Skip to main content
    • October 29, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NFLNBANCAAFWhat's on TVMLBSoccerGolfHockeyWNBAFantasyBettingSwimsuitSubscribe
    Search
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Navy Midshipmen vs. Tulsa Golden Hurricane: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Oct 14, 2021; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Navy Midshipmen quarterback Xavier Arline (7) hands the ball off to Navy Midshipmen running back Isaac Ruoss (32) at Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

    Oct 14, 2021; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Navy Midshipmen quarterback Xavier Arline (7) hands the ball off to Navy Midshipmen running back Isaac Ruoss (32) at Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

    AAC foes match up when the Tulsa Golden Hurricane (3-4, 0-0 AAC) and the Navy Midshipmen (1-6, 0-0 AAC) play on Friday, October 29, 2021 at Skelly Field at H.A. Chapman Stadium. Below is an article containing all the info you need, including how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Tulsa vs. Navy

    • Game Day: Friday, October 29, 2021
    • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
    • TV: ESPN
    • Stadium: Skelly Field at H.A. Chapman Stadium
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Tulsa and Navy Stats

    • The Golden Hurricane score 6.5 fewer points per game (25.4) than the Midshipmen allow (31.9).
    • The Golden Hurricane have turned the ball over three more times (12 total) than the Midshipmen have forced a turnover (9) this season.
    • The average points per game for the Midshipmen this year, 17.9, is 14.5 fewer than the 32.4 the Golden Hurricane have given up.
    • This year the Midshipmen have seven turnovers, three fewer than the Golden Hurricane have takeaways (10).

    Tulsa Players to Watch

    • Davis Brin has 1,914 passing yards (273.4 ypg) to lead Tulsa, completing 57.9% of his passes and tossing 10 touchdown passes and 10 interceptions this season.
    • Shamari Brooks has carried the ball 109 times for a team-high 561 yards (80.1 per game), with four touchdowns this year.
    • This season Deneric Prince has collected 371 yards (53.0 per game) on 66 carries with three touchdowns.
    • Josh Johnson's 555 receiving yards (79.3 yards per game) lead the team. He has 42 receptions with three touchdowns.
    • Sam Crawford Jr. has hauled in 23 passes for 436 yards (62.3 yards per game) and four touchdowns this year.
    • JuanCarlos Santana's 23 receptions are good enough for 331 yards (47.3 ypg) and one touchdown.
    • Tai Lavatai leads Navy with 273 passing yards (39.0 ypg) on 21-of-36 passing with two touchdowns compared to two interceptions this season. He also adds 178 rushing yards (25.4 ypg) on 99 carries while scoring four touchdowns on the ground.
    • Isaac Ruoss has carried the ball 98 times for a team-high 388 yards (55.4 per game), with two touchdowns this year.
    • This season James Harris II has rushed for 273 yards (39.0 per game) on 67 carries with one touchdown.
    • Mychal Cooper's 160 receiving yards (22.9 yards per game) lead the team. He has eight receptions with one touchdown.
    • Chance Warren has grabbed six passes for 110 yards (15.7 yards per game) this year.
    • Kai Puailoa Rojas' three catches are good enough for 84 yards (12.0 ypg) and one touchdown.

    Tulsa Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    10/1/2021

    Houston

    L 45-10

    Home

    10/9/2021

    Memphis

    W 35-29

    Home

    10/16/2021

    South Florida

    W 32-31

    Away

    10/29/2021

    Navy

    -

    Home

    11/6/2021

    Cincinnati

    -

    Away

    11/13/2021

    Tulane

    -

    Away

    11/20/2021

    Temple

    -

    Home

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    10/9/2021

    SMU

    L 31-24

    Home

    10/14/2021

    Memphis

    L 35-17

    Away

    10/23/2021

    Cincinnati

    L 27-20

    Home

    10/29/2021

    Tulsa

    -

    Away

    11/6/2021

    Notre Dame

    -

    Away

    11/20/2021

    East Carolina

    -

    Home

    11/27/2021

    Temple

    -

    Away

    Regional restrictions apply.

    How To Watch

    October
    29
    2021

    Navy at Tulsa

    TV CHANNEL: ESPN
    Time
    7:30
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    USATSI_17041678
    NHL

    How to Watch Ducks at Golden Knights

    2 minutes ago
    Houston Astros Kyle Tucker
    MLB

    How to Watch World Series Game 3: Astros vs. Braves

    2 minutes ago
    USATSI_17042071
    NBA

    How to Watch Kings at Pelicans

    2 minutes ago
    USATSI_17028296
    NBA

    How to Watch Hornets at Heat

    32 minutes ago
    Soccer Fans 2
    Liga MX

    How to Watch Necaxa vs. Mazatlán FC

    32 minutes ago
    Brooklyn Nets Cam Thomas
    NBA

    How to Watch Pacers vs. Nets

    32 minutes ago
    Oct 14, 2021; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Navy Midshipmen quarterback Xavier Arline (7) hands the ball off to Navy Midshipmen running back Isaac Ruoss (32) at Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports
    College Football

    How to Watch Navy vs. Tulsa

    32 minutes ago
    Oct 24, 2021; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges (0) looks to make a pass over Brooklyn Nets guard James Harden (13) to avoid going out of bounds in the second quarter at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Brooklyn Nets vs. Indiana Pacers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/29/2021

    32 minutes ago
    Oct 27, 2021; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Raptors guard Fred VanVleet (23) controls the ball as Indiana Pacers forward Domantas Sabonis (11) tries to defend during the fourth quarter at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nick Turchiaro-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Indiana Pacers vs. Brooklyn Nets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/29/2021

    32 minutes ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy