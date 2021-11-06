No. 8 Notre Dame looks for its fourth straight win when they host Navy on Saturday afternoon.

The nation has seemed to have forgotten about Notre Dame, but with three straight wins, it has quietly climbed back up to No. 8 in the latest AP Poll.

How to Watch Navy at Notre Dame Today:

Game Date: Nov. 6, 2021

Game Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

TV: NBC

The Fighting Irish lost to Cincinnati and barely got by Virginia Tech and most people wrote them off. Since then, though, they have knocked off USC and North Carolina rather easily.

Notre Dame will look to keep the winning streak going when it hosts a Navy team that has just two wins on the year.

Navy heads to Notre Dame just 2-6 on the year but it has lost three of those games by eight or fewer points, including a 27-20 loss to No. 2 Cincinnati.

Last week, the Midshipmen picked up their second win of the year when they took down Tulsa 20-17. They broke a 10-10 tie with 10 straight fourth-quarter points and then held off a rally by the Golden Hurricane to pick up the win.

Navy comes in as a huge underdog, but it has been playing tough football lately despite the losses and could pull off a huge upset if Notre Dame is overlooking them.

