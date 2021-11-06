Oct 30, 2021; Clemson, South Carolina, USA; Clemson Tigers defensive end Xavier Thomas (3) pulls on the jersey of Florida State Seminoles quarterback Jordan Travis (13) during the fourth quarter at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ken Ruinard-USA TODAY Sports

The NC State Wolf Pack (6-2, 0-0 ACC) will clash with a fellow ACC team when they go to the Florida State Seminoles (3-5, 0-0 ACC) on Saturday, November 6, 2021 at Bobby Bowden Field at Doak Campbell Stadium. Look below for more important details, which includes how to watch this game on FuboTV.

How to Watch Florida State vs. NC State

Game Day: Saturday, November 6, 2021

Saturday, November 6, 2021 Game Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV: ACCN

ACCN Stadium: Bobby Bowden Field at Doak Campbell Stadium

NC State and Florida State Stats

The Wolf Pack score 4.6 more points per game (31.5) than the Seminoles give up (26.9).

This year, the Wolf Pack have six turnovers, six fewer than the Seminoles have takeaways (12).

The Seminoles, on average, score 13.6 more points (29.9) than the Wolf Pack allow (16.3).

The Seminoles have turned the ball over 16 times this season, seven more turnovers than the Wolf Pack have forced (9).

NC State Players to Watch

Devin Leary has thrown for 2,161 yards (270.1 ypg) to lead NC State, completing 66.1% of his passes and collecting 21 touchdown passes and two interceptions this season.

Zonovan Knight's team-high 542 rushing yards (67.8 per game) have come on 101 carries, with three touchdowns this year.

This season Ricky Person Jr. has piled up 94 carries for 459 yards (57.4 per game) and four touchdowns, while also catching 19 passes for 151 yards (18.9 per game) and one touchdown.

Emeka Emezie's team-high 543 receiving yards (67.9 yards per game) have come on 42 receptions with two touchdowns.

Thayer Thomas has collected 399 receiving yards (49.9 yards per game) and six touchdowns, hauling in 37 passes this year.

Devin Carter has hauled in 23 grabs for 366 yards (45.8 ypg) and four touchdowns this season.

Florida State Players to Watch

Jordan Travis has 812 passing yards (101.5 ypg) to lead Florida State, completing 62.9% of his passes and collecting 11 touchdown passes and five interceptions this season. He's also contributed on the ground with 340 rushing yards (42.5 ypg) on 82 carries with four rushing touchdowns.

The team's top rusher, Jashaun Corbin, has carried the ball 95 times for 714 yards (89.3 per game), with five touchdowns this year.

This season Treshaun Ward has piled up 440 yards (55.0 per game) on 62 carries with three touchdowns.

Keyshawn Helton's 220 receiving yards (27.5 yards per game) lead the team. He has 13 receptions with one touchdown.

Ontaria Wilson has racked up 220 receiving yards (27.5 yards per game) and three touchdowns, reeling in 14 passes this year.

Andrew Parchment's 12 catches have netted him 219 yards (27.4 ypg) and two touchdowns.

NC State Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 10/16/2021 Boston College W 33-7 Away 10/23/2021 Miami L 31-30 Away 10/30/2021 Louisville W 28-13 Home 11/6/2021 Florida State - Away 11/13/2021 Wake Forest - Away 11/20/2021 Syracuse - Home 11/26/2021 North Carolina - Home

Florida State Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 10/9/2021 North Carolina W 35-25 Away 10/23/2021 UMass W 59-3 Home 10/30/2021 Clemson L 30-20 Away 11/6/2021 NC State - Home 11/13/2021 Miami - Home 11/20/2021 Boston College - Away 11/27/2021 Florida - Away

