Oct 14, 2021; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Navy Midshipmen quarterback Xavier Arline (7) hands the ball off to Navy Midshipmen running back Isaac Ruoss (32) at Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

The Navy Midshipmen (2-6) visit the No. 8 Notre Dame Fighting Irish (7-1) at Notre Dame Stadium on Saturday, November 6, 2021. We have more details below, and that includes how to watch this game on FuboTV.

How to Watch Notre Dame vs. Navy

Game Day: Saturday, November 6, 2021

Saturday, November 6, 2021 Game Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET TV: NBC

NBC Stadium: Notre Dame Stadium

Notre Dame Stadium Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Notre Dame and Navy Stats

The Fighting Irish score just 2.6 more points per game (32.6) than the Midshipmen allow (30.0).

The Fighting Irish have 11 giveaways this season, while the Midshipmen have 11 takeaways .

The Midshipmen are averaging 6.4 fewer points per game (18.1) than the Fighting Irish are allowing (24.5).

This year the Midshipmen have seven turnovers, 10 fewer than the Fighting Irish have takeaways (17).

Notre Dame Players to Watch

Jack Coan has 1,610 passing yards (201.3 ypg) to lead Notre Dame, completing 63.8% of his passes and collecting 12 touchdown passes and four interceptions this season.

Kyren Williams' team-high 707 rushing yards (88.4 per game) have come on 143 carries, with seven touchdowns this year. He's also added 27 catches for 257 yards (32.1 per game) and three touchdowns.

This season Tyler Buchner has rushed for 194 yards (24.3 per game) on 33 carries with two touchdowns.

Michael Mayer's team-leading 465 receiving yards (58.1 yards per game) have come on 41 receptions with three touchdowns.

Kevin Austin Jr. has hauled in 25 passes for 392 yards (49.0 yards per game) and four touchdowns this year.

Avery Davis has hauled in 25 catches for 368 yards (46.0 ypg) and four touchdowns this season.

Navy Players to Watch

Tai Lavatai has 273 passing yards (34.1 ypg) to lead Navy, completing 53.8% of his passes and collecting two touchdown passes and two interceptions this season. He's also chipped in on the ground with 242 rushing yards (30.3 ypg) on 117 carries with five rushing touchdowns.

Isaac Ruoss has carried the ball 111 times for a team-high 437 yards (54.6 per game), with two touchdowns this year.

This season Carlinos Acie has piled up 37 carries for 287 yards (35.9 per game).

Mychal Cooper's 160 receiving yards (20.0 yards per game) lead all receivers on the team. He's totaled eight receptions and one touchdown.

Chance Warren has caught six passes for 110 yards (13.8 yards per game) this year.

Kai Puailoa Rojas' three grabs this season have resulted in 84 yards (10.5 ypg) and one touchdown.

Notre Dame Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 10/9/2021 Virginia Tech W 32-29 Away 10/23/2021 USC W 31-16 Home 10/30/2021 North Carolina W 44-34 Home 11/6/2021 Navy - Home 11/13/2021 Virginia - Away 11/20/2021 Georgia Tech - Home 11/27/2021 Stanford - Away

Navy Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 10/14/2021 Memphis L 35-17 Away 10/23/2021 Cincinnati L 27-20 Home 10/29/2021 Tulsa W 20-17 Away 11/6/2021 Notre Dame - Away 11/20/2021 East Carolina - Home 11/27/2021 Temple - Away 12/11/2021 Army - Away

Regional restrictions apply.