How to Watch NC State Wolf Pack vs. Florida State Seminoles: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The NC State Wolf Pack (6-2, 0-0 ACC) will clash with a fellow ACC team when they go to the Florida State Seminoles (3-5, 0-0 ACC) on Saturday, November 6, 2021 at Bobby Bowden Field at Doak Campbell Stadium. Look below for more important details, which includes how to watch this game on FuboTV.
How to Watch Florida State vs. NC State
- Game Day: Saturday, November 6, 2021
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
- TV: ACCN
- Stadium: Bobby Bowden Field at Doak Campbell Stadium
- Live Stream on fuboTV:
NC State and Florida State Stats
- The Wolf Pack score 4.6 more points per game (31.5) than the Seminoles give up (26.9).
- This year, the Wolf Pack have six turnovers, six fewer than the Seminoles have takeaways (12).
- The Seminoles, on average, score 13.6 more points (29.9) than the Wolf Pack allow (16.3).
- The Seminoles have turned the ball over 16 times this season, seven more turnovers than the Wolf Pack have forced (9).
NC State Players to Watch
- Devin Leary has thrown for 2,161 yards (270.1 ypg) to lead NC State, completing 66.1% of his passes and collecting 21 touchdown passes and two interceptions this season.
- Zonovan Knight's team-high 542 rushing yards (67.8 per game) have come on 101 carries, with three touchdowns this year.
- This season Ricky Person Jr. has piled up 94 carries for 459 yards (57.4 per game) and four touchdowns, while also catching 19 passes for 151 yards (18.9 per game) and one touchdown.
- Emeka Emezie's team-high 543 receiving yards (67.9 yards per game) have come on 42 receptions with two touchdowns.
- Thayer Thomas has collected 399 receiving yards (49.9 yards per game) and six touchdowns, hauling in 37 passes this year.
- Devin Carter has hauled in 23 grabs for 366 yards (45.8 ypg) and four touchdowns this season.
Florida State Players to Watch
- Jordan Travis has 812 passing yards (101.5 ypg) to lead Florida State, completing 62.9% of his passes and collecting 11 touchdown passes and five interceptions this season. He's also contributed on the ground with 340 rushing yards (42.5 ypg) on 82 carries with four rushing touchdowns.
- The team's top rusher, Jashaun Corbin, has carried the ball 95 times for 714 yards (89.3 per game), with five touchdowns this year.
- This season Treshaun Ward has piled up 440 yards (55.0 per game) on 62 carries with three touchdowns.
- Keyshawn Helton's 220 receiving yards (27.5 yards per game) lead the team. He has 13 receptions with one touchdown.
- Ontaria Wilson has racked up 220 receiving yards (27.5 yards per game) and three touchdowns, reeling in 14 passes this year.
- Andrew Parchment's 12 catches have netted him 219 yards (27.4 ypg) and two touchdowns.
NC State Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
10/16/2021
Boston College
W 33-7
Away
10/23/2021
Miami
L 31-30
Away
10/30/2021
Louisville
W 28-13
Home
11/6/2021
Florida State
-
Away
11/13/2021
Wake Forest
-
Away
11/20/2021
Syracuse
-
Home
11/26/2021
North Carolina
-
Home
Florida State Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
10/9/2021
North Carolina
W 35-25
Away
10/23/2021
UMass
W 59-3
Home
10/30/2021
Clemson
L 30-20
Away
11/6/2021
NC State
-
Home
11/13/2021
Miami
-
Home
11/20/2021
Boston College
-
Away
11/27/2021
Florida
-
Away
How To Watch
November
6
2021
NC State at Florida State
TV CHANNEL: ACCN
Time
4:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)