How to Watch Navy vs. Tulsa

Tulsa looks for its third win in a row when it hosts Navy on Friday night.

How to Watch Navy at Tulsa Today:

Game Date: Oct. 29, 2021

Game Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN2

Navy has just one win on the year but has lost three of its games by eight points or less, including its 27-20 loss to No. 2 Cincinnati last Saturday.

The Midshipmen may not be winning many games, but they showed they aren't going to back down. They were down by just three points at halftime to the Bearcats.

They played Cincinnati about as tough as anybody this year and will look to build on that Friday night as they try and snap Tulsa's two-game winning streak.

Tulsa beat Memphis two weeks ago by just six points and then used 12 fourth-quarter points to slip past South Florida by one last week.

The two wins improved Tulsa's record to 3-4 on the year and 2-1 in the American Athletic Conference. It is just a game back of SMU and Cincinnati and 1.5 back of Houston.

Friday the team will go for its third straight win to keep pace with the top teams in the conference.

