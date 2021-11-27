Skip to main content
    • November 27, 2021
    How to Watch Navy Midshipmen vs. Temple Owls: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Nov 6, 2021; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Navy Midshipmen quarterback Xavier Arline (7) hands off to Navy Midshipmen running back Isaac Ruoss (32) in the third quarter against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

    The Navy Midshipmen (2-8, 0-0 AAC) hit the road for an AAC showdown against the Temple Owls (3-8, 0-0 AAC) on Saturday, November 27, 2021 at Lincoln Financial Field. We have more details below, and that includes how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Temple vs. Navy

    • Game Day: Saturday, November 27, 2021
    • Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
    • TV: ESPN
    • Stadium: Lincoln Financial Field
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
    • This year, the Midshipmen rack up 18.9 fewer points per game (18.6) than the Owls give up (37.5).
    • This year, the Midshipmen have seven turnovers, six fewer than the Owls have takeaways (13).
    • The Owls' average points scored this year, 16.5, is 14.7 fewer than the 31.2 the Midshipmen are giving up.
    • The Owls have turned the ball over seven more times (18 total) than the Midshipmen have forced a turnover (11) this season.
    • Tai Lavatai has 310 passing yards (31.0 ypg) to lead Navy, completing 56.8% of his passes and recording four touchdown passes and two interceptions this season. He's also contributed on the ground with 286 rushing yards (28.6 ypg) on 139 carries with five rushing touchdowns.
    • Isaac Ruoss has carried the ball 139 times for a team-high 542 yards (54.2 per game), with three touchdowns this year.
    • This season Carlinos Acie has rushed for 460 yards (46.0 per game) on 47 carries with one touchdown.
    • Mychal Cooper's 191 receiving yards (19.1 yards per game) lead the team. He has 10 receptions with two touchdowns.
    • Chance Warren has grabbed seven passes for 114 yards (11.4 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.
    • Kai Puailoa Rojas' three receptions have netted him 84 yards (8.4 ypg) and one touchdown.

    Temple Players to Watch

    • D'Wan Mathis has 1,223 passing yards (122.3 ypg) to lead Temple, completing 59.2% of his passes and collecting six touchdown passes and four interceptions this season.
    • The team's top rusher, Edward Saydee, has carried the ball 88 times for 330 yards (30.0 per game), with three touchdowns this year.
    • This season Justin Lynch has racked up 73 carries for 299 yards (27.2 per game) and one touchdown.
    • Randle Jones' 476 receiving yards (43.3 yards per game) lead the team. He has 40 receptions with three touchdowns.
    • Jose Barbon has put up a 385-yard season so far (35.0 receiving yards per game) with two touchdowns, reeling in 33 passes.
    • Amad Anderson Jr.'s 19 grabs are good enough for 249 yards (22.6 ypg) and two touchdowns.
    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    10/29/2021

    Tulsa

    W 20-17

    Away

    11/6/2021

    Notre Dame

    L 34-6

    Away

    11/20/2021

    East Carolina

    L 38-35

    Home

    11/27/2021

    Temple

    -

    Away

    12/11/2021

    Army

    -

    Away

    Temple Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/6/2021

    East Carolina

    L 45-3

    Away

    11/13/2021

    Houston

    L 37-8

    Home

    11/20/2021

    Tulsa

    L 44-10

    Away

    11/27/2021

    Navy

    -

    Home

    How To Watch

    November
    27
    2021

    Navy at Temple

    TV CHANNEL: ESPN
    Time
    12:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
