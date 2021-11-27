Nov 6, 2021; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Navy Midshipmen quarterback Xavier Arline (7) hands off to Navy Midshipmen running back Isaac Ruoss (32) in the third quarter against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

The Navy Midshipmen (2-8, 0-0 AAC) hit the road for an AAC showdown against the Temple Owls (3-8, 0-0 AAC) on Saturday, November 27, 2021 at Lincoln Financial Field. We have more details below, and that includes how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

How to Watch Temple vs. Navy

Game Day: Saturday, November 27, 2021

Saturday, November 27, 2021 Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Stadium: Lincoln Financial Field

Lincoln Financial Field Live Stream on fuboTV:

Navy and Temple Stats

This year, the Midshipmen rack up 18.9 fewer points per game (18.6) than the Owls give up (37.5).

This year, the Midshipmen have seven turnovers, six fewer than the Owls have takeaways (13).

The Owls' average points scored this year, 16.5, is 14.7 fewer than the 31.2 the Midshipmen are giving up.

The Owls have turned the ball over seven more times (18 total) than the Midshipmen have forced a turnover (11) this season.

Navy Players to Watch

Tai Lavatai has 310 passing yards (31.0 ypg) to lead Navy, completing 56.8% of his passes and recording four touchdown passes and two interceptions this season. He's also contributed on the ground with 286 rushing yards (28.6 ypg) on 139 carries with five rushing touchdowns.

Isaac Ruoss has carried the ball 139 times for a team-high 542 yards (54.2 per game), with three touchdowns this year.

This season Carlinos Acie has rushed for 460 yards (46.0 per game) on 47 carries with one touchdown.

Mychal Cooper's 191 receiving yards (19.1 yards per game) lead the team. He has 10 receptions with two touchdowns.

Chance Warren has grabbed seven passes for 114 yards (11.4 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.

Kai Puailoa Rojas' three receptions have netted him 84 yards (8.4 ypg) and one touchdown.

Temple Players to Watch

D'Wan Mathis has 1,223 passing yards (122.3 ypg) to lead Temple, completing 59.2% of his passes and collecting six touchdown passes and four interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Edward Saydee, has carried the ball 88 times for 330 yards (30.0 per game), with three touchdowns this year.

This season Justin Lynch has racked up 73 carries for 299 yards (27.2 per game) and one touchdown.

Randle Jones' 476 receiving yards (43.3 yards per game) lead the team. He has 40 receptions with three touchdowns.

Jose Barbon has put up a 385-yard season so far (35.0 receiving yards per game) with two touchdowns, reeling in 33 passes.

Amad Anderson Jr.'s 19 grabs are good enough for 249 yards (22.6 ypg) and two touchdowns.

Navy Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 10/29/2021 Tulsa W 20-17 Away 11/6/2021 Notre Dame L 34-6 Away 11/20/2021 East Carolina L 38-35 Home 11/27/2021 Temple - Away 12/11/2021 Army - Away

Temple Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/6/2021 East Carolina L 45-3 Away 11/13/2021 Houston L 37-8 Home 11/20/2021 Tulsa L 44-10 Away 11/27/2021 Navy - Home

