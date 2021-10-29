How to Watch Navy vs. Tulsa

Skip to main content
    • October 29, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NFLNBANCAAFWhat's on TVMLBSoccerGolfHockeyWNBAFantasyBettingSwimsuitSubscribe
    Search
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Navy at Tulsa: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Tulsa looks for its third win in a row when it hosts Navy on Friday night.
    Author:

    Navy goes on the road to face Tulsa on Friday night.

    How to Watch Navy at Tulsa Today:

    Game Date: Oct. 29, 2021

    Game Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

    TV: ESPN2

    Live stream the Navy at Tulsa match on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Navy has just one win on the year but has lost three of its games by eight points or less, including its 27-20 loss to No. 2 Cincinnati last Saturday.

    The Midshipmen may not be winning many games, but they showed they aren't going to back down. They were down by just three points at halftime to the Bearcats. 

    They played Cincinnati about as tough as anybody this year and will look to build on that Friday night as they try and snap Tulsa's two-game winning streak. 

    Tulsa beat Memphis two weeks ago by just six points and then used 12 fourth-quarter points to slip past South Florida by one last week.

    The two wins improved Tulsa's record to 3-4 on the year and 2-1 in the American Athletic Conference. It is just a game back of SMU and Cincinnati and 1.5 back of Houston.

    Friday the team will go for its third straight win to keep pace with the top teams in the conference.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    October
    29
    2021

    Navy at Tulsa

    TV CHANNEL: ESPN2
    Time
    7:30
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    USATSI_17028296
    NBA

    How to Watch Hornets at Heat

    40 seconds ago
    Soccer Fans 2
    Liga MX

    How to Watch Necaxa vs. Mazatlán FC

    40 seconds ago
    Brooklyn Nets Cam Thomas
    NBA

    How to Watch Pacers vs. Nets

    40 seconds ago
    Oct 14, 2021; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Navy Midshipmen quarterback Xavier Arline (7) hands the ball off to Navy Midshipmen running back Isaac Ruoss (32) at Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports
    College Football

    How to Watch Navy vs. Tulsa

    40 seconds ago
    Sep 18, 2021; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes defensive tackle Jerron Cage (86) and defensive tackle Tyleik Williams (91) tackle Tulsa Golden Hurricane running back Shamari Brooks (3) during the third quarter at Ohio Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports
    College Football

    Tulsa vs. Navy: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 10/29/2021

    40 seconds ago
    Oct 14, 2021; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Navy Midshipmen quarterback Xavier Arline (7) hands the ball off to Navy Midshipmen running back Isaac Ruoss (32) at Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports
    College Football

    Navy vs. Tulsa: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 10/29/2021

    40 seconds ago
    Oct 27, 2021; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo (13) is fouled by Brooklyn Nets forward Paul Millsap (31) during the fourth quarter at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Charlotte Hornets vs. Miami Heat: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/29/2021

    40 seconds ago
    Oct 24, 2021; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges (0) looks to make a pass over Brooklyn Nets guard James Harden (13) to avoid going out of bounds in the second quarter at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Brooklyn Nets vs. Indiana Pacers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/29/2021

    40 seconds ago
    Oct 25, 2021; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (22) has a conversation with official Dedric Taylor (left) during the second half at FTX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Miami Heat vs. Charlotte Hornets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/29/2021

    40 seconds ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy