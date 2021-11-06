Skip to main content
    • November 6, 2021
    How to Watch Navy Midshipmen vs. Notre Dame Fighting Irish: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Oct 14, 2021; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Navy Midshipmen quarterback Xavier Arline (7) hands the ball off to Navy Midshipmen running back Isaac Ruoss (32) at Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

    The Navy Midshipmen (2-6) visit the No. 8 Notre Dame Fighting Irish (7-1) at Notre Dame Stadium on Saturday, November 6, 2021. We have more details below, and that includes how to watch this game on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Notre Dame vs. Navy

    Notre Dame and Navy Stats

    • The Fighting Irish score just 2.6 more points per game (32.6) than the Midshipmen allow (30.0).
    • The Fighting Irish have 11 giveaways this season, while the Midshipmen have 11 takeaways .
    • The Midshipmen are averaging 6.4 fewer points per game (18.1) than the Fighting Irish are allowing (24.5).
    • This year the Midshipmen have seven turnovers, 10 fewer than the Fighting Irish have takeaways (17).

    Notre Dame Players to Watch

    • Jack Coan has 1,610 passing yards (201.3 ypg) to lead Notre Dame, completing 63.8% of his passes and collecting 12 touchdown passes and four interceptions this season.
    • Kyren Williams' team-high 707 rushing yards (88.4 per game) have come on 143 carries, with seven touchdowns this year. He's also added 27 catches for 257 yards (32.1 per game) and three touchdowns.
    • This season Tyler Buchner has rushed for 194 yards (24.3 per game) on 33 carries with two touchdowns.
    • Michael Mayer's team-leading 465 receiving yards (58.1 yards per game) have come on 41 receptions with three touchdowns.
    • Kevin Austin Jr. has hauled in 25 passes for 392 yards (49.0 yards per game) and four touchdowns this year.
    • Avery Davis has hauled in 25 catches for 368 yards (46.0 ypg) and four touchdowns this season.
    • Tai Lavatai has 273 passing yards (34.1 ypg) to lead Navy, completing 53.8% of his passes and collecting two touchdown passes and two interceptions this season. He's also chipped in on the ground with 242 rushing yards (30.3 ypg) on 117 carries with five rushing touchdowns.
    • Isaac Ruoss has carried the ball 111 times for a team-high 437 yards (54.6 per game), with two touchdowns this year.
    • This season Carlinos Acie has piled up 37 carries for 287 yards (35.9 per game).
    • Mychal Cooper's 160 receiving yards (20.0 yards per game) lead all receivers on the team. He's totaled eight receptions and one touchdown.
    • Chance Warren has caught six passes for 110 yards (13.8 yards per game) this year.
    • Kai Puailoa Rojas' three grabs this season have resulted in 84 yards (10.5 ypg) and one touchdown.

    Notre Dame Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    10/9/2021

    Virginia Tech

    W 32-29

    Away

    10/23/2021

    USC

    W 31-16

    Home

    10/30/2021

    North Carolina

    W 44-34

    Home

    11/6/2021

    Navy

    -

    Home

    11/13/2021

    Virginia

    -

    Away

    11/20/2021

    Georgia Tech

    -

    Home

    11/27/2021

    Stanford

    -

    Away

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    10/14/2021

    Memphis

    L 35-17

    Away

    10/23/2021

    Cincinnati

    L 27-20

    Home

    10/29/2021

    Tulsa

    W 20-17

    Away

    11/6/2021

    Notre Dame

    -

    Away

    11/20/2021

    East Carolina

    -

    Home

    11/27/2021

    Temple

    -

    Away

    12/11/2021

    Army

    -

    Away

    How To Watch

    November
    6
    2021

    Navy at Notre Dame

    TV CHANNEL: NBC
    Time
    3:30
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
