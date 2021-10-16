    • October 18, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch NC State Wolf Pack vs. Boston College Eagles: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Oct 2, 2021; Clemson, South Carolina, USA; Boston College Eagles quarterback Dennis Grosel (6) throws under pressure form Clemson Tigers linebacker James Skalski (47) at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Adam Hagy-USA TODAY Sports

    The No. 22 NC State Wolf Pack (4-1, 0-0 ACC) and Boston College Eagles (4-1, 0-0 ACC) will meet on Saturday, October 16, 2021 at Alumni Stadium, in a battle of ACC foes. We have more details below, and that includes how to watch this game on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Boston College vs. NC State

    NC State and Boston College Stats

    • The Wolf Pack average 32.2 points per game, 15.4 more than the Eagles give up per outing (16.8).
    • The Wolf Pack have turned the ball over six times this season, one fewer than the Eagles have forced (7).
    • The Eagles, on average, score 19.8 more points (35.6) than the Wolf Pack allow (15.8).
    • The Eagles have seven giveaways this season, while the Wolf Pack have seven takeaways .

    NC State Players to Watch

    • Devin Leary has thrown for 1,283 yards (256.6 ypg) to lead NC State, completing 67.4% of his passes and collecting 12 touchdown passes and two interceptions this season.
    • Zonovan Knight has carried the ball 71 times for a team-high 462 yards (92.4 per game), with three touchdowns this year.
    • This season Ricky Person Jr. has collected 346 yards (69.2 per game) on 68 attempts with four touchdowns.
    • Emeka Emezie's team-leading 369 receiving yards (73.8 yards per game) have come on 32 receptions with one touchdown.
    • Devin Carter has put together a 259-yard season so far (51.8 receiving yards per game) with two touchdowns, hauling in 16 passes.
    • Thayer Thomas has hauled in 23 receptions for 190 yards (38.0 ypg) and three touchdowns this season.

    Boston College Players to Watch

    • Dennis Grosel leads Boston College with 763 passing yards (152.6 ypg) on 62-of-102 passing with four touchdowns compared to four interceptions this season. He also adds 68 rushing yards (13.6 ypg) on 29 carries while scoring two touchdowns on the ground.
    • Pat Garwo III's team-high 470 rushing yards (94.0 per game) have come on 72 carries, with five touchdowns this year.
    • This season Alec Sinkfield has rushed for 141 yards (28.2 per game) on 39 carries with one touchdown.
    • Zay Flowers' 345 receiving yards (69.0 yards per game) lead all receivers on the team. He's registered 23 receptions and two touchdowns.
    • Trae Barry has put together a 241-yard season so far (48.2 receiving yards per game) with two touchdowns, hauling in 14 passes.
    • CJ Lewis' seven grabs have turned into 140 yards (28.0 ypg).

    NC State Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    9/18/2021

    Furman

    W 45-7

    Home

    9/25/2021

    Clemson

    W 27-21

    Home

    10/2/2021

    Louisiana Tech

    W 34-27

    Home

    10/16/2021

    Boston College

    -

    Away

    10/23/2021

    Miami

    -

    Away

    10/30/2021

    Louisville

    -

    Home

    11/6/2021

    Florida State

    -

    Away

    Boston College Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    9/18/2021

    Temple

    W 28-3

    Away

    9/25/2021

    Missouri

    W 41-34

    Home

    10/2/2021

    Clemson

    L 19-13

    Away

    10/16/2021

    NC State

    -

    Home

    10/23/2021

    Louisville

    -

    Away

    10/30/2021

    Syracuse

    -

    Away

    11/5/2021

    Virginia Tech

    -

    Home

    How To Watch

    October
    16
    2021

    NC State at Boston College

    TV CHANNEL: ACCN
    Time
    7:30
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
