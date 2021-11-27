Skip to main content
    • November 27, 2021
    How to Watch Navy at Temple: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    The Navy Midshipmen (2-8) travel to Philadelphia to take on the Temple Owls (3-8) on Saturday afternoon.
    Navy is 2-8 on the season and 1-4 in the last five games. The Midshipmen lost 35-17 to Memphis and 27-20 to Cincinnati. They got their second win of the season against Tulsa before losing to Notre Dame and East Carolina. 

    Temple isn't much better. The Owls are 3-8 on the year because they haven't had their bye week yet. They are currently on a five-game losing streak. They've lost to South Florida, Central Florida, East Carolina, Houston and Tulsa.

    Game Date: Nov. 27, 2021

    Game Time: 12:00 p.m. ET

    TV: ESPN U

    Live stream Navy at Temple on fuboTV:

    D'Wan Mathis, who transferred to Temple from Georgia, leads the Owls in passing yards with 174.7 per game for a total of 1,223 on the year. He also adds six touchdowns and four interceptions. Randle Jones is his leading target with 40 receptions for 476 yards and three touchdowns.

    Navy ranks No. 15 in the nation in rushing with 230.3 per game. That is due in large part to its committee of backs. The Midshipmen have five rushers over 200 yards this season. They are led by Isaac Ruoss, who has 542 yards on 139 carries.

    

    TV CHANNEL: ESPN U
    College Football

