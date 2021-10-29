Publish date:
How to Watch Navy Midshipmen vs. Tulsa Golden Hurricane: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
AAC foes match up when the Tulsa Golden Hurricane (3-4, 0-0 AAC) and the Navy Midshipmen (1-6, 0-0 AAC) play on Friday, October 29, 2021 at Skelly Field at H.A. Chapman Stadium. Below is an article containing all the info you need, including how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.
How to Watch Tulsa vs. Navy
- Game Day: Friday, October 29, 2021
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Stadium: Skelly Field at H.A. Chapman Stadium
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Tulsa and Navy Stats
- The Golden Hurricane score 6.5 fewer points per game (25.4) than the Midshipmen allow (31.9).
- The Golden Hurricane have turned the ball over three more times (12 total) than the Midshipmen have forced a turnover (9) this season.
- The average points per game for the Midshipmen this year, 17.9, is 14.5 fewer than the 32.4 the Golden Hurricane have given up.
- This year the Midshipmen have seven turnovers, three fewer than the Golden Hurricane have takeaways (10).
Tulsa Players to Watch
- Davis Brin has 1,914 passing yards (273.4 ypg) to lead Tulsa, completing 57.9% of his passes and tossing 10 touchdown passes and 10 interceptions this season.
- Shamari Brooks has carried the ball 109 times for a team-high 561 yards (80.1 per game), with four touchdowns this year.
- This season Deneric Prince has collected 371 yards (53.0 per game) on 66 carries with three touchdowns.
- Josh Johnson's 555 receiving yards (79.3 yards per game) lead the team. He has 42 receptions with three touchdowns.
- Sam Crawford Jr. has hauled in 23 passes for 436 yards (62.3 yards per game) and four touchdowns this year.
- JuanCarlos Santana's 23 receptions are good enough for 331 yards (47.3 ypg) and one touchdown.
Navy Players to Watch
- Tai Lavatai leads Navy with 273 passing yards (39.0 ypg) on 21-of-36 passing with two touchdowns compared to two interceptions this season. He also adds 178 rushing yards (25.4 ypg) on 99 carries while scoring four touchdowns on the ground.
- Isaac Ruoss has carried the ball 98 times for a team-high 388 yards (55.4 per game), with two touchdowns this year.
- This season James Harris II has rushed for 273 yards (39.0 per game) on 67 carries with one touchdown.
- Mychal Cooper's 160 receiving yards (22.9 yards per game) lead the team. He has eight receptions with one touchdown.
- Chance Warren has grabbed six passes for 110 yards (15.7 yards per game) this year.
- Kai Puailoa Rojas' three catches are good enough for 84 yards (12.0 ypg) and one touchdown.
Tulsa Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
10/1/2021
Houston
L 45-10
Home
10/9/2021
Memphis
W 35-29
Home
10/16/2021
South Florida
W 32-31
Away
10/29/2021
Navy
-
Home
11/6/2021
Cincinnati
-
Away
11/13/2021
Tulane
-
Away
11/20/2021
Temple
-
Home
Navy Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
10/9/2021
SMU
L 31-24
Home
10/14/2021
Memphis
L 35-17
Away
10/23/2021
Cincinnati
L 27-20
Home
10/29/2021
Tulsa
-
Away
11/6/2021
Notre Dame
-
Away
11/20/2021
East Carolina
-
Home
11/27/2021
Temple
-
Away
How To Watch
October
29
2021
Navy at Tulsa
TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
7:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)