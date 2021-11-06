Publish date:
How to Watch Navy Midshipmen vs. Notre Dame Fighting Irish: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Navy Midshipmen (2-6) visit the No. 8 Notre Dame Fighting Irish (7-1) at Notre Dame Stadium on Saturday, November 6, 2021. We have more details below, and that includes how to watch this game on FuboTV.
How to Watch Notre Dame vs. Navy
- Game Day: Saturday, November 6, 2021
- Game Time: 3:30 PM ET
- TV: NBC
- Stadium: Notre Dame Stadium
Notre Dame and Navy Stats
- The Fighting Irish score just 2.6 more points per game (32.6) than the Midshipmen allow (30.0).
- The Fighting Irish have 11 giveaways this season, while the Midshipmen have 11 takeaways .
- The Midshipmen are averaging 6.4 fewer points per game (18.1) than the Fighting Irish are allowing (24.5).
- This year the Midshipmen have seven turnovers, 10 fewer than the Fighting Irish have takeaways (17).
Notre Dame Players to Watch
- Jack Coan has 1,610 passing yards (201.3 ypg) to lead Notre Dame, completing 63.8% of his passes and collecting 12 touchdown passes and four interceptions this season.
- Kyren Williams' team-high 707 rushing yards (88.4 per game) have come on 143 carries, with seven touchdowns this year. He's also added 27 catches for 257 yards (32.1 per game) and three touchdowns.
- This season Tyler Buchner has rushed for 194 yards (24.3 per game) on 33 carries with two touchdowns.
- Michael Mayer's team-leading 465 receiving yards (58.1 yards per game) have come on 41 receptions with three touchdowns.
- Kevin Austin Jr. has hauled in 25 passes for 392 yards (49.0 yards per game) and four touchdowns this year.
- Avery Davis has hauled in 25 catches for 368 yards (46.0 ypg) and four touchdowns this season.
Navy Players to Watch
- Tai Lavatai has 273 passing yards (34.1 ypg) to lead Navy, completing 53.8% of his passes and collecting two touchdown passes and two interceptions this season. He's also chipped in on the ground with 242 rushing yards (30.3 ypg) on 117 carries with five rushing touchdowns.
- Isaac Ruoss has carried the ball 111 times for a team-high 437 yards (54.6 per game), with two touchdowns this year.
- This season Carlinos Acie has piled up 37 carries for 287 yards (35.9 per game).
- Mychal Cooper's 160 receiving yards (20.0 yards per game) lead all receivers on the team. He's totaled eight receptions and one touchdown.
- Chance Warren has caught six passes for 110 yards (13.8 yards per game) this year.
- Kai Puailoa Rojas' three grabs this season have resulted in 84 yards (10.5 ypg) and one touchdown.
Notre Dame Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
10/9/2021
Virginia Tech
W 32-29
Away
10/23/2021
USC
W 31-16
Home
10/30/2021
North Carolina
W 44-34
Home
11/6/2021
Navy
-
Home
11/13/2021
Virginia
-
Away
11/20/2021
Georgia Tech
-
Home
11/27/2021
Stanford
-
Away
Navy Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
10/14/2021
Memphis
L 35-17
Away
10/23/2021
Cincinnati
L 27-20
Home
10/29/2021
Tulsa
W 20-17
Away
11/6/2021
Notre Dame
-
Away
11/20/2021
East Carolina
-
Home
11/27/2021
Temple
-
Away
12/11/2021
Army
-
Away
