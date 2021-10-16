Oct 2, 2021; Clemson, South Carolina, USA; Boston College Eagles quarterback Dennis Grosel (6) throws under pressure form Clemson Tigers linebacker James Skalski (47) at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Adam Hagy-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 22 NC State Wolf Pack (4-1, 0-0 ACC) and Boston College Eagles (4-1, 0-0 ACC) will meet on Saturday, October 16, 2021 at Alumni Stadium, in a battle of ACC foes. We have more details below, and that includes how to watch this game on FuboTV.

How to Watch Boston College vs. NC State

Game Day: Saturday, October 16, 2021

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: ACCN

ACCN Stadium: Alumni Stadium

NC State and Boston College Stats

The Wolf Pack average 32.2 points per game, 15.4 more than the Eagles give up per outing (16.8).

The Wolf Pack have turned the ball over six times this season, one fewer than the Eagles have forced (7).

The Eagles, on average, score 19.8 more points (35.6) than the Wolf Pack allow (15.8).

The Eagles have seven giveaways this season, while the Wolf Pack have seven takeaways .

NC State Players to Watch

Devin Leary has thrown for 1,283 yards (256.6 ypg) to lead NC State, completing 67.4% of his passes and collecting 12 touchdown passes and two interceptions this season.

Zonovan Knight has carried the ball 71 times for a team-high 462 yards (92.4 per game), with three touchdowns this year.

This season Ricky Person Jr. has collected 346 yards (69.2 per game) on 68 attempts with four touchdowns.

Emeka Emezie's team-leading 369 receiving yards (73.8 yards per game) have come on 32 receptions with one touchdown.

Devin Carter has put together a 259-yard season so far (51.8 receiving yards per game) with two touchdowns, hauling in 16 passes.

Thayer Thomas has hauled in 23 receptions for 190 yards (38.0 ypg) and three touchdowns this season.

Boston College Players to Watch

Dennis Grosel leads Boston College with 763 passing yards (152.6 ypg) on 62-of-102 passing with four touchdowns compared to four interceptions this season. He also adds 68 rushing yards (13.6 ypg) on 29 carries while scoring two touchdowns on the ground.

Pat Garwo III's team-high 470 rushing yards (94.0 per game) have come on 72 carries, with five touchdowns this year.

This season Alec Sinkfield has rushed for 141 yards (28.2 per game) on 39 carries with one touchdown.

Zay Flowers' 345 receiving yards (69.0 yards per game) lead all receivers on the team. He's registered 23 receptions and two touchdowns.

Trae Barry has put together a 241-yard season so far (48.2 receiving yards per game) with two touchdowns, hauling in 14 passes.

CJ Lewis' seven grabs have turned into 140 yards (28.0 ypg).

NC State Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 9/18/2021 Furman W 45-7 Home 9/25/2021 Clemson W 27-21 Home 10/2/2021 Louisiana Tech W 34-27 Home 10/16/2021 Boston College - Away 10/23/2021 Miami - Away 10/30/2021 Louisville - Home 11/6/2021 Florida State - Away

Boston College Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 9/18/2021 Temple W 28-3 Away 9/25/2021 Missouri W 41-34 Home 10/2/2021 Clemson L 19-13 Away 10/16/2021 NC State - Home 10/23/2021 Louisville - Away 10/30/2021 Syracuse - Away 11/5/2021 Virginia Tech - Home

