Carlinos Acie has rushed for 305 yards (33.9 per game) on 41 carries.

Mychal Cooper's 160 receiving yards (17.8 yards per game) lead the team. He has eight receptions with one touchdown.

Chance Warren has grabbed six passes for 110 yards (12.2 yards per game) this year.

Kai Puailoa Rojas' three grabs are good enough for 84 yards (9.3 ypg) and one touchdown.

