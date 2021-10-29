Oct 14, 2021; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Navy Midshipmen quarterback Xavier Arline (7) hands the ball off to Navy Midshipmen running back Isaac Ruoss (32) at Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

AAC foes match up when the Tulsa Golden Hurricane (3-4, 0-0 AAC) and the Navy Midshipmen (1-6, 0-0 AAC) play on Friday, October 29, 2021 at Skelly Field at H.A. Chapman Stadium. Below is an article containing all the info you need, including how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

How to Watch Tulsa vs. Navy

Game Day: Friday, October 29, 2021

Friday, October 29, 2021 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Stadium: Skelly Field at H.A. Chapman Stadium

Tulsa and Navy Stats

The Golden Hurricane score 6.5 fewer points per game (25.4) than the Midshipmen allow (31.9).

The Golden Hurricane have turned the ball over three more times (12 total) than the Midshipmen have forced a turnover (9) this season.

The average points per game for the Midshipmen this year, 17.9, is 14.5 fewer than the 32.4 the Golden Hurricane have given up.

This year the Midshipmen have seven turnovers, three fewer than the Golden Hurricane have takeaways (10).

Tulsa Players to Watch

Davis Brin has 1,914 passing yards (273.4 ypg) to lead Tulsa, completing 57.9% of his passes and tossing 10 touchdown passes and 10 interceptions this season.

Shamari Brooks has carried the ball 109 times for a team-high 561 yards (80.1 per game), with four touchdowns this year.

This season Deneric Prince has collected 371 yards (53.0 per game) on 66 carries with three touchdowns.

Josh Johnson's 555 receiving yards (79.3 yards per game) lead the team. He has 42 receptions with three touchdowns.

Sam Crawford Jr. has hauled in 23 passes for 436 yards (62.3 yards per game) and four touchdowns this year.

JuanCarlos Santana's 23 receptions are good enough for 331 yards (47.3 ypg) and one touchdown.

Navy Players to Watch

Tai Lavatai leads Navy with 273 passing yards (39.0 ypg) on 21-of-36 passing with two touchdowns compared to two interceptions this season. He also adds 178 rushing yards (25.4 ypg) on 99 carries while scoring four touchdowns on the ground.

Isaac Ruoss has carried the ball 98 times for a team-high 388 yards (55.4 per game), with two touchdowns this year.

This season James Harris II has rushed for 273 yards (39.0 per game) on 67 carries with one touchdown.

Mychal Cooper's 160 receiving yards (22.9 yards per game) lead the team. He has eight receptions with one touchdown.

Chance Warren has grabbed six passes for 110 yards (15.7 yards per game) this year.

Kai Puailoa Rojas' three catches are good enough for 84 yards (12.0 ypg) and one touchdown.

Tulsa Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 10/1/2021 Houston L 45-10 Home 10/9/2021 Memphis W 35-29 Home 10/16/2021 South Florida W 32-31 Away 10/29/2021 Navy - Home 11/6/2021 Cincinnati - Away 11/13/2021 Tulane - Away 11/20/2021 Temple - Home

Navy Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 10/9/2021 SMU L 31-24 Home 10/14/2021 Memphis L 35-17 Away 10/23/2021 Cincinnati L 27-20 Home 10/29/2021 Tulsa - Away 11/6/2021 Notre Dame - Away 11/20/2021 East Carolina - Home 11/27/2021 Temple - Away

